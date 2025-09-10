UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round guide
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Article summary
The new competition launches with the first qualifying round opening legs on Wednesday and Thursday.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round kicks off the inaugural season of the new competition today.
All rounds of the competition are played as two-legged knockout ties. Eleven clubs enter the Women's Europa Cup directly at this stage, with 11 more having transferred from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round.
The Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round winners progress to the second qualifying round, where they will join the remaining direct entrants, Slovácko, and 20 further clubs transferring from the Women's Champions League (including the nine clubs defeated in the third qualifying round played in the same weeks as the Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round). The draw is at 15:00 CET on Friday 19 September.
Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties
All times CET
First legs
Wednesday 10 September
Partizani vs Spartak Subotica (15:00)
HB Køge vs Farul Constanța (16:00)
Nordsjælland vs KuPS Kuopio (18:00)
Rosenborg vs PSV Eindhoven (18:00)
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs ABB Fomget (18:00)
GC Frauenfussball vs BIIK-Shymkent (19:00)
Inter vs Hibernian (20:00)
Glasgow City vs Athlone Town (20:35)
Thursday 11 September
Aris Limassol vs Anderlecht (18:00)
Vllaznia vs Kolos Kovalivka (18:00)
Ajax vs Sturm Graz (19:30)
Second legs
Wednesday 17 September
Farul Constanța vs HB Køge (15:00)
KuPS Kuopio vs Nordsjælland (17:00)
Kolos Kovalivka vs Vllaznia (18:00)
Spartak Subotica vs Partizani (18:00)
Anderlecht vs Aris Limassol (19:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Rosenborg (19:00)
Hibernian vs Inter (20:00)
Athlone Town vs Glasgow City (20:30)
Thursday 18 September
BIIK-Shymkent vs GC Frauenfussball (08:00)
Sturm Graz vs Ajax (15:30)
ABB Fomget vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (18:00)
Team guide
- ABB Fomget, Athlone Town, BIIK-Shymkent, Farul Constanța, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Inter, Nordsjælland, PSV, Sarajevo and Vllaznia transferred after finishing third in their UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group; the other 11 teams are entering directly.
- Ajax and Glasgow City have previously reached the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals. Rosenborg made the 2004/05 UEFA Women's Cup semi-finals and two quarter-finals as Trondheims-Ørn.
- Ajax, HB Køge and Vllaznia played in the old UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.
- SFK 2000 Sarajevo are playing in a record 23th UEFA women's club season.
- Aris, GC Frauenfussball and Partizani are making their UEFA women's club competition debuts in this round. ABB Fomget, Athlone and Inter are also in their first European women's club seasons.
Second qualifying round entrants so far
Slavia Praha
Rosengård
Sparta Praha
Mura
Minsk
Gintra
Breidablik
Hammarby
Dinamo-BSUPC
Braga
Slovácko
YB Frauen
Slovácko are entering in the competition directly in this round. They are joined by the 11 teams who finished third in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round groups. The last nine places will be filled by the clubs defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round concluding on 18 September.
2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
First qualifying round
Draw: 13:00 CET, 31 August, Nyon
First leg: 10/11 September
Second leg: 17/18 September
Second qualifying round
Draw: 19 September, Nyon
First leg: 7/8 October
Second leg: 15/16 October
Round of 16
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 November
Second leg: 19/20 November
Quarter-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February
Semi-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April
Final (two legs)
Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 25 or 26 April
Second leg: 2 or 3 May