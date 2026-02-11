Women's Europa Cup quarter-final first-leg round-up: Häcken, Frankfurt, Hammarby win as Austria Wien hold Sparta

Häcken and Eintracht Frankfurt secured big first-leg leads as the UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals began on Wednesday, while Hammarby triumphed at Sporting CP and Sparta Praha were held at home by Austria Wien.

A 7-0 win for Häcken against Breidablik and Frankfurt's 4-0 defeat of Nordsjælland left both in a strong position to reach the semi-finals, for which the draw has already been made. In the other games, Hammarby prevailed 1-0 at Sporting CP and Sparta drew 0-0 with Austria ahead of next Wednesday's second legs.

Häcken 7-0 Breidablik

The home side struck five times in a 15-minute first-half purple patch to stamp their authority on this tie and move to the brink of their first UEFA club competition semi-final.

Helena Sampaio's controlled volley in the 25th minute opened the floodgates, with Felicia Schröder adding two goals either side of a fine strike from Monica Jusu Bah, and Thelma Karen Pálmadóttir's thumping effort making it 5-0 at the interval. Paulina Nyström and Sampaio further underlined the dominance of Elena Sadiku's side after the interval, though Schröder had a late penalty saved to deny her a hat-trick.

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 Nordsjælland

Dominant Frankfurt boosted their hopes of adding the inaugural Europa Cup title to their four UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League crowns with a comfortable first-leg win. Nicole Anyomi headed Frankfurt ahead on 14 minutes before turning provider, her pinpoint through ball finished off by Rebecka Blomqvist.

Anyomi got another assist three minutes into the second half, battling for possession before squaring to Ereleta Memeti, who calmly side-footed in a third. Blomqvist finished things off by blasting in her second close to the hour mark, leaving Nordsjælland with a tough task in Denmark next week if they hope to progress from their debut European quarter-final.

Frankfurt celebrate taking the lead UEFA via Getty Images

Sporting CP 0-1 Hammarby

Emilie Joramo's strike 21 minutes from time secured a narrow victory for Hammarby in Lisbon. After a cagey first half, the game opened up in the second, with Jeneva Hernandez Gray going close to opening the scoring for Sporting CP via a bending effort.

Svea Rehnberg then headed against the crossbar for the visitors, but moments later Joramo proved to be the match winner, latching onto Stina Lennartsson's cross with a fine first-time finish into the corner of the net.

Hammarby won 1-0 at Sporting CP UEFA via Getty Images

Sparta Praha 0-0 Austria Wien

Sparta got through both their previous ties despite not scoring at home in the first leg and will need to do so again in Vienna next week following a brilliant rearguard performance from Austria Wien, directed by captain Carina Wenninger.

Although they dominated for large swathes at Stadion Letná, Sparta could not find the breakthrough, going closest when Michaela Khýrová's cross-cum-shot grazed the bar in the first half. The visitors, aiming to become Austria's first UEFA women's club competition semi-finalists, almost had a lead to take back to Vienna, but Lotta Cordes' deflected late effort rolled just wide.

Austria Wien's players salute their away following at Stadion Letná UEFA via Getty Images

Fixtures and full bracket

Second legs: Wednesday 18 February

Nordsjælland vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:00, first leg: 0-4)Hammarby vs Sporting CP (19:00, first leg: 1-0)

Breidablick vs Häcken (19:00, first leg: 0-7)

Austria Wien vs Sparta Praha (19:30, first leg: 0-0)

All times CET