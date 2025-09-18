UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round: Glasgow City, Ajax, PSV, Inter through as new competition begins

The new UEFA Women's Europa Cup launched with the first qualifying round as 11 teams progressed over the last two days to the second qualifying round draw on Friday at 15:00 CET

In Thursday's second legs, 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Ajax confirmed their place in the draw while GC Frauenfussball also progressed from their debut European tie. Record 23-time UEFA women's club competition entrants SFK 2000 Sarajevo won the competition's first penalty shoot-out following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time at ABB Fomget, Armisa Kuć's hat-trick in vain for a club in their first European season.

PSV Eindhoven were among the teams who went through on Wednesday after overturning a 3-0 deficit from their first leg at Rosenborg with a 4-0 victory. Also advancing were two-time Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Glasgow City and recent group stage contenders Vllaznia and HB Køge, another Danish club in Nordsjælland, as well as Inter (continuing their debut European campaign), Anderlecht and Spartak Subotica.

In the draw they will join the remaining direct entrants, Slovácko, and 20 further clubs transferring from the Women's Champions League (including the nine clubs defeated in the third qualifying round that ends on Thursday).

In last week's opening legs, the Women's Europa Cup's first goal was scored by Andrene Smith just over 20 seconds into Spartak Subotica's 5-0 win at UEFA competition debutants Partizani, the 18-year-old Jamaican youth international going on to get the Women's Europa Cup's first hat-trick.

All rounds of the competition are played as two-legged knockout ties. Eleven clubs enter the Women's Europa Cup directly at this stage, with 11 more having transferred from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round.

Inter celebrate their opening goal against Hibernian Inter via Getty Images

Second qualifying round line-up Häcken

Slavia Praha

Rosengård

Ajax*

Sparta Praha

Brann

Vorskla Poltava

Vllaznia*

Eintracht Frankfurt

Anderlecht*

Mura

Minsk

SFK 2000 Sarajevo*

Spartak Subotica*

Glasgow City*

Gintra

Ferencváros

Fortuna Hjørring

Breidablik

HB Køge*

Hammarby

Inter*

Dinamo-BSUPC

Sporting CP

Braga

PSV Eindhoven*

Austria Wien

Slovácko

Nordsjælland*

GC Frauenfussball*

YB Frauen

GKS Katowice *First qualifying round winners Slovácko enter the competition directly in this round. They are joined by the 11 teams who finished third in the Women's Champions League second qualifying round groups. The last nine places are being filled by the clubs defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round, which concludes on Thursday.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties

Thursday 18 September

BIIK-Shymkent 1-3 GC Frauenfussball (agg: 1-5)

Sturm Graz 0-2 Ajax (agg: 0-4)

ABB Fomget 3-3 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (aet, agg: 3-3, Sarajevo win 3-2 on penalties)

Wednesday 17 September

Farul Constanța 0-3 HB Køge (agg: 2-6)

KuPS Kuopio 1-5 Nordsjælland (agg: 2-8)

Kolos Kovalivka ﻿0-2 Vllaznia (agg: 0-4)

Spartak Subotica 3-0 Partizani (agg: 8-0)

Anderlecht 9-0 Aris Limassol (agg: 14-0)

PSV Eindhoven 4-0 Rosenborg (agg: 4-3)

Hibernian 0-1 Inter (agg: 1-5)

Athlone Town 0-3 Glasgow City (agg: 0-6)

Thursday 11 September

Aris Limassol 0-5 Anderlecht

Vllaznia 2-0 Kolos Kovalivka

Ajax 2-0 Sturm Graz

Wednesday 10 September

Partizani 0-5 Spartak Subotica

HB Køge 3-2 Farul Constanța

Nordsjælland 3-1 KuPS Kuopio

Rosenborg 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-0 ABB Fomget

GC Frauenfussball 2-0 BIIK-Shymkent

Inter 4-1 Hibernian

Glasgow City 3-0 Athlone Town

Team guide

ABB Fomget, Athlone Town, BIIK-Shymkent, Farul Constanța, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Inter, Nordsjælland, PSV, Sarajevo and Vllaznia transferred after finishing third in their UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group; the other 11 teams were entering directly.

Ajax and Glasgow City have previously reached the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals. Rosenborg made the 2004/05 UEFA Women's Cup semi-finals and two quarter-finals as Trondheims-Ørn.

Ajax, HB Køge and Vllaznia played in the old UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.

SFK 2000 Sarajevo are playing in a record 23th UEFA women's club season.

Aris, GC Frauenfussball and Partizani made their UEFA women's club competition debuts in this round. ABB Fomget, Athlone and Inter are also in their first European women's club seasons.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 19 September, Nyon

First leg: 7/8 October

Second leg: 15/16 October

Round of 16

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 November

Second leg: 19/20 November

Quarter-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Semi-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Final (two legs)

Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 25 or 26 April

Second leg: 2 or 3 May