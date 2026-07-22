Caroline Graham Hansen records and statistics: How brilliant is the Barcelona and Norway forward?

A brilliant winger and reliable goalscorer, Caroline Graham Hansen has won four editions of the UEFA Women's Champions League with Barcelona, and plenty more domestic titles besides.

Known for her ability to pick out a perfect pass, Graham Hansen is a fearsome dribbler and fierce competitor.

What major titles has Caroline Graham Hansen won?

• Four-time Women's Champions League winner (Barcelona)

• Two Norwegian Women's Premier Division titles (Stabæk)

• Three German Women's Bundesliga titles (Wolfsburg)

• Seven successive Spanish Women's Primera División titles (Barcelona)

Caroline Graham Hansen's key moments and statistics

• UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runner-up (Norway, 2011)

• Women's EURO finalist (Norway, 2013)

• Scored in her first Women's Champions League final victory (Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona, 2021)

• Runner-up to clubmate Aitana Bonmatí in 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or

• Reached 50 international goals for Norway (2024)

• Lifted the Women's Champions League trophy with Barcelona in the city she grew up in, Oslo (2026)

Caroline Graham Hansen: 'Winning is like an addiction'

What they say about Caroline Graham Hansen

Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona team-mate: "Caro is one of the best players in the world. She makes me better, and I think I make her better too."

Gemma Grainger, Norway coach: "People see the attacking side of her game and the individual quality that she has, that goes without saying. But if you see her out of possession and some of the defensive runs that she made, she has that all-round game."

Martin Sjögren, former Norway coach: "Caroline's technical skills and pace are exceptional and there is nothing she can’t do with a ball."

Stephan Lerch, Wolfsburg coach: "She is incredibly hard to defend against when dribbling. Caro dominates a high tempo game, is technically very strong and dangerous for defenders. She also has a good eye for finding her team-mates. In short: an exceptional player."

Caroline Graham Hansen at the Women's Under-20 World Cup in 2012 FIFA via Getty Images

Career path: From Lyn to successive European triumphs

Graham Hansen started out playing with boys at Lyn in her native Oslo, and credits competing with her younger brother Fredrik for giving her a competitive edge.

She was 15 when she played her first senior competitive game for Stabæk in August 2010. She briefly played in Sweden for Tyresö, but returned to Stabæk, playing while completing her education.

Club career with Wolfsburg

'Caro' joined Wolfsburg in May 2014, but while injuries hampered her time with the German club (she notably came off injured in the 2018 UEFA Women's Champions League final against Lyon), she made a significant impact on the pitch.

Wolfsburg won three national titles and five editions of the German Cup during her time at the club, and Graham Hansen joined Barcelona in 2019 having scored ten goals in 28 Women's Champions League games for the She-Wolves.

Caroline Graham Hansen (left) and Pernille Harder after winning the 2017 German Cup with Wolfsburg Bongarts/Getty Images

Further success with Barcelona

Barcelona lost 1-0 to Graham Hansen's former side, Wolfsburg, in the 2019/20 Women's Champions League semi-finals, but she scored against Chelsea in the following season's final as she won the competition for the first time.

She started Barcelona's final wins in 2023, 2024 and 2026 too, with her time at the club also bringing seven successive domestic titles, and plenty of personal accolades for her ability to set up as well as score goals.

Watch Graham Hansen stunner

International career with Norway

Graham Hansen made her Norway debut aged 16 in November 2011, a few months after reaching the Under-19 EURO final, which her side lost to Germany.

Germany also denied her when the Norway senior side reached the UEFA Women's EURO 2013 final - her only senior international decider to date.

Injury cost her a place at the 2015 World Cup, but she sparkled at the 2019 finals, where they made it to the quarter-finals.

She has made well over 100 Norway appearances, and passed the 50-goal mark for her country.

Watch Graham Hansen 2022 dribble and double nutmeg

What you might not know about Caroline Graham Hansen

She was a promising chess player as a child and still plays occasionally. "It's like a tactical part of using your brain in a different way," she said. "It's a nice way to compete and have fun with my friends that also play."

Graham Hansen also tried out golf as a youngster, but with less success, saying: "My dad likes golf a lot, but I didn't have the patience for it. Every time I missed a shot I threw away the club in anger."

She has said that she hates watching herself on television, especially hearing herself being interviewed.

Her struggles with knee injuries during her time at Wolfsburg led her to consider giving up football, but with the help of a sports psychologist, she found new reserves of resilience. In 2018, she broke her finger, and remembered wrapping a piece of tape around her hand with a message reading: "It's going well. You're fine." For a while, she wrote the same message on her hand ahead of every match, and said: "The message for me is just about having fun. It's just football."

In 2022, Graham Hansen discovered that she had a minor heart condition. "It was surreal," she said. "The club took very good care of me and made sure I was never scared. I got the best care to solve my problem."

Caroline Graham Hansen with her Women's EURO 2013 runners-up medal AFP via Getty Images

What Caroline Graham Hansen says

"I have so many good memories from the Women's Champions League and those memories give you so much motivation to try to make it happen again, because it’s like an addiction."

"I try to pinch myself every time I step out [with Barcelona] and remind myself that this is not forever, and you have to enjoy it. It's a big part of why I joined: to live this dream."

Barcelona reaction: Caroline Graham Hansen on 'fantastic final'

"Every player wants recognition for what you do, but when I know that my performances helped my team win the treble and the Champions League, that's all that matters. If I wanted to do an individual sport, I would have done something other than football."

"I see myself as well-rounded and good on the wing, but I can also be mean. I think everyone has to have a little meanness in them, if they are going to get far. When it matters most, you have to be able to get that last little bit extra that makes you able to turn the games in your favour."