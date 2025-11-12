UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first-leg round-up: Frankfurt rally at PSV as Swedish, Danish contenders thrive

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt produced a late comeback victory at PSV Eindhoven, while Sweden's Häcken and Hammarby and Denmark's Fortuna Hjørring and Nordsjælland all won.

Hanna Wijk and Alice Bergström celebrate Häcken's win against Inter
Hanna Wijk and Alice Bergström celebrate Häcken's win against Inter UEFA via Getty Images

Four-time European champions Eintracht Frankfurt secured a dramatic comeback win at PSV Eindhoven on a night when Swedish duo Häcken and Hammarby respectively defeated Inter and Ajax, as the UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first legs were played on Wednesday.

After two rounds of qualifying, tonight's matches began the competition proper of the first edition of the Women's Europa Cup, with the bracket already set to the two-legged final. Frankfurt, who won the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup (now Champions League), fell behind at PSV midway through the first half and seemed set for defeat until Laura Freigang and substitute Remina Chiba turned the game in the last five minutes.

Elsewhere, Häcken – fresh from winning the Swedish league on Saturday – kept their dream week going with a 1-0 victory at home to Inter. Hammarby, the team pipped by Häcken, triumphed 3-1 at Ajax.

Both Danish sides also tasted victory as Fortuna Hjørring won 1-0 at Breidablik and Nordsjælland beat Mura by the same scoreline. Austria Wien likewise triumphed by a solitary goal away to Anderlecht, while Glasgow City were denied after Sporting CP equalised for a 1-1 draw.

Young Boys were the biggest winners of the night, triumphing 3-0 at Sparta Praha with all the goals coming in the second half, giving them an excellent chance of becoming the first Swiss side to reach a UEFA women's club quarter-final. The second legs will take place next Wednesday and Thursday.

Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first-leg results

Wednesday 12 November

Nordsjælland 1-0 Mura 
Häcken 1-0 Inter 
Sparta Praha 0-3 Young Boys 
Anderlecht 0-1 Austria Wien 
Breidablik 0-1 Fortuna Hjørring 
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt 
Ajax 1-3 Hammarby 
Glasgow City 1-1 Sporting CP 

Women's Europa Cup round of 16 second-leg fixtures

Wednesday 19 November

Young Boys vs Sparta Praha (18:00, first leg: 3-0)
Fortuna Hjørring vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-0)
Mura vs Nordsjælland (18:00, first leg: 0-1)
Inter vs Häcken (18:30, first leg: 0-1)
Austria Wien vs Anderlecht (19:30, first leg: 1-0)
Sporting CP vs Glasgow City (20:45, first leg: 1-1)

Thursday 20 November

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30, first leg: 2-1)
Hammarby vs Ajax (19:00, first leg: 3-1)

All times CET

Women's Europa Cup knockout bracket

Quarter-finals (11/12 & 18/19 February)
1: Sparta Praha / Young Boys vs Anderlecht / Austria Wien
2: Glasgow City / Sporting CP vs Ajax / Hammarby
3: PSV Eindhoven / Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nordsjælland / Mura
4: Häcken / Inter vs Breidablik / Fortuna Hjørring

Semi-finals (24/25 March & 1/2 April)
1: Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 2
2: Winner quarter-final 3 vs Winner quarter-final 4

Final (25 or 26 April & 2 or 3 May)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

First named team at home in first leg

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Selected for you

See who advanced from the second qualifying round
Live 16/10/2025

See who advanced from the second qualifying round

PSV, Ajax, Inter and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the teams through to the last 16 of the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup.
First qualifying round: Glasgow City, Ajax, Inter among winners
Live 18/09/2025

First qualifying round: Glasgow City, Ajax, Inter among winners

Glasgow City, Ajax, Inter and, after a remarkable comeback, PSV Eindhoven are among teams into the second qualifying round.
Meet the last 16
Live 21/10/2025

Meet the last 16

We introduce the teams competing for the inaugural title.