Women's Europa Cup final second leg preview: Häcken vs Hammarby

Häcken and Hammarby meet in the second leg of the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final on Friday 1 May at Hisingen Arena, Gothenburg, with the hosts leading 1-0 on aggregate from the first leg.

Where to watch

Häcken vs Hammarby When: Friday 1 May (16:00 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Hisingen Arena, Gothenburg

What: UEFA Women's Europa Cup final second leg

First leg: Hammarby 0-1 Häcken

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

First-leg highlights: Hammarby 0-1 Häcken

What do you need to know?

Häcken take a 1-0 lead into their home leg thanks to Felicia Schröder's goal in Stockholm, which gave them the edge in the first-ever all-Swedish final in any UEFA competition. The visitors made the most of their good start in the capital, and maintained their advantage despite Hammarby twice hitting the post, though Häcken themselves struck the woodwork through Anna Anvegård.

Last year Häcken pipped Hammarby to the Damallsvenkan title, and with the Gothenburg club keeping hold of their dynamic attackers Schröder and Monica Jusu Bah, the duo combined once again to open the scoring in the final. Hammarby, in only their second European campaign, created numerous chances, but will now have to produce their first away win against Häcken since the Stockholm club returned to Sweden's top level in 2021.

Whatever happens, one of these sides will claim their first UEFA trophy and end their nation's 22-year wait for a UEFA club title since Umeå successfully defended the old UEFA Women's Cup in 2003/04.

Women's Europa Cup: Häcken's road to the final

Form guide

Häcken

Last six games: WWLWWL

Last match: Hammarby 0-1 BK Häcken, 25/04, Women's Europa Cup final first leg

Where they stand: 4th in 2026 Damallsvenskan (1st in 2025), Swedish Cup final

Hammarby

Last six games: LWWWWW

Last match: Hammarby 0-1 BK Häcken, 25/04, Women's Europa Cup final first leg﻿

Where they stand: 3rd in 2026 Damallsvenskan (2nd in 2025), Swedish Cup final

Women's Europa Cup: Hammarby's route to the final

View from the camps

Elena Sadiku, Häcken coach: "We knew it would be a tough [first leg], but I feel a great sense of pride. Now the first part is done, we have a second part left. There are still 90 minutes left of the tie. We created a decent number of chances and could have scored more goals. It's up to the analysis to see what needs to be improved. You can't count Hammarby out."

William Strömberg, Hammarby coach: "The result from the first leg is only halfway there. If you win, you shouldn't be overly happy, and if you lose, you shouldn't get too down. There are still 90 minutes, possibly a bit more, left. It's about getting revenge."

Felicia Schröder, Häcken forward: "It feels good to get the goal and it gives us a strong position going into the next match. I think we dropped the tempo in the second half. That's something we need to take with us into the home game and push even harder."

Sofia Reidy, Hammarby midfielder: "We’re incredibly disappointed [at the first-leg resut], but deep down we also feel that we are the better team. So we're going to use this frustration and bring it out on Friday."