How the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals are shaping up

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final line-up is taking shape, with the conclusion of Group A meaning we now know where two of the last eight will play their ties.

Germany, Spain and Sweden have also booked their places in the knockout stage but could yet advance as group winners or group runners-up.

Who is through to the quarter-finals? Germany

Norway (Group A winners)

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland (Group A runners-up)

Quarter-final ties

Wednesday 16 July

QF1: Norway vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00 CET)

Thursday 17 July

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00 CET)

Friday 18 July

QF2: Winners Group B vs Switzerland (Bern, 21:00 CET)

Saturday 19 July

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 21:00 CET)