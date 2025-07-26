UEFA Women's EURO 2025: Referee Frappart set for Sunday's final

Sunday's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final will mark the latest milestone in referee Stéphanie Frappart’s impressive career.

Fourth official for the final in London three years ago, Frappart will be in the thick of the action when England take on Spain in Basel, keeping a close eye on proceedings with her typical calm authority.

The 41-year-old has been an international official since 2011, taking charge of 111 UEFA matches so far throughout her distinguished career as well as the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Sunday's Women's EURO final will be her fourth match at the tournament, having officiated two group games and the quarter-final between Norway and Italy.

In this special Q&A, she reflects on the growth of the women's game and the excellent atmospheres across Switzerland's eight venues this summer.

Congratulations Stéphanie, how does it feel to know you will referee the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final?

Thank you. It's a big honour and a great emotion to be the referee for the final. At the beginning of the tournament, there are a lot of us referees and we are together like a family, but only one can be selected for the final and I'm very pleased that it's me.

How will you prepare for the final?

This is as big as any match that I have refereed and it's a big responsibility to have this final, but it has the same importance as any other. Whether it's men's or women's football, a final or a league match, I always prepare for games in the same way.

I like to live a matchday like a normal day, rather than thinking about it too much or putting too much pressure on it. The more comfortable you are, the more confidence you have and the more you will feel good on the pitch.

Refereeing team for UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (France)

Assistants: Camille Soriano (France), Francesca di Monte (Italy)

4th official: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (Italy)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Susanne Küng (Switzerland)

Video Assistant Referee: Willy Delajod (France)

VAR Assistant: Christian Dingert (Germany)

VAR Supervisor: Dennis Higler (Netherlands)

What has the experience been like at the referee base camp over the past few weeks?

It was very nice and everything has been well organised for us. We have to be well prepared physically, so we train every day, just like players, and we also have meetings together and with UEFA experts to talk about teams' tactical approaches so that we are ready for every match.

All of the referees spend time together, we are very close just like a team. I think that has helped all of us produce good performances during the tournament.

How will you look back on the tournament as a whole?

My memories for this tournament will be that the stadiums were full all the time. It's a big step for women's football and the atmosphere at all of the games was wonderful.

I was in the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, and you can see the growth, everyone is interested and talking about women's football now.

It has been a good family atmosphere and it's been a clean tournament on the pitch with very few conflicts, which presents a good image for women's football.

Frappart (left) takes part in a training session with fellow referees AFP via Getty Images

Is there a noticeable difference from your first Women's EURO in 2017 to this tournament?

Yes, there has been a big improvement in every way. The quality of teams is higher now, the stadiums are full and women's football is clearly in a much better position.

It is also the same for referees, we have more people to support us and help us prepare for matches. Everything is at a higher level.

Finally, the Swiss Football Association wants to use the tournament as a catalyst to increase the number of girls and women becoming referees – how important is that?

It's important for every country to increase the numbers of girls and women involved in football. It's great to attract more players, but of course with more players you need more referees, and this is a great initiative by the Swiss Football Association.

I am proud to be a role model for young referees, and it's great to show girls that it is possible to be involved at a big tournament like the Women's EURO.