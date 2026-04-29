Women's Europa Cup final second leg preview: Häcken vs Hammarby
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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All you need to know about the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup final second leg between Häcken and Hammarby.
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Häcken and Hammarby meet in the second leg of the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final on Friday 1 May at Hisingen Arena, Gothenburg, with the hosts leading 1-0 on aggregate from the first leg.
Häcken vs Hammarby
When: Friday 1 May (16:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Hisingen Arena, Gothenburg
What: UEFA Women's Europa Cup final second leg
First leg: Hammarby 0-1 Häcken
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
What do you need to know?
Häcken take a 1-0 lead into their home leg thanks to Felicia Schröder's goal in Stockholm, which gave them the edge in the first-ever all-Swedish final in any UEFA competition. The visitors made the most of their good start in the capital, and maintained their advantage despite Hammarby twice hitting the post, though Häcken themselves struck the woodwork through Anna Anvegård.
Last year Häcken pipped Hammarby to the Damallsvenkan title, and with the Gothenburg club keeping hold of their dynamic attackers Schröder and Monica Jusu Bah, the duo combined once again to open the scoring in the final. Hammarby, in only their second European campaign, created numerous chances, but will now have to produce their first away win against Häcken since the Stockholm club returned to Sweden's top level in 2021.
Whatever happens, one of these sides will claim their first UEFA trophy and end their nation's 22-year wait for a UEFA club title since Umeå successfully defended the old UEFA Women's Cup in 2003/04.
Form guide
Häcken
Last six games: WWLWWL
Last match: Hammarby 0-1 BK Häcken, 25/04, Women's Europa Cup final first leg
Where they stand: 4th in 2026 Damallsvenskan (1st in 2025), Swedish Cup final
Hammarby
Last six games: LWWWWW
Last match: Hammarby 0-1 BK Häcken, 25/04, Women's Europa Cup final first leg
Where they stand: 3rd in 2026 Damallsvenskan (2nd in 2025), Swedish Cup final
View from the camps
Elena Sadiku, Häcken coach: "We knew it would be a tough [first leg], but I feel a great sense of pride. Now the first part is done, we have a second part left. There are still 90 minutes left of the tie. We created a decent number of chances and could have scored more goals. It's up to the analysis to see what needs to be improved. You can't count Hammarby out."
William Strömberg, Hammarby coach: "The result from the first leg is only halfway there. If you win, you shouldn't be overly happy, and if you lose, you shouldn't get too down. There are still 90 minutes, possibly a bit more, left. It's about getting revenge."
Felicia Schröder, Häcken forward: "It feels good to get the goal and it gives us a strong position going into the next match. I think we dropped the tempo in the second half. That's something we need to take with us into the home game and push even harder."
Sofia Reidy, Hammarby midfielder: "We’re incredibly disappointed [at the first-leg resut], but deep down we also feel that we are the better team. So we're going to use this frustration and bring it out on Friday."
The Women's Europa Cup trophy
The winning team will be the first to lift the new Women's Europa Cup trophy, which was crafted in Italy and features six stripes to represent each round of the competition.
The winners will also automatically qualify for the third qualifying round of the champions path of next season's Women's Champions League, leaving one round to navigate to gain a place in the 2026/27 league phase.