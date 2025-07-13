Netherlands 2-5 France highlights: Les Bleues perfect after Delphine Cascarino-inspired surge eliminates Dutch at Women's EURO 2025

France hit three goals in six minutes just past the hour to set up a 5-2 UEFA Women's EURO 2025 win that means they advance to the quarter-finals from Group D on a maximum nine points while eliminating the Netherlands.

Having lost 4-0 to England on Matchday 2, leaving the Netherlands knowing at kick-off that only a three-goal win tonight would absolutely guarantee progress, the 2017 winners fell behind to Sandie Toletti only for Victoria Pelova and an own goal to leave the Dutch ahead at half-time. However, just past the hour Delphine Cascarino set up an equaliser for Marie-Antoinette Katoto before scoring two herself. Sakina Karchaoui converted an added-time penalty as France won Group D, meaning a return to Basel next Saturday to face Germany, the team that knocked them out in the 2022 semis.

Key moments 22' Toletti puts France ahead

26' Pelova hits quick equaliser

41' Netherlands lead through own goal

61' Katoto restores parity

64' Cascarino makes it 3-2

67' Cascarino again after Katoto hits both posts

90+2' Karchaoui converts penalty

What happened?

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker sprung a pre-match surprise, as Lineth Beerensteyn came in up front for Vivianne Miedema, partnering Chasity Grant in a 4-4-2, with Lynn Wilms and Sherida Spitse coming into defence and Daniëlle van de Donk back in the starting midfield. Laurent Bonadei, whose France side were not mathematically through at kick-off, opted for Oriane Jean-François instead of Grace Geyoro in midfield.

As it happened: Netherlands 2-5 France

The Netherlands tore into France early on, Pelova forcing a save from Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, but Les Bleues, who were also put under pressure early on by England before leading them 2-0 at the break, soon were in their stride and after a jinking Cascarino run, the winger was denied by Daphne van Domselaar, who then saved Karchaoui's follow up.

England's early goals against Wales increased the pressure on the Netherlands to score, and Van de Donk headed a Spitse cross just over. But France struck first in Basel, Katoto twisting and turning in the box before finding Sandie Toletti on the edge of the area, her half-volley perfectly placed to mark her 30th birthday in style.

The Netherlands responded quickly; although Peyraud-Magnin produced a superb diving save to deny Grant, Pelova pounced on the rebound and swerved in an unstoppable shot. Now the Netherlands had renewed hope and Van de Donk again tested Peyraud-Magnin and Beerensteyn headed a cross just over.

France were still putting on more of the pressure but before half-time the Netherlands led; Pelova ran into the box from the left and cut back to Beerensteyn, who could not connect cleanly but the ball deflected off the feet of the horrified Selma Bacha.

France celebrate their fourth and Delphine Cascarino's second in front of the France fans Getty Images

France had their equaliser just past the hour as Cascarino sped clear on the counter and sent clear Katoto, who gave Van Domselaar no chance with her shot, bringing up her 40th goal for France. Cascarino then got one herself, breaking clear and sending in a thunderous shot. Three minutes later Cascarino made it 4-2, rolling the ball in through the penalty box after a Katoto effort had deflected off both posts.

At this point, Cascarino and Katoto were withdrawn, perhaps with a view to the quarter-final against Germany. But Les Bleues kept pushing and Van Domselaar denied Sandy Baltimore. In added time Kerstin Casparij brought down France substitute Melween N'Dongala, and Karchaoui rolled home the penalty to set the seal on the victory.

Player of the Match: Delphine Cascarino (France)

"Cascarino made a decisive contribution to turning the game around against the Netherlands with two goals and a wonderful assist after regaining possession. She showcased her technical skills and game intelligence with the brilliant goal to make it 3-2, as well as through the number of line-breaking passes she delivered."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "At half-time, I told the players not to overthink, not to create problems where there were none. We just had to raise the level of aggression, be more combative, more forward-thinking, and impose our style of play. We scored three goals in the second half. It’s also worth noting that five Netherlands players were playing their third match in eight days. So the physical factor and our substitutes made the difference.

"At around the 78th or 80th minute, I sat down on the bench and said to my staff, 'Now we have to enjoy this'. We were comfortably ahead, qualification was secured. We’ve come through what was considered the ‘group of death’ with nine points and 11 goals. That’s a real achievement. The players did it through quality, hard work, humility – and above all, an excellent team spirit."

Andries Jonker, Netherlands coach: "The loss against England was worse. We went through the wall today, we gave it our all, unfortunately we gave away the 2-2 and something broke in the team. And when that happens you can suffer a heavy defeat. But even after France got the fourth goal, the team did everything to avoid a heavier defeat.

"I told the players [in their final huddle after the game] that we played a fantastic first half, that we are a good team but it was not good enough. Over the three games we did not show enough to go through but the important thing was that the players went through the wall today."

Delphine Cascarino, Player of the Match: "I was feeling good, but I was also really frustrated in the first half because I barely touched the ball. So I was determined to do much better in the second half. And the team was doing better too – we fixed a few small things at half-time, and then it all went well. In the second half, we were much more aggressive – and it showed.

"We weren’t the favourites [to go through from the group] – we still haven’t won anything at international level. But we gave ourselves the means to get all three wins. It’s the result of hard work from both the staff and the players. We’re very satisfied, but now we have to keep going."

Delphine Cascarino joy at second-half improvement

Sakina Karchaoui, France midfielder: "We knew from the start this was the so-called ‘group of death’, with some of the toughest teams to beat – even if other groups were difficult too. But yes, it was a really challenging group, and we managed to win with real determination. We’re proud of each other in this team. We did it together. We turned things around – and that’s what really matters today.

"[At half-time the coach] made a few tactical adjustments, and they worked really well. What’s great about him is that he’s a real tactician – he spots weaknesses quickly. It’s true that in the first half we struggled to find our positions and were getting caught out wide. But we corrected that after the break. And we have to take the positives: we came from behind and turned the game around."

Victoria Pelova, Netherlands midfielder: "When they scored, we knew we had to score four, and then we scored the two goals and you just get hope in the dressing room. It's a bit sad now. After they scored in the second half, we lost it a bit. Maybe it got in our heads – I don't know why. It was hard for us mentally, but conceding three in six minutes is too much.

"If we'd played better against England, we wouldn't have had to push that much today and it would have been a more open game. We really had to push because we lost to England."

See the match stats

Key stats

France have won all three games in a Women's EURO group for the second time, after 2013, and have 11 goals in a single Women's EURO final tournament for the first time. They have won all 11 of their matches in 2025.

The Netherlands have gone out in the group stage for only the second time in their five Women's EUROs, after 2013.

Pelova has only scored six goals for the Netherlands but five have come at major tournaments - against Zambia and China at the 2021 Olympics, Switzerland at Women's EURO 2022 and now both Wales and France at Women's EURO 2025.

The crowd of 34,133 is the fifth-highest in Women's EURO final tournament history and the second-biggest for a game not involving the hosts, other than the final – behind only the 34,165 who watched Germany and Denmark at this stadium five days ago.

The seven goals in this game helped Group D total 29, five more than any previous Women's EURO pool (the record of 24 had been set in 2022 by a group also containing the Netherlands).

Reporters' views

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

Andries Jonker promised that his team would come out flying, and that was certainly the case in the first half. They were sharp, pugnacious, bold and determined. Maybe all they lacked was a little luck in front of goal. But they simply couldn’t match a rejuvenated French side after the break, who pinned them back to the extent that they barely mustered an effort on target. In the end, Oranje can have no complaints – France deserve to progress.

Jérôme Vitoux, France reporter

Three out of three! France top Group D with a perfect record, securing qualification in style – thanks in large part to Cascarino, who scored twice, assisted a goal and dazzled with her dribbling. The OL Lyonnes winger led the fightback after Les Bleues trailed 2-1 at half-time, leading to a statement win for the side who have now beaten the last two UEFA Women’s EURO champions. France fans are dreaming big as the quarter-finals await.

Fantasy star performers

Line-ups

Sandie Toletti celebrates scoring on her 30th birthday AFP via Getty Images

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Spitse (Dijkstra 84), Janssen, Wilms; Van de Donk (Egurrola 84), Roord (Kaptein 68), Groenen, Pelova (Jansen 90); Grant (Brugts 68), Beerensteyn

France: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Samoura, Sombath (N'Dongala 79), Bacha (Bogaert 71); Jean-François, Toletti (Geyoro 59), Karchaoui; Cascarino (Diani 71), Katoto (Mateo 81), Baltimore