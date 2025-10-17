UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final ties

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup draw has set the knockout bracket from the round of 16 until the final.

The 16 teams involved in the draw were the winners of the second qualifying round, which ended the previous night. Every round in the new competition is contested as a set of two-legged knockout ties, including the final on 25/26 April and 2/3 May.

Round of 16 ties (11/12 and 19/20 November)

Ajax vs Hammarby

Glasgow City vs Sporting CP

Anderlecht vs Austria Wien

Sparta Praha vs Young Boys

Häcken vs Inter

Breidablik vs Fortuna Hjørring

Nordsjælland vs Mura

PSV Eindhoven vs Eintracht Frankfurt



Matches 11/12 & 19/20 November

First named team at home in first leg

Team guide

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners.

Fortuna Hjørring were 2002/03 finalists in that competition beating Briedablik 9-0 in their qualifying group. Ajax, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken and Sparta have all previously made the last eight.

Ajax, Breidablik, Frankfurt, Häcken and Hammarby all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons.

Inter are in their debut European season.

Anderlecht, Austria, Mura, Nordsjælland, PSV, Sporting and Young Boys are the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition for the first time.