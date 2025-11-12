UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first-leg round-up: Frankfurt rally at PSV as Swedish, Danish contenders thrive

Four-time European champions Eintracht Frankfurt secured a dramatic comeback win at PSV Eindhoven on a night when Swedish duo Häcken and Hammarby respectively defeated Inter and Ajax, as the UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first legs were played on Wednesday.

After two rounds of qualifying, tonight's matches began the competition proper of the first edition of the Women's Europa Cup, with the bracket already set to the two-legged final. Frankfurt, who won the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup (now Champions League), fell behind at PSV midway through the first half and seemed set for defeat until Laura Freigang and substitute Remina Chiba turned the game in the last five minutes.

Elsewhere, Häcken – fresh from winning the Swedish league on Saturday – kept their dream week going with a 1-0 victory at home to Inter. Hammarby, the team pipped by Häcken, triumphed 3-1 at Ajax.

Both Danish sides also tasted victory as Fortuna Hjørring won 1-0 at Breidablik and Nordsjælland beat Mura by the same scoreline. Austria Wien likewise triumphed by a solitary goal away to Anderlecht, while Glasgow City were denied after Sporting CP equalised for a 1-1 draw.

Young Boys were the biggest winners of the night, triumphing 3-0 at Sparta Praha with all the goals coming in the second half, giving them an excellent chance of becoming the first Swiss side to reach a UEFA women's club quarter-final. The second legs will take place next Wednesday and Thursday.

Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first-leg results

Wednesday 12 November

Nordsjælland 1-0 Mura

Häcken 1-0 Inter

Sparta Praha 0-3 Young Boys

Anderlecht 0-1 Austria Wien

Breidablik 0-1 Fortuna Hjørring

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Ajax 1-3 Hammarby

Glasgow City 1-1 Sporting CP

Women's Europa Cup round of 16 second-leg fixtures

Wednesday 19 November

Young Boys vs Sparta Praha (18:00, first leg: 3-0)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-0)

Mura vs Nordsjælland (18:00, first leg: 0-1)

Inter vs Häcken (18:30, first leg: 0-1)

Austria Wien vs Anderlecht (19:30, first leg: 1-0)

Sporting CP vs Glasgow City (20:45, first leg: 1-1)

Thursday 20 November

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30, first leg: 2-1)

Hammarby vs Ajax (19:00, first leg: 3-1)

All times CET