UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round latest

The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is being played as knockout mini-tournaments on with the semi-finals today and the group deciders on Saturday.

The winners of the group finals on Saturday will progress to the third qualifying round. Through from the semis so far are teams including Manchester United, progressing through a stage of European competition for the first time, and eight teams with recent experience in the former group stage Brann – beating debutants Inter – Breidablik, Hammarby (beating Metalist 1925 Kharkiv in a 5-4 thriller), Rosengård, Roma, Slavia Praha, Twente and Vålerenga.

Sparta Praha saw 3-0 and 4-1 leads wiped out by Nordsjælland but the Czech side prevailed on penalties to set up a rematch of their 2022/23 round 2 tie with Roma. Among other winners, Austria Wien (beating two-time quarter-finalists Glasgow City), GKS Katowice and Young Boys, like Man United, got through a stage for the first time.

Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase, for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).

The champions path began with the first qualifying round that ended on 2 August, which produced the last six contenders for the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams already drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments. The seven group final winners will advance to join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round of the champions path.

The league path starts with the second qualifying round, for which the 15 teams are playing in four mini-tournaments. Those four winners will join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round of the league phase.

The draw for the third qualifying round is at 12:00 CET on Sunday 31 August. The two-legged ties are on 11 and 18 September.

Meanwhile, 22 teams will also transfer from the second qualifying round mini-tournaments to the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The 11 group runners-up will go into the second qualifying round, and the 11 third-place finishers to the first qualifying round, including Glasgow City, who lost their semi-final in the one three-team group.

Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties

LEAGUE PATH

The four final winners join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the five winners advancing to the league phase).

Group 1 (Hosts: Hammarby)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Manchester United 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Hammarby 5-4 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs PSV Eindhoven (12:00)

Final

Manchester United vs Hammarby (19:00)

Group 2 (Hosts: Sparta Praha)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Roma 2-0 Aktobe

Sparta Praha 4-4 Nordsjælland (aet, Sparta win 4-3 on pens)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match

Nordsjælland vs Aktobe (15:00)

Final

Roma vs Sparta Praha (15:00)

Roma beat debutants Aktobe to begin their bid to get through qualifying for the fourth year in a row AS Roma via Getty Images

Group 3 (Hosts: Inter)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Brann 2-1 Inter

Valur vs Braga (20:30)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 4 (Hosts: Austria Wien)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-final

Glasgow City 0-2 Austria Wien

Saturday 30 August:

Final

FC Minsk vs Austria Wien (14:00)

Team guide

• Sparta Praha are making their 22nd entry, behind only SFK 2000 Sarajevo (23).

• Brann, Glasgow City, Roma, Sparta and Valur are past quarter-finalists.

• Brann, Hammarby and Roma previously competed in the old group stage. Roma beat Sparta to earn their group debut in 2022/23.

• Making European debut in second qualifying round: Aktobe, Inter

• Austria Wien previously entered as as USC Landhaus.

CHAMPIONS PATH

The seven group final winners join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the four winners advancing to the league phase).

Group 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent 0-2 GKS Katowice

Mura 3-2 Spartak Myjava

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match

BIIK-Shymkent vs Spartak Myjava (11:00)

Final

Mura vs GKS Katowice (18:00)

Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 0-1 Young Boys

Fortuna Hjørring vs Hibernian (20:30)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (16:00)

Final (20:30)

Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Rosengård 5-0 ﻿Ljuboten

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs OH Leuven (20:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (20:00)

Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Ferencváros 3-0 Racing Union Luxembourg

Vllaznia 1-2 Dinamo-BSUPC

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match

Vllaznia vs Racing Union Luxembourg (10:00)

Final

Ferencváros vs Dinamo-BSUPC (19:00)

Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Vorskla Poltava 5-0 Lanchkhuti

Gintra ﻿2-1 Farul Constanța

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match

Farul Constanța vs Lanchkhuti (11:00)

Final

Vorskla Poltava vs Gintra (17:00)

Group 6 (Hosts: Twente)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Breidablik 3-1 Athlone Town

Twente 6-0 Crvena Zvezda

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match

Crvena Zvezda vs Athlone Town (13:00)

Final

Twente vs Breidablik (19:00)

Group 7 (Hosts: HJK Helsinki)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Slavia Praha 2-1 ABB Fomget

Vålerenga 1-0 HJK Helsinki

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match

HJK Helsinki vs ABB Fomget (12:00)

Final

Slavia Praha vs Vålerenga (18:00)

Team guide

• Sarajevo are entering for a record 23rd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), all in consecutive seasons. Gintra make their 22nd entry﻿.

• Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03, HJK Helsinki and Rosengård are past semi-finalists and both Breidablik and Slavia have made the last eight.

• Breidablik, Rosengård, Slavia, Twente, Vålerenga and Vllaznia previously competed in the old group stage.

• Vorskla Poltava also beat Lanchkhuti 5-0 in the old round 1 semi-finals in 2022/23.

• Making European debut in second qualifying round: OH Leuven.

• ABB Fomget, debutants Athlone Town, Lanchkhuti, Ljuboten, Racing Union Luxembourg and Spartak Myjava progressed from the first qualifying round.

Entering direct in league phase Nine teams will enter the new league phase directly (with the other nine slots filled by the third qualifying round winners). These are the clubs that will begin directly in the league phase as per the access list: Titleholders: Arsenal

France: OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain

Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg

Spain: Barcelona

England: Chelsea

Portugal: Benfica

