Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round concludes: Vålerenga, Breidablik, Feyenoord progress
Wednesday, September 2, 2026
Article summary
Twelve teams progressed from the first qualifying round of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup and will join 20 further sides in Friday's second qualifying round draw.
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Feyenoord, Vålerenga and Rosenborg are among the teams through to Friday's UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying draw after winning their first qualifying round ties.
Vålerenga, Brøndby and last season's quarter-finalists Breidablik demonstrated their goalscoring prowess by all building on first-leg leads to each win 9-1 on aggregate. Hanna Andersson scored twice in Brøndby's 4-1 defeat of Spartak Subotica and Katelyn Duong netted the single goal of Breidablik's win against FK Csíkszereda, while Ronja Arnesen and Marie Preus both scored twice in Vålerenga's 7-1 triumph over Radomlje.
Gintra and Sturm contested an entertaining eight-goal thriller, from which Sturm prevailed as 7-4 aggregate victors with Brigitta Pulins delivering a hat-trick. European debutants FH Hafnarfjördur and Slovan Liberec each defended first-leg advantages to successfully progress, while fellow newcomers Feyenoord came from behind to win 3-1 against Anderlecht and progress 4-3 on aggregate and Rosenborg turned their tie against SeaSters Odesa around with a 3-0 victory.
How the Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round works
The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties advance to the second qualifying round, drawn at 15:00 CET on Friday.
They will be joined by the 11 Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.
Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round results
Second legs
Wednesday 2 September
Gintra 3-5 Sturm Graz (agg 4-7)
Agram 0-1 FC Minsk (agg 0-1)
Slovan Liberec 1-1 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (agg 4-3)
Kolos Kovalivka 1-3 Torreense (agg 2-9)
FH Hafnarfjördur 0-1 Apollon LFC (agg 2-1)
Csíkszereda 0-1 Breidablik (agg 1-9)
Rosenborg 3-0 SeaSters Odesa (agg 3-1)
Brøndby 4-1 Spartak Subotica (agg 9-1)
Fortuna Hjørring 1-1 Hajduk Split (agg 3-1)
Vålerenga 7-1 Radomlje (agg 9-1)
Feyenoord 3-1 Anderlecht (agg 4-3)
Tuesday 1 September
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 5-0 Mitrovica (agg 5-0)
First legs
Saturday 29 August
Wednesday 26 August
SeaSters Odesa 1-0 Rosenborg
Radomlje 0-2 Vålerenga
Apollon LFC 0-2 FH Hafnarfjördur
Mitrovica 0-0 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 Slovan Liberec
Hajduk Split 0-2 Fortuna Hjørring
Sturm Graz 2-1 Gintra
Anderlecht 2-1 Feyenoord
Breidablik 8-1 FK Csíkszereda
Spartak Subotica 0-5 Brøndby
Torreense 6-1 Kolos Kovalivka
2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
Second qualifying round
Draw: 4 September, Nyon
First leg: 23 September
Second leg: 30 September
Round of 16
Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket
First leg: 28/29 October
Second leg: 10/11 November
Quarter-finals
First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April
Final (two legs)
First leg: 1 or 2 May
Second leg: 8 or 9 May