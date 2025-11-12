UEFA Women's Europa Cup: Knockout fixtures, results, full bracket

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 is in progress, with the second legs to be played next Wednesday and Thursday and the knockout bracket set until the inaugural final.

The contenders, ranging from four-time European champions Eintracht Frankfurt to UEFA competition debutants Inter, were the winners of October's second qualifying round.

Every round in the new competition is contested as a set of two-legged knockout ties, including the final on 25/26 April and 2/3 May, with the round of 16 concluding on 19 and 20 November, and the last eight to be held in February.

Meet the Europa Cup last 16

Round of 16 ties

Wednesday 12 November

Nordsjælland 1-0 Mura

Häcken 1-0 Inter

Sparta Praha 0-3 Young Boys

Anderlecht 0-1 Austria Wien

Breidablik 0-1 Fortuna Hjørring

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Ajax 1-3 Hammarby

Glasgow City 1-1 Sporting CP

Wednesday 19 November

Young Boys vs Sparta Praha (18:00, first leg: 3-0)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-0)

Mura vs Nordsjælland (18:00, first leg: 0-1)

Inter vs Häcken (18:30, first leg: 0-1)

Austria Wien vs Anderlecht (19:30, first leg: 1-0)

Sporting CP vs Glasgow City (20:45, first leg: 1-1)

Thursday 20 November

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30, first leg: 2-1)

Hammarby vs Ajax (19:00, first leg: 3-1)

All times CET