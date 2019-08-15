Women's Player of the Year shortlist: Bronze, Hegerberg, Henry

Lyon players Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry are the three nominees for the 2018/19 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.

The award will be presented to the winner during the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 29 August.

Norwegian forward Hegerberg, who scored a hat-trick in Lyon's 4-1 UEFA Women's Champions League final triumph against Barcelona – their fourth straight title – previously took the award in 2016. She is joined by France midfielder Henry, in the top three for a record fourth time, and right-back Lucy Bronze, the first England player and 13th overall to make the shortlist in the prize's seventh year.

How the players were picked

The UEFA Women's Player of the Year prize recognises the best players, irrespective of nationality, who played for a club within the territory of a UEFA member association during the past season. Players are judged on performances in all club and national-team competitions.

The shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women's national team rankings, which also comprised the nine European teams which took part in the recent FIFA Women's World Cup, together with the coaches of the eight clubs which participated in the quarter-finals of the 2018/19 UEFA Women's Champions League. Twenty journalists specialising in women's football and selected by the ESM group are also part of the jury.

Coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Previous winners were Nadine Angerer (2013), Nadine Kessler (2014), Célia Šašić (2015), Hegerberg (2016), Lieke Martens (2017) and Pernille Harder (2018).

The rest of the top ten



4 Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal & Netherlands) – 31 points

5 Ellen White (Birmingham City, now Manchester City & England) – 22 points

6 Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg & Denmark) – 21 points

7 Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon & Germany) – 12 points

8 Caroline Graham Hansen (Wolfsburg, now Barcelona & Norway) – 10 points

9= Lieke Martens (Barcelona & Netherlands) – 9 points

9= Wendie Renard (Lyon & France) – 9 points