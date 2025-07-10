Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
How the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals are shaping up

Thursday, July 10, 2025

Five of the eight sides who will line up in the knockout stages are now known, with Switzerland the latest side to seal progress.

Norway were the first team to book their last-eight spot at Women's EURO 2025
Norway were the first team to book their last-eight spot at Women's EURO 2025 AFP via Getty Images

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final line-up is taking shape, with the conclusion of Group A meaning we now know where two of the last eight will play their ties.

Germany, Spain and Sweden have also booked their places in the knockout stage but could yet advance as group winners or group runners-up.

Play knockout bracket

Who is through to the quarter-finals?

Germany
Norway (Group A winners)
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland (Group A runners-up)

Quarter-final ties

Wednesday 16 July
QF1: Norway vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00 CET)

Thursday 17 July
QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00 CET)

Friday 18 July
QF2: Winners Group B vs Switzerland (Bern, 21:00 CET)

Saturday 19 July
QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 21:00 CET)

What next?

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July
SF1: Winners QF3 vs Winners QF1 (Geneva, 21:00 CET)
Wednesday 23 July
SF2: Winners QF4 vs Winners QF2 (Zurich, 21:00 CET)

Final

Sunday 27 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Basel, 18:00 CET)

