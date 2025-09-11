UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round: Ajax, Inter, Anderlecht, Rosenborg, Glasgow City among first-leg winners as new competition launches

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup began its inaugural campaign with the first qualifying first legs.

The competition's maiden goal was scored by Andrene Smith just over 20 seconds into Spartak Subotica's 5-0 win at UEFA competition debutants Partizani and the 18-year-old Jamaican youth international went on to get the Women's Europa Cup's first hat-trick.

That was the only away win on Wednesday as Rosenborg defeated PSV 3-0 and Inter, Danish duo HB Køge and Nordsjælland, European newcomers GC Frauenfussball and two-time UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Glasgow City also picked up first-leg home victories. SFK 2000 Sarajevo drew 0-0 with ABB Fomget. On Thursday, Ajax, Anderlecht and Vllaznia won their first legs.

The second legs are next Wednesday and Thursday, 17 and 18 September. All rounds of the competition are played as two-legged knockout ties. Eleven clubs enter the Women's Europa Cup directly at this stage, with 11 more having transferred from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round.

The Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round winners progress to the second qualifying round, where they will join the remaining direct entrants, Slovácko, and 20 further clubs transferring from the Women's Champions League (including the nine clubs defeated in the third qualifying round played in the same weeks as the Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round). The draw is at 15:00 CET on Friday 19 September.

Inter celebrate their opening goal against Hibernian Inter via Getty Images

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties

All times CET

Thursday 11 September

Aris Limassol 0-5 Anderlecht

Vllaznia 2-0 Kolos Kovalivka

Ajax 2-0 Sturm

Wednesday 10 September

Partizani 0-5 Spartak Subotica

HB Køge 3-2 Farul Constanța

Nordsjælland 3-1 KuPS Kuopio

Rosenborg 3-0 PSV

Sarajevo 0-0 Fomget

GC Frauenfussball 2-0 BIIK-Shymkent

Inter 4-1 Hibernian

Glasgow City 3-0 Athlone Town

Rosenborg won 3-0 against PSV Eindhoven Getty Images

Second legs

Wednesday 17 September

Farul Constanța vs HB Køge (15:00, first leg: 2-3)

KuPS Kuopio vs Nordsjælland (17:00, first leg: 1-3)

Kolos Kovalivka ﻿vs Vllaznia (18:00, first leg: 0-2)

Spartak Subotica vs Partizani (18:00, first leg: 5-0)

Anderlecht vs Aris Limassol (19:00, first leg: 5-0)

PSV Eindhoven vs Rosenborg (19:00, first leg: 0-3)

Hibernian vs Inter (20:00, first leg: 1-4)

Athlone Town vs Glasgow City (20:30, first leg: 0-3)

Thursday 18 September

BIIK-Shymkent vs GC Frauenfussball (08:00, first leg: 0-2)

Sturm vs Ajax (15:30, first leg: 0-2)

Fomget vs Sarajevo (18:00, first leg: 0-0)

Team guide

ABB Fomget, Athlone Town, BIIK-Shymkent, Farul Constanța, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Inter, Nordsjælland, PSV, Sarajevo and Vllaznia transferred after finishing third in their UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group; the other 11 teams are entering directly.

Ajax and Glasgow City have previously reached the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals. Rosenborg made the 2004/05 UEFA Women's Cup semi-finals and two quarter-finals as Trondheims-Ørn.

Ajax, HB Køge and Vllaznia played in the old UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.

SFK 2000 Sarajevo are playing in a record 23th UEFA women's club season.

Aris, GC Frauenfussball and Partizani are making their UEFA women's club competition debuts in this round. ABB Fomget, Athlone and Inter are also in their first European women's club seasons.

Second qualifying round entrants so far Slavia Praha

Rosengård

Sparta Praha

Mura

Minsk

Gintra

Breidablik

Hammarby

Dinamo-BSUPC

Braga

Slovácko

YB Frauen Slovácko enter the competition directly in this round. They are joined by the 11 teams who finished third in the Women's Champions League second qualifying round groups. The last nine places will be filled by the clubs defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round, which concludes on 18 September.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 19 September, Nyon

First leg: 7/8 October

Second leg: 15/16 October

Round of 16

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 November

Second leg: 19/20 November

Quarter-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Semi-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Final (two legs)

Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 25 or 26 April

Second leg: 2 or 3 May