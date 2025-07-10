Women's EURO 2025 Analysis: England's intelligent direct play brings comprehensive victory over Netherlands

England produced an impressive demonstration of direct attacking play to record a 4-0 victory against Netherlands on Matchday 2 in Group D. The holders' ability to build up in a variety of ways was much improved from their opening game against France, where Laurent Bonadei's side had succeeded when pressing the Lionesses high up the pitch.

As is happened: England 4-0 Netherlands

After that game, head coach Sarina Wiegman had questioned England's decision-making during build-up play. However, this aspect of England's game was much improved against Netherlands, the head coach praising her side's ability to select the best pass to exploit the spaces afforded by the opposition.

"Our decision-making today on the ball was good. We created a lot of chances," explained Wiegman. "With the way Netherlands played, we could exploit spaces they left behind because they wanted to press high, but they couldn't get their press on us, because of our decision-making."

Women's EURO tactical analysis: England's intelligent direct play

The benefits of intelligent direct play

With Netherlands intent on pressing England high up the pitch, Wiegman's side were able to use direct play to miss out the first line of pressure. "With Netherlands committing players forward in order to press high, England were able to make passes from their back line direct to the feet or head of centre-forward Alessia Russo,” explained Anna Signeul, UEFA Technical Observer.

"England's forward passes came early during the build-up when Netherlands were committing players forward. They were also able to play directly in behind the Dutch back line. All of these approaches proved very effective."

England captain Leah Williamson shapes up to deliver a long ball Getty Images

It wasn't only centrally where Netherlands tried to press England high, but also in wide areas through their wing-backs. The consequence of this approach was that England were able to attack the spaces available on the outside of the Dutch back three.

"With the way Netherlands pressed, there were areas behind their wing-backs to exploit," added Signeul. "In these situations, Lauren Hemp on the left was ready to run on to forward passes, which often came as a diagonal from the right. These pushed the Dutch defence back and when Russo and Hemp received these passes they had great support behind them through Lauren James, Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway."

Hampton acts as playmaker

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton played a vital role in England's build-up play for both of Lauren James' goals. The Chelsea goalkeeper demonstrated her ability to distribute the ball over varied distances directly contributing to England's attacking play. "This particular ball distribution is extraordinary and outstanding in women's goalkeeping," explained Alisa Vetterlein from UEFA's Goalkeeper Expert Group.

For England's opening goal, Hampton invites the Dutch attacking players to step forward by playing short into Georgia Stanway before playing directly over the press for Russo to run in behind the back line. "Having the vision to identify the option and the ability to execute the pass within the team task – creating the movement to open the spaces – is very important," explained Jim Stewart of UEFA's Goalkeeper Expert Group. "The other quality is having the power to execute the pass and the self-confidence to apply all these qualities."

How Russo provided a target for England's intelligent direct play

The target of much of England’s direct play was centre-forward Alessia Russo, who was awarded Player of the Match. The Arsenal striker was integral to the Lionesses' attacking strategy and underlined the benefit of having a multi-functional central attacker who can both connect the play and threaten the space in behind the opposition's back line.

Alessia Russo with the Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"Russo helped to set up England for a win with three assists and a tireless work ethic," explained Signeul. "She was an integral part of pushing the Dutch team backwards and helped her team get up the pitch and create chances. She is such a strong target player and also very dangerous in the box, in the air and on the ground."

During England's build-up play, Russo was willing to both drop deeper to receive to feet or run in behind to stretch the game. The striker also demonstrated her prowess in the penalty box with her movement and finishing skills.

"Russo can receive the ball and orientate herself quickly to find her team-mate,” added Signeul. "She can pick out the best option during her attacks and her great balance means she can pass the ball with accuracy. Her strength and balance also allow her to get shots, headers and finishes on target."

Tactical analysis: Russo's attacking threat

Women's EURO fixtures/results

Coaching considerations: Creating an effective game plan

England's gameplan against Netherlands was both effectively designed and expertly executed. Sarina Wiegman's approach took into consideration both the strengths of the players at her disposal and the weaknesses of the opposition.

"When setting up a gameplan you need to have scouted your opponents so that you know their strengths and weaknesses as a team, but also the skills of the individual players," explained Signeul.

"It is also important to know your own strengths and weaknesses so that you can make a realistic assessment of what you can do and how the plan can be executed. You also need to try to predict how the opponents will approach the game and their gameplan. The more knowledge you have the better."

Informing your own players as to how the opposition may approach the game is a key part of the preparation process. "Some players are very interested in how the opposition will play and would like to know as much as possible about the players they will be facing during the match," added Signeul.

"As a coach you have to be prepared to give your own players this information about their direct opponents. It might be outlining the speed, strengths, technique or habits of the player they are going to face."