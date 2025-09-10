UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round guide

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round kicks off the inaugural season of the new competition today.

All rounds of the competition are played as two-legged knockout ties. Eleven clubs enter the Women's Europa Cup directly at this stage, with 11 more having transferred from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round.

The Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round winners progress to the second qualifying round, where they will join the remaining direct entrants, Slovácko, and 20 further clubs transferring from the Women's Champions League (including the nine clubs defeated in the third qualifying round played in the same weeks as the Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round). The draw is at 15:00 CET on Friday 19 September.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties

All times CET

Wednesday 10 September

Partizani vs Spartak Subotica (15:00)

HB Køge vs Farul Constanța (16:00)

Nordsjælland vs KuPS Kuopio (18:00)

Rosenborg vs PSV Eindhoven (18:00)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs ABB Fomget (18:00)

GC Frauenfussball vs BIIK-Shymkent (19:00)

Inter vs Hibernian (20:00)

Glasgow City vs Athlone Town (20:35)

Thursday 11 September

Aris Limassol vs Anderlecht (18:00)

Vllaznia vs Kolos Kovalivka ﻿(18:00)

Ajax vs Sturm Graz (19:30)

Wednesday 17 September

Farul Constanța vs HB Køge (15:00)

KuPS Kuopio vs Nordsjælland (17:00)

Kolos Kovalivka ﻿vs Vllaznia (18:00)

Spartak Subotica vs Partizani (18:00)

Anderlecht vs Aris Limassol (19:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Rosenborg (19:00)

Hibernian vs Inter (20:00)

Athlone Town vs Glasgow City (20:30)



Thursday 18 September

BIIK-Shymkent vs GC Frauenfussball (08:00)

Sturm Graz vs Ajax (15:30)

ABB Fomget vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (18:00)

Team guide

ABB Fomget, Athlone Town, BIIK-Shymkent, Farul Constanța, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Inter, Nordsjælland, PSV, Sarajevo and Vllaznia transferred after finishing third in their UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group; the other 11 teams are entering directly.

Ajax and Glasgow City have previously reached the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals. Rosenborg made the 2004/05 UEFA Women's Cup semi-finals and two quarter-finals as Trondheims-Ørn.

Ajax, HB Køge and Vllaznia played in the old UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.

SFK 2000 Sarajevo are playing in a record 23th UEFA women's club season.

Aris, GC Frauenfussball and Partizani are making their UEFA women's club competition debuts in this round. ABB Fomget, Athlone and Inter are also in their first European women's club seasons.

Second qualifying round entrants so far Slavia Praha

Rosengård

Sparta Praha

Mura

Minsk

Gintra

Breidablik

Hammarby

Dinamo-BSUPC

Braga

Slovácko

YB Frauen Slovácko are entering in the competition directly in this round. They are joined by the 11 teams who finished third in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round groups. The last nine places will be filled by the clubs defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round concluding on 18 September.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

First qualifying round

Draw: 13:00 CET, 31 August, Nyon

First leg: 10/11 September

Second leg: 17/18 September

Second qualifying round

Draw: 19 September, Nyon

First leg: 7/8 October

Second leg: 15/16 October

Round of 16

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 November

Second leg: 19/20 November

Quarter-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Semi-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Final (two legs)

Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 25 or 26 April

Second leg: 2 or 3 May