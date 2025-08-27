UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round latest
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Article summary
The semi-finals are in progress, leading to Saturday deciders in all groups.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is being played as knockout mini-tournaments on with the semi-finals today and the group deciders on Saturday.
The winners of the group finals on Saturday will progress to the third qualifying round. Through from the semis so far are teams including Manchester United, progressing through a stage of European competition for the first time, and eight teams with recent experience in the former group stage Brann – beating debutants Inter – Breidablik, Hammarby (beating Metalist 1925 Kharkiv in a 5-4 thriller), Rosengård, Roma, Slavia Praha, Twente and Vålerenga.
Sparta Praha saw 3-0 and 4-1 leads wiped out by Nordsjælland but the Czech side prevailed on penalties to set up a rematch of their 2022/23 round 2 tie with Roma. Among other winners, Austria Wien (beating two-time quarter-finalists Glasgow City), GKS Katowice and Young Boys, like Man United, got through a stage for the first time.
Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase, for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).
The champions path began with the first qualifying round that ended on 2 August, which produced the last six contenders for the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams already drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments. The seven group final winners will advance to join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round of the champions path.
The league path starts with the second qualifying round, for which the 15 teams are playing in four mini-tournaments. Those four winners will join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round of the league phase.
The draw for the third qualifying round is at 12:00 CET on Sunday 31 August. The two-legged ties are on 11 and 18 September.
Meanwhile, 22 teams will also transfer from the second qualifying round mini-tournaments to the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The 11 group runners-up will go into the second qualifying round, and the 11 third-place finishers to the first qualifying round, including Glasgow City, who lost their semi-final in the one three-team group.
Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties
LEAGUE PATH
- The four final winners join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the five winners advancing to the league phase).
Group 1 (Hosts: Hammarby)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Manchester United 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
Hammarby 5-4 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs PSV Eindhoven (12:00)
Final
Manchester United vs Hammarby (19:00)
Group 2 (Hosts: Sparta Praha)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Roma 2-0 Aktobe
Sparta Praha 4-4 Nordsjælland (aet, Sparta win 4-3 on pens)
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match
Nordsjælland vs Aktobe (15:00)
Final
Roma vs Sparta Praha (15:00)
Group 3 (Hosts: Inter)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Brann 2-1 Inter
Valur vs Braga (20:30)
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)
Group 4 (Hosts: Austria Wien)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-final
Glasgow City 0-2 Austria Wien
Saturday 30 August:
Final
FC Minsk vs Austria Wien (14:00)
Team guide
• Sparta Praha are making their 22nd entry, behind only SFK 2000 Sarajevo (23).
• Brann, Glasgow City, Roma, Sparta and Valur are past quarter-finalists.
• Brann, Hammarby and Roma previously competed in the old group stage. Roma beat Sparta to earn their group debut in 2022/23.
• Making European debut in second qualifying round: Aktobe, Inter
• Austria Wien previously entered as as USC Landhaus.
CHAMPIONS PATH
- The seven group final winners join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the four winners advancing to the league phase).
Group 1 (Hosts: Mura)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
BIIK-Shymkent 0-2 GKS Katowice
Mura 3-2 Spartak Myjava
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match
BIIK-Shymkent vs Spartak Myjava (11:00)
Final
Mura vs GKS Katowice (18:00)
Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC 0-1 Young Boys
Fortuna Hjørring vs Hibernian (20:30)
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match (16:00)
Final (20:30)
Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Rosengård 5-0 Ljuboten
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs OH Leuven (20:00)
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match (13:00)
Final (20:00)
Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Ferencváros 3-0 Racing Union Luxembourg
Vllaznia 1-2 Dinamo-BSUPC
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match
Vllaznia vs Racing Union Luxembourg (10:00)
Final
Ferencváros vs Dinamo-BSUPC (19:00)
Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Vorskla Poltava 5-0 Lanchkhuti
Gintra 2-1 Farul Constanța
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match
Farul Constanța vs Lanchkhuti (11:00)
Final
Vorskla Poltava vs Gintra (17:00)
Group 6 (Hosts: Twente)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Breidablik 3-1 Athlone Town
Twente 6-0 Crvena Zvezda
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match
Crvena Zvezda vs Athlone Town (13:00)
Final
Twente vs Breidablik (19:00)
Group 7 (Hosts: HJK Helsinki)
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Slavia Praha 2-1 ABB Fomget
Vålerenga 1-0 HJK Helsinki
Saturday 30 August:
Third-place match
HJK Helsinki vs ABB Fomget (12:00)
Final
Slavia Praha vs Vålerenga (18:00)
Team guide
• Sarajevo are entering for a record 23rd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), all in consecutive seasons. Gintra make their 22nd entry.
• Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03, HJK Helsinki and Rosengård are past semi-finalists and both Breidablik and Slavia have made the last eight.
• Breidablik, Rosengård, Slavia, Twente, Vålerenga and Vllaznia previously competed in the old group stage.
• Vorskla Poltava also beat Lanchkhuti 5-0 in the old round 1 semi-finals in 2022/23.
• Making European debut in second qualifying round: OH Leuven.
• ABB Fomget, debutants Athlone Town, Lanchkhuti, Ljuboten, Racing Union Luxembourg and Spartak Myjava progressed from the first qualifying round.
Entering direct in league phase
Nine teams will enter the new league phase directly (with the other nine slots filled by the third qualifying round winners).
These are the clubs that will begin directly in the league phase as per the access list:
Titleholders: Arsenal
France: OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain
Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg
Spain: Barcelona
England: Chelsea
Portugal: Benfica
Italy: Juventus