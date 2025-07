UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final ties set

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final line-up has been finalised and each team now knows what lies between them and a last-four spot.

Who is through to the quarter-finals? England (Group D runners-up)

France (Group D winners)

Germany (Group C runners-up)

Italy (Group B runners-up)

Norway (Group A winners)

Spain (Group B winners)

Sweden (Group C winners)

Switzerland (Group A runners-up)

Quarter-final ties

Wednesday 16 July

QF1: Norway vs Italy (Geneva, 21:00 CET)

Thursday 17 July

QF3: Sweden vs England (Zurich, 21:00 CET)

Friday 18 July

QF2: Spain vs Switzerland (Bern, 21:00 CET)

Saturday 19 July

QF4: France vs Germany (Basel, 21:00 CET)