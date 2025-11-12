UEFA Women's Europa Cup: Knockout fixtures, results, full bracket
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Article summary
The round of 16 concludes next Wednesday and Thursday, with the bracket set to the final.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 is in progress, with the second legs to be played next Wednesday and Thursday and the knockout bracket set until the inaugural final.
The contenders, ranging from four-time European champions Eintracht Frankfurt to UEFA competition debutants Inter, were the winners of October's second qualifying round.
Every round in the new competition is contested as a set of two-legged knockout ties, including the final on 25/26 April and 2/3 May, with the round of 16 concluding on 19 and 20 November, and the last eight to be held in February.
Round of 16 ties
First legs
Wednesday 12 November
Nordsjælland 1-0 Mura
Häcken 1-0 Inter
Sparta Praha 0-3 Young Boys
Anderlecht 0-1 Austria Wien
Breidablik 0-1 Fortuna Hjørring
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Ajax 1-3 Hammarby
Glasgow City 1-1 Sporting CP
Second legs
Wednesday 19 November
Young Boys vs Sparta Praha (18:00, first leg: 3-0)
Fortuna Hjørring vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-0)
Mura vs Nordsjælland (18:00, first leg: 0-1)
Inter vs Häcken (18:30, first leg: 0-1)
Austria Wien vs Anderlecht (19:30, first leg: 1-0)
Sporting CP vs Glasgow City (20:45, first leg: 1-1)
Thursday 20 November
Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30, first leg: 2-1)
Hammarby vs Ajax (19:00, first leg: 3-1)
All times CET
Women's Europa Cup knockout bracket
Quarter-finals (11/12 & 18/19 February)
1: Sparta Praha / Young Boys vs Anderlecht / Austria Wien
2: Glasgow City / Sporting CP vs Ajax / Hammarby
3: PSV Eindhoven / Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nordsjælland / Mura
4: Häcken / Inter vs Breidablik / Fortuna Hjørring
Semi-finals (24/25 March & 1/2 April)
1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 2
2: Winner quarter-final 3 vs Winner quarter-final 4
Final (25 or 26 April & 2 or 3 May)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
First named team at home in first leg