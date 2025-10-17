UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final ties
Friday, October 17, 2025
The draw has set the knockout bracket for the round of 16 onwards.
The UEFA Women's Europa Cup draw has set the knockout bracket from the round of 16 until the final.
The 16 teams involved in the draw were the winners of the second qualifying round, which ended the previous night. Every round in the new competition is contested as a set of two-legged knockout ties, including the final on 25/26 April and 2/3 May.
Round of 16 ties (11/12 and 19/20 November)
Ajax vs Hammarby
Glasgow City vs Sporting CP
Anderlecht vs Austria Wien
Sparta Praha vs Young Boys
Häcken vs Inter
Breidablik vs Fortuna Hjørring
Nordsjælland vs Mura
PSV Eindhoven vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Team guide
- Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners.
- Fortuna Hjørring were 2002/03 finalists in that competition beating Briedablik 9-0 in their qualifying group. Ajax, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken and Sparta have all previously made the last eight.
- Ajax, Breidablik, Frankfurt, Häcken and Hammarby all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons.
- Inter are in their debut European season.
- Anderlecht, Austria, Mura, Nordsjælland, PSV, Sporting and Young Boys are the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition for the first time.
Women's Europa Cup knockout bracket
Quarter-finals (11/12 & 18/19 February)
1: Glasgow City / Sporting CP vs Ajax / Hammarby
2: Sparta Praha / Young Boys vs Anderlecht / Austria Wien
3: Häcken / Inter vs Breidablik / Fortuna Hjørring
4: PSV Eindhoven / Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nordsjælland / Mura
Semi-finals (24/25 March & 1/2 April)
1: Winner quarter-final 2 vs Winner quarter-final 1
2: Winner quarter-final 4 vs Winner quarter-final 3
Final (25 or 26 April & 2 or 3 May)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
First named team at home in first leg