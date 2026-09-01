Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round concludes on Wednesday
Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Article summary
The first qualifying round of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup's second edition ends with the remaining second legs on Wednesday 2 September.
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Vålerenga, Breidablik and Anderlecht are among the teams taking aggregate leads into the second legs of their UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties on Wednesday.
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv became the first club to progress to the second round following a 5-0 victory over Mitrovica in their second leg on Tuesday. The second round draw takes place at 15:00 CET on Friday 4 September.
Last season's quarter-finalists Breidablik secured a commanding 8-1 lead over FK Csíkszereda, aided by a hat-trick from 18-year-old Sunna Rún Sigurdardóttir. Making their own UEFA women's competition bow, another Icelandic club FH won 2-0 at Apollon LFC.
Anderlecht, who reached the 2025/26 round of 16, beat newcomers Feyenoord 2-1. Having participated in the league phase of last season's Women's Champions League, Vålerenga take a two-goal advantage into their second leg against European debutants Radomlje.
Another team playing their first UEFA competition tie, Slovan Liberec, won 3-2 away to the club with a record 24 seasons of entries, SFK 2000 Sarajevo.
How the Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round works
The 13 teams entering directly in this round are joined by the 11 clubs that finished third in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournaments. The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties,will advance to the second qualifying round, drawn at 15:00 CET on Friday.
They will then be joined by the 11 Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up (including last season's Women's Europa Cup runners-up Hammarby) and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.
Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round fixtures and results
First legs
Saturday 29 August
Wednesday 26 August
SeaSters Odesa 1-0 Rosenborg
Radomlje 0-2 Vålerenga
Apollon LFC 0-2 FH
Mitrovica 0-0 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 Slovan Liberec
Hajduk Split 0-2 Fortuna Hjørring
Sturm Graz 2-1 Gintra
Anderlecht 2-1 Feyenoord
Breidablik 8-1 FK Csíkszereda
Spartak Subotica 0-5 Brøndby
Torreense 6-1 Kolos Kovalivka
Second legs
Tuesday 1 September
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 5-0 Mitrovica (agg 5-0)
Wednesday 2 September
Kick off times CET
Gintra vs Sturm Graz (11:00, first leg: 1-2)
Agram vs FC Minsk (16:30 first leg: 0-0)
Slovan Liberec vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (17:00, first leg: 3-2)
Kolos Kovalivka vs Torreense (17:00, first leg: 1-6)
FH vs Apollon LFC (18:00), first leg: 2-0)
Csíkszereda vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-8)
Rosenborg vs SeaSters Odesa (18:00, first leg: 0-1)
Brøndby vs Spartak Subotica (18:00, first leg: 5-0)
Fortuna Hjørring vs Hajduk Split (18:00, first leg: 2-0)
Vålerenga vs Radomlje (18:45, first leg: 2-0)
Feyenoord vs Anderlecht (19:00 first leg: 1-2)
Team guide
- Breidablik reached the inaugural quarter-finals last season, while Anderlecht and Fortuna got to the round of 16.
- FC Minsk, Gintra, Sarajevo and Spartak Subotica exited in the second qualifying round, while Kolos Kovalivka, Rosenborg and Sturm Graz fell at this opening stage.
- Fortuna were 2002/03 UEFA Women's Cup runners-up.
- Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semi-finals of the Women's Cup/Champions League, while Breidablik have reached the last eight.
- Vålerenga were in the Women's Champions League group stage/league phase in both the last two seasons, while Breidablik and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (as WFC Kharkiv) took part in 2021/22.
- Csíkszereda, Feyenoord, FH, Radomlje and Slovan Liberec are making their UEFA competition debuts.
- Hajduk Split, SeaSters Odesa and Torreense are also in their first European campaigns, all transferring from the Champions League.
- Also moving over from the Champions League, Sarajevo are disputing their record 24th UEFA women's club competition campaign. For Gintra, meanwhile, this is their 23rd, and for Brøndby their 22nd.
2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
Second qualifying round
Draw: 4 September, Nyon
First leg: 23 September
Second leg: 30 September
Round of 16
Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket
First leg: 28/29 October
Second leg: 10/11 November
Quarter-finals
First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April
Final (two legs)
First leg: 1 or 2 May
Second leg: 8 or 9 May