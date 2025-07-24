Bringing Women's EURO 2025 to life through broadcast and digital

Behind every goal, celebration and game-changing moment in Switzerland has been a sophisticated broadcast and digital operation, designed to elevate coverage and capture the full emotion of the tournament for fans around the world.

Capturing every moment

To match the world-class action on the pitch, a state-of-the-art host broadcast set-up is being deployed at the 16-team tournament in Switzerland. With over 60 UEFA broadcast partners around the world, fans in more than 165 territories are being brought closer than ever to the emotion and atmosphere.

From the opening match, an enhanced camera plan has introduced new angles and heightened on-screen drama. A record number of cameras have been used for a Women’s EURO – including 27 for the final in Basel – and broadcasters now have access to more live and non-live content than ever. As a result, viewers are enjoying unprecedented coverage before, during and after all 31 matches.

Meeting the needs of a global audience Broadcast facilities at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 matches include up to: - 55 commentary positions - 4 tribune presentation platforms - 2 pitch-view studios - 10 pitch presentation positions - 10 TV and radio flash interview positions

With many fans engaging with Women's EURO 2025 on social media, the digital content offering has been expanded. This includes having vertical producers at each match to capture live, phone-shot reactions to all the big moments, which are immediately shared with broadcast partners and the teams through a dedicated platform.

In a first for a EURO, several teams agreed for a player to wear a mini-camera mounted to a special harness while in the tunnel before the match, capturing unique footage of their walk to the pitch.

Meanwhile, comprehensive squad access days with all participating teams were held ahead of the tournament, providing exclusive photography and video content so that UEFA, broadcasters and the national associations had best-in-class material to enrich their coverage.

Finland midfielder Katariina Kosola wearing a mini camera ahead of a UEFA Women's EURO 2025 match AFP via Getty Images

Supporting broadcasters' needs on-site More than 650 dedicated staff have been on site across the eight venues of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, supporting broadcast partners and ensuring that host broadcast operations run smoothly and on schedule. “At the end of the day, when you have a smiling broadcaster, and they are happy and say, ‘thank you, it was great to work with you’, that is the best reward,” said Kirsten Koepcke, our Zurich venue broadcast manager.

Reducing environmental impact

In line with the wider UEFA social and environmental sustainability approach, sustainability has been factored in across broadcast operations for the tournament.

Broadcast partners can now access all live match feeds remotely, without the need to bring production staff or vehicles on-site. Through the UEFA Content Hub, powered by Eurovision Services, they can retrieve these feeds via multiple points-of-presence (PoP) distribution hubs located around the world.

Ahead of the tournament, train travel was prioritised for all site visits and preparation meetings – and no air travel has been used by the host broadcast teams within Switzerland. Editorial content is being produced remotely, and stakeholder meetings have been conducted via video conferencing whenever possible. Sustainability was also a key focus of UEFA’s pre-tournament communications, including during partner workshops.

Together, these initiatives represent an innovative approach to broadcasting a Women's EURO – delivering world-class coverage while promoting sustainability.