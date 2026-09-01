Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round concludes on Wednesday

Vålerenga, Breidablik and Anderlecht are among the teams taking aggregate leads into the second legs of their UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties on Wednesday.

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv became the first club to progress to the second round following a 5-0 victory over Mitrovica in their second leg on Tuesday. The second round draw takes place at 15:00 CET on Friday 4 September.

Second qualifying round draw

Last season's quarter-finalists Breidablik secured a commanding 8-1 lead over FK Csíkszereda, aided by a hat-trick from 18-year-old Sunna Rún Sigurdardóttir. Making their own UEFA women's competition bow, another Icelandic club FH won 2-0 at Apollon LFC.

Anderlecht, who reached the 2025/26 round of 16, beat newcomers Feyenoord 2-1. Having participated in the league phase of last season's Women's Champions League, Vålerenga take a two-goal advantage into their second leg against European debutants Radomlje.

Another team playing their first UEFA competition tie, Slovan Liberec, won 3-2 away to the club with a record 24 seasons of entries, SFK 2000 Sarajevo.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round fixtures and results

Saturday 29 August

FC Minsk 0-0 Agram

Wednesday 26 August

SeaSters Odesa 1-0 Rosenborg

Radomlje 0-2 Vålerenga

Apollon LFC 0-2 FH

Mitrovica 0-0 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 Slovan Liberec

Hajduk Split 0-2 Fortuna Hjørring

Sturm Graz 2-1 Gintra

Anderlecht 2-1 Feyenoord

Breidablik 8-1 FK Csíkszereda

Spartak Subotica 0-5 Brøndby

Torreense 6-1 Kolos Kovalivka

Tuesday 1 September

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 5-0 Mitrovica (agg 5-0)

Wednesday 2 September

Kick off times CET



Gintra vs Sturm Graz (11:00, first leg: 1-2)

Agram vs FC Minsk (16:30 first leg: 0-0)

Slovan Liberec vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (17:00, first leg: 3-2)

Kolos Kovalivka vs Torreense (17:00, first leg: 1-6)

FH vs Apollon LFC (18:00), first leg: 2-0)

Csíkszereda vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-8)

Rosenborg vs SeaSters Odesa (18:00, first leg: 0-1)

Brøndby vs Spartak Subotica (18:00, first leg: 5-0)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Hajduk Split (18:00, first leg: 2-0)

Vålerenga vs Radomlje (18:45, first leg: 2-0)

Feyenoord vs Anderlecht (19:00 first leg: 1-2)

Team guide

Breidablik reached the inaugural quarter-finals last season, while Anderlecht and Fortuna got to the round of 16.

FC Minsk, Gintra, Sarajevo and Spartak Subotica exited in the second qualifying round, while Kolos Kovalivka, Rosenborg and Sturm Graz fell at this opening stage.

Fortuna were 2002/03 UEFA Women's Cup runners-up.

Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semi-finals of the Women's Cup/Champions League, while Breidablik have reached the last eight.

Vålerenga were in the Women's Champions League group stage/league phase in both the last two seasons, while Breidablik and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (as WFC Kharkiv) took part in 2021/22.

Csíkszereda, Feyenoord, FH, Radomlje and Slovan Liberec are making their UEFA competition debuts.

Hajduk Split, SeaSters Odesa and Torreense are also in their first European campaigns, all transferring from the Champions League.

Also moving over from the Champions League, Sarajevo are disputing their record 24th UEFA women's club competition campaign. For Gintra, meanwhile, this is their 23rd, and for Brøndby their 22nd.

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 4 September, Nyon

First leg: 23 September

Second leg: 30 September

Round of 16

Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket

First leg: 28/29 October

Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February

Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March

Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final (two legs)

First leg: 1 or 2 May

Second leg: 8 or 9 May