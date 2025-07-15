Women's EURO 2025: adidas and UEFA reveal longest-range and hardest-hit group stage goals

Signe Gaupset's second effort for Norway against Iceland was the longest-range and most firmly-struck goal of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 group stage.

The data was gathered using the Connected Ball Technology housed inside the adidas Konektis Official Match Ball of the tournament.

Having scored her side's opener against Iceland on Matchday 3, the 20-year-old Brann forward skidded in a second from 24.2 metres out (at a speed of 105.5 km/h) to set her side on their way to a 4-3 victory in Thun.

Cristina Girelli's excellent curling effort in Italy's 1-1 draw against Portugal was the second longest-range strike, while the second most powerful finish of the group stage was struck by Denmark's Janni Thomsen in her side's 3-2 Matchday 3 loss to Poland.

Longest-range goals of the Women's EURO 2025 group stage

Most powerfully-struck goals of the Women's EURO 2025 group stage