Women's EURO 2025: All the records set in Switzerland

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 had a lot to live up to after England 2022 set new standards across the board with prolific goalscoring feats and unprecedented stadium crowds.

However, the tournament in Switzerland is raising the bar even more across the board.

Goal records

Most goals in a single game: 8 (equals record)

Spain's 6-2 win against Belgium on Matchday 2 was the fourth time there had been eight goals in a Women's EURO final tournament game after Norway 5-3 Italy in the 2005 group stage, England 2-6 Germany in the 2009 final and England 8-0 Norway in the 2022 group stage.

Women's EURO 2025 highlights: Spain 6-2 Belgium

Highest-scoring games in Women's EURO history

Most different players scoring in single game for one team: 6, England vs Wales

Spain, against Belgium, had been the third team to have five different scorers in a game (Alexia Putellas with two plus Irene Paredes, Esther González, Mariona Caldentey and Clàudia Pina) but England beat that on Matchday 3 with a 6-1 defeat of Wales when Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones all registered.

Most different players scoring in single game: 7, Spain vs Belgium & England vs Wales

Never before 2025 had more than six players scored in a single Wornen's EURO finals match but that was bettered twice in the group stage. In the Spain-Belgium match, Justine Vanhaevermaet and Hannah Eurlings scored for the Red Flames, while English-born Hannah Cain was on target for Wales against the Lionesses.

Most goals overall in a group stage: 89

The goals flew in at Women's EURO 2022, the 78 in the group stage more than the number in the whole of the only previous 16-team final tournament, 2017. However, Switzerland 2025 has sailed past that and is just six off matching the 95 for the whole of England 2022.

Most goals overall in a group: 29 (Group D)

Making more than their fair share of contribution were the teams in Group D – England. France, the Netherlands and Wales – whose six games produced 29 goals, five more than the previous most, Group C in 2022 (which also involved the Dutch).

Most goals overall on one day: 14 (Group D Matchday 3)

Group D trailed the 23-goal Group B of Spain by eight ahead of the last matches. But then both games to end the group produced seven goals as France beat the Netherlands 5-2 and England defeated Wales 6-1.

Team records

Most goals in a group stage: 14, Spain (equalled record)

England broke the previous record by three when they totalled 14 goals in their 2022 group (on their way to an overall best tally on 22). Spain matched that, the first time this record has been even jointly-set by a non-host.

Women's EURO 2025: Every Spain goal so far

Most goals in a group stage in total for and against: 17, Spain

England did not concede in the 2022 group stage but Spain let in three, and the overall tally of 17 goals was one more than in Italy's three matches in 2005.

Most points in a group stage: 9, France, Norway, Spain, Sweden (equalled record)

Before 2025 there had been nine perfect group campaigns but never more than two in a single edition. This time all four sections ended with a team securing three wins, but it was not easy as France, Norway, Spain and Sweden all had to come from behind at least once.

Latest goal to decide group qualification

Never previously had teams swapped positions between reaching the knockouts and going out after the 90-minute mark on Matchday 3. But that changed in Group A as hosts Switzerland, trailing Finland 1-0, got an equaliser two minutes into added time through Riola Xhemaili, sparking hysteria in Geneva as the home side reached their first quarter-final on goal difference.

Player records

Scoring in all three group games: Esther González (Spain, equalled record)

Many great strikers have lit up Women's EURO final tournaments since the group stage was introduced in 1997, but none had scored in all group three matches in a single campaign until England's Beth Mead and Germany's Alex Popp did so in 2022. Three years on and a third name has been added to the list as Esther got two for Spain against Portugal, then added further goals in the defeats of Belgium and Italy.

Oldest goalscorer: Jess Fishlock, 38 years and 176 days (France 4-1 Wales)

In 2022, Northern Ireland made their debut and their first goal at a major tournament was scored by Julie Nelson aged 37 years and 33 days in a 4-1 loss against Norway. In 2025, Wales made their debut and their first goal at a major tournament was scored by the team's icon Fishlock aged 38 years and 176 days in a 4-1 loss against France.

Watch Fishlock score first ever Wales EURO goal

Attendance records

Record group stage aggregate attendance: 461,582

Advance ticket sales suggested that the total of 574,875 fans that watched England 2022 would be eclipsed in Switzerland and that is bearing out. The previous record aggregate for the group stage of 369,314 in England was beaten by the end of Matchday 2 this time with the average crowd already higher than the 18,544 at the conclusion of 2022 (despite that including the opening 68,871 at Old Trafford and concluding 87,192 at Wembley). In all, 22 of the 24 group matches were sold out.

Women's EURO attendance records

Record crowd (group stage, not involving hosts): 34,165 (Germany 2-1 Denmark, St. Jakob-Park, Basel)

The mark, set by the 22,596 that watched Netherlands vs Switzerland in Sheffield in 2022, was initially broken on the second day of 2025 action as 29,520 attended Spain vs Portugal in Bern. Five days later that marked was topped in Basel as Germany faced Denmark. Indeed, more than 17,000 tickets for that game were sold in Germany alone, comfortably a record for a non-host country. The Netherlands-Switzerland mark from 2022 was topped six times in the group stage by matches in Basel, Bern and Geneva.

Other records

Fewest group stage draws: 2 (equalled record)

Only two of the 24 group games were drawn, and although there were also only two draws in 2001 and 2009, they were two and three-group competitions respectively. That is still more draws than in the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage, with just one out of 48 matches ending level. That one draw involved an 88th-minute equaliser by Vålerenga against Bayern München and both ties in Switzerland were even more dramatic, Portugal levelling in the 89th minute against Italy to keep their hopes alive on Matchday 2, then the hosts' added-time goal versus Finland to decide a quarter-final slot.

