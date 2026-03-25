Women's Europa Cup round-up: Semi-final first legs

Sweden enjoyed a memorable evening of UEFA Women's Europa Cup football as Hammarby struck two late goals in a 3-2 comeback win at Sparta Praha and Häcken stunned Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in Germany.

UEFA rounds up all the night's action as the semi-finals got under way.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened.

Sparta Praha 2-3 Hammarby

Fanny Peterson, 16, struck a sumptuous 92nd-minute winner as the visitors edged a thrilling, seesaw encounter in Prague. The home side looked to have won it after Michaela Khýrová completed a rousing comeback with a stunning effort of her own with seven minutes to go, but Hammarby were not done yet.

The Swedish side had led through Elin Sørum's goal at the end of a dominant first half, but Sparta fought back impressively. Khýrová's shot cannoned back off the post to allow Antonie Stárová to nod in before the winger found the net herself. Back came Hammarby, replying immediately through right-back Sofia Reidy to set the stage for Peterson to take the headlines.

Fanny Peterson celebrates at full time UEFA via Getty Images

Line-ups

Sparta: Harantová; Retkesová, Sonntagová, Pochmanová, Bartoňová (Bridges 72); Kotrčová, Černá, Stárová; Ospeck, Bergford (Rancová 64), Khýrová

Hammarby: Loeck; Reidy, Bragstad, Carlsson, Arnardóttir; Sørum, Koivisto, Joramo; Lennartsson (Janzen 78), Rehnberg (Sjödahl 89), Hasund (Peterson 62)

Ondřej Zlámal, match reporter

Both teams showcased what brought them to this stage of the competition. The thrilling match ultimately ended with victory for the visitors, who reacted perfectly to Sparta's second goal after a hard-worked comeback of their own. Next week's second leg will be fascinating, not least because of the Czech side's away form in this competition: three games, three wins, 12 scored, one conceded.

Women's Europa Cup final

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Häcken

Two brilliant second-half Felicia Schröder goals inspired Häcken to a comfortable win in Frankfurt. The visitors took the lead after 16 minutes, Alva Selerud running onto a loose ball just outside the box and firing a fierce first-time shot past goalkeeper Lina Altenburg.

After the break, Häcken doubled their advantage when Schröder spotted Altenburg off her line from range and sent a superb effort over her head. The striker then added a third with six minutes to go with a powerful strike at the near post as her side took a big step towards a first-ever UEFA competition final.

Häcken celebrate Alva Selerud's opener in Germany UEFA via Getty Images

Line-ups

Frankfurt: Altenburg; Riesen, Doorsoun, Østenstad, Lührssen; Reuteler, Senss (Teulings 87), Memeti; Anyomi (Gräwe 76), Blomqvist, Freigang

Häcken: Birkisdóttir; Akgün, Östlund, Luik, Sandbech; Tindell, Selerud; Pálmadóttir (Nyström 88), Anvegård (Matriano 88), Jusu Bah (Karlsson 88); Schröder

Judith Tuffentsammer, match reporter

Nothing really went to plan today for Frankfurt. The hosts had one clear goal: taking a big step towards the final. But after conceding early, they lacked precision up front, while Häcken defended their lead well. After the visitors scored two brilliant second-half goals, Frankfurt's fate on the night was sealed. They will need a huge performance next week in Gothenburg.