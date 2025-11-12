UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Women's Europa Cup: Knockout fixtures, results, full bracket

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

The round of 16 concludes next Wednesday and Thursday, with the bracket set to the final.

Austria Wien celebrate their winner at Anderlecht
Austria Wien celebrate their winner at Anderlecht UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 is in progress, with the second legs to be played next Wednesday and Thursday and the knockout bracket set until the inaugural final.

The contenders, ranging from four-time European champions Eintracht Frankfurt to UEFA competition debutants Inter, were the winners of October's second qualifying round.

Every round in the new competition is contested as a set of two-legged knockout ties, including the final on 25/26 April and 2/3 May, with the round of 16 concluding on 19 and 20 November, and the last eight to be held in February.

Meet the Europa Cup last 16

Round of 16 ties

First legs

Wednesday 12 November

Nordsjælland 1-0 Mura
Häcken 1-0 Inter 
Sparta Praha 0-3 Young Boys
Anderlecht 0-1 Austria Wien
Breidablik 0-1 Fortuna Hjørring
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Ajax 1-3 Hammarby
Glasgow City 1-1 Sporting CP 

Second legs

Wednesday 19 November

Young Boys vs Sparta Praha (18:00, first leg: 3-0)
Fortuna Hjørring vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-0)
Mura vs Nordsjælland (18:00, first leg: 0-1)
Inter vs Häcken (18:30, first leg: 0-1)
Austria Wien vs Anderlecht (19:30, first leg: 1-0)
Sporting CP vs Glasgow City (20:45, first leg: 1-1)

Thursday 20 November

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30, first leg: 2-1)
Hammarby vs Ajax (19:00, first leg: 3-1)

All times CET

Women's Europa Cup knockout bracket

Quarter-finals (11/12 & 18/19 February)
1: Sparta Praha / Young Boys vs Anderlecht / Austria Wien
2: Glasgow City / Sporting CP vs Ajax / Hammarby
3: PSV Eindhoven / Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nordsjælland / Mura
4: Häcken / Inter vs Breidablik / Fortuna Hjørring

Semi-finals (24/25 March & 1/2 April)
1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 2
2: Winner quarter-final 3 vs Winner quarter-final 4

Final (25 or 26 April & 2 or 3 May)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

First named team at home in first leg

