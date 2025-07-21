England vs Italy semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-final between England and Italy.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 22 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Genève, Geneva

What: UEFA Women's EURO semi-final

Where to watch England vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Italy are through to their first semi-final in 28 years, and while they may be underdogs against the holders, there's a sense of destiny – "the best is still unwritten" is their mantra. Inspired by Cristiana Girelli's double, the Azzurre stunned Norway in Geneva with a late win in the quarter-finals having negotiated a tough group including Belgium, Portugal and Spain.

England triumphed 5-1 when these sides met in a friendly last year but have run hot and cold in Switzerland. They lost their opener to France, bounced back with impressive wins against Netherlands and Wales, then trailed Sweden 2-0 with 12 minutes of their quarter-final remaining. Sarina Wiegman's well-stocked bench forced extra time and an epic shoot-out.

Predicted team line-ups

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; James, Russo, Hemp

Italy: Giuliani; Oliviero, Salvai, Linari, Di Guglielmo; Giugliano; Cantore, Caruso, Severini, Bonansea; Girelli

Reporters' views

Faye Hackwell, England reporter

﻿England demonstrated their characteristic resilience and self-belief to reach a sixth successive major tournament semi-final. The Lionesses will want less of a white-knuckle ride than they endured against Sweden, so preventing Italy – who have scored first in all four of their games – from making a fast start will be key. With strength in depth and tournament experience among their ranks, expect "proper England" to give their all for the opportunity to retain their title in Basel.

Francesco Corda, Italy reporter

Standing between Italy and a totally unexpected place in the final are the reigning champions, England. The revelation of this tournament thanks to their unity and the goals of evergreen captain Cristiana Girelli, Andrea Soncin's side are chasing another big result after reaching their first semi-final since 1997. They're clearly the underdogs, but if they can deliver the "perfect game" – as nearly every one of the 23 players has said – then their exciting dream might just keep going.

What the coaches say

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "From the first minute, you want to play football better and [be] a little more balanced, but [against Sweden] we needed something else. Let's see what we need on Tuesday. We will start working on our plan against Italy and hopefully we can keep it a little bit calmer."

Andrea Soncin, Italy coach: "We know England well. They have experience, especially when it comes to major tournaments, but they're not unbeatable. They have a team full of quality, especially in attack. We have the utmost respect for them, for what they've shown over the years and what they continue to show with so many talented players. But at the same time, we're fully aware of what we're building, our identity and our strengths. We want to keep chasing this dream and stay in it until the very end."

What's next? The winners will face either Germany or Spain in the Basel final on Sunday 27 July.

