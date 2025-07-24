Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
UEFA Women’s EURO 2025: A landmark in sustainable mobility

Thursday, July 24, 2025

As the tournament's full-time whistle approaches, it’s time to reflect on the remarkable success of mobility operations during UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

A tram train with UEFA Women's EURO 2025 branding in Zurich
In close collaboration with key transport stakeholders – including police authorities, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), the Federal Office of Transport (FOT), host cities, and local and regional transport providers - UEFA’s mobility team and the various Swiss authorities have delivered a transport experience that not only met expectations but set new standards for sustainable event logistics.

From the outset, UEFA’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 placed sustainable mobility at the heart of tournament planning, aiming to reduce the tournament's impact on the environment as much as possible.

The results speak for themselves: up to and including the semi-finals more than 620,000 fans attended matches across the eight host cities, and a significant majority chose environmentally responsible ways to get there.

More than 414,000 spectators – representing nearly two-thirds of all attendees – used public transport to reach the stadiums. In addition, over 120,000 fans opted for active transport modes such as walking and cycling, while official fan walks have drawn 95,000 participants, creating vibrant fan experiences with minimal environmental impact.

Dutch fans walk to a match in Zurich
On average, 66% of ticket holders used public transport to get to the 30 matches, with that figure rising to 86% when combined with walking or cycling.

These achievements were supported by the deployment of over 400 bespoke additional Women's EURO trains, made possible through UEFA’s partnership with SBB, host cities and federal authorities. The KombiTicket initiative, which bundled match tickets with public transport access, proved to be a cornerstone of this success. Meanwhile, the number of private vehicles and taxis remained relatively low – further evidence of the shift toward sustainable transport modes.

The quarter-finals alone demonstrated the strength of this strategy, with 89% of supporters taking a sustainable transport mode to matches, the highest of the tournament so far. This was driven by strong fan walk participation and a continued preference for public and active transport.

A Swiss fan arrives by bike in Basel
UEFA’s commitment to sustainability builds on the legacy of UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, where climate-conscious operations and inclusive fan experiences laid the groundwork for future tournaments.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 has now taken that vision further, proving that with the right planning, partnerships, and purpose, major sporting events can be both world-class and environmentally responsible.

