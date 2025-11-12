UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first-leg round-up: Frankfurt rally at PSV as Swedish, Danish contenders thrive
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Eintracht Frankfurt produced a late comeback victory at PSV Eindhoven, while Sweden's Häcken and Hammarby and Denmark's Fortuna Hjørring and Nordsjælland all won.
Four-time European champions Eintracht Frankfurt secured a dramatic comeback win at PSV Eindhoven on a night when Swedish duo Häcken and Hammarby respectively defeated Inter and Ajax, as the UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first legs were played on Wednesday.
After two rounds of qualifying, tonight's matches began the competition proper of the first edition of the Women's Europa Cup, with the bracket already set to the two-legged final. Frankfurt, who won the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup (now Champions League), fell behind at PSV midway through the first half and seemed set for defeat until Laura Freigang and substitute Remina Chiba turned the game in the last five minutes.
Elsewhere, Häcken – fresh from winning the Swedish league on Saturday – kept their dream week going with a 1-0 victory at home to Inter. Hammarby, the team pipped by Häcken, triumphed 3-1 at Ajax.
Both Danish sides also tasted victory as Fortuna Hjørring won 1-0 at Breidablik and Nordsjælland beat Mura by the same scoreline. Austria Wien likewise triumphed by a solitary goal away to Anderlecht, while Glasgow City were denied after Sporting CP equalised for a 1-1 draw.
Young Boys were the biggest winners of the night, triumphing 3-0 at Sparta Praha with all the goals coming in the second half, giving them an excellent chance of becoming the first Swiss side to reach a UEFA women's club quarter-final. The second legs will take place next Wednesday and Thursday.
Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first-leg results
Wednesday 12 November
Nordsjælland 1-0 Mura
Häcken 1-0 Inter
Sparta Praha 0-3 Young Boys
Anderlecht 0-1 Austria Wien
Breidablik 0-1 Fortuna Hjørring
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Ajax 1-3 Hammarby
Glasgow City 1-1 Sporting CP
Women's Europa Cup round of 16 second-leg fixtures
Wednesday 19 November
Young Boys vs Sparta Praha (18:00, first leg: 3-0)
Fortuna Hjørring vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-0)
Mura vs Nordsjælland (18:00, first leg: 0-1)
Inter vs Häcken (18:30, first leg: 0-1)
Austria Wien vs Anderlecht (19:30, first leg: 1-0)
Sporting CP vs Glasgow City (20:45, first leg: 1-1)
Thursday 20 November
Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30, first leg: 2-1)
Hammarby vs Ajax (19:00, first leg: 3-1)
All times CET
Women's Europa Cup knockout bracket
Quarter-finals (11/12 & 18/19 February)
1: Sparta Praha / Young Boys vs Anderlecht / Austria Wien
2: Glasgow City / Sporting CP vs Ajax / Hammarby
3: PSV Eindhoven / Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nordsjælland / Mura
4: Häcken / Inter vs Breidablik / Fortuna Hjørring
Semi-finals (24/25 March & 1/2 April)
1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 2
2: Winner quarter-final 3 vs Winner quarter-final 4
Final (25 or 26 April & 2 or 3 May)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
First named team at home in first leg