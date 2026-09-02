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Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round concludes: Vålerenga, Breidablik, Feyenoord progress

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Twelve teams progressed from the first qualifying round of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup and will join 20 further sides in Friday's second qualifying round draw.

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv were the first team through to the Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv were the first team through to the Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round Getty Images

Feyenoord, Vålerenga and Rosenborg are among the teams through to Friday's UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying draw after winning their first qualifying round ties.

Vålerenga, Brøndby and last season's quarter-finalists Breidablik demonstrated their goalscoring prowess by all building on first-leg leads to each win 9-1 on aggregate. Hanna Andersson scored twice in Brøndby's 4-1 defeat of Spartak Subotica and Katelyn Duong netted the single goal of Breidablik's win against FK Csíkszereda, while Ronja Arnesen and Marie Preus both scored twice in Vålerenga's 7-1 triumph over Radomlje.

Gintra and Sturm contested an entertaining eight-goal thriller, from which Sturm prevailed as 7-4 aggregate victors with Brigitta Pulins delivering a hat-trick. European debutants FH Hafnarfjördur and Slovan Liberec each defended first-leg advantages to successfully progress, while fellow newcomers Feyenoord came from behind to win 3-1 against Anderlecht and progress 4-3 on aggregate and Rosenborg turned their tie against SeaSters Odesa around with a 3-0 victory.

Second qualifying round draw

How the Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round works

The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties advance to the second qualifying round, drawn at 15:00 CET on Friday.

They will be joined by the 11 Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round results

Second legs

Wednesday 2 September

Gintra 3-5 Sturm Graz (agg 4-7)
Agram 0-1 FC Minsk (agg 0-1)
Slovan Liberec 1-1 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (agg 4-3)
Kolos Kovalivka 1-3 Torreense (agg 2-9)
FH Hafnarfjördur 0-1 Apollon LFC (agg 2-1)
Csíkszereda 0-1 Breidablik (agg 1-9)
Rosenborg 3-0 SeaSters Odesa (agg 3-1)
Brøndby 4-1 Spartak Subotica (agg 9-1)
Fortuna Hjørring 1-1 Hajduk Split (agg 3-1)
Vålerenga 7-1 Radomlje (agg 9-1)
Feyenoord 3-1 Anderlecht (agg 4-3)

Tuesday 1 September

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 5-0 Mitrovica (agg 5-0)

First legs

Saturday 29 August

FC Minsk 0-0 Agram 

Wednesday 26 August

SeaSters Odesa 1-0 Rosenborg
Radomlje 0-2 Vålerenga
Apollon LFC 0-2 FH Hafnarfjördur
Mitrovica 0-0 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 Slovan Liberec
Hajduk Split 0-2 Fortuna Hjørring
Sturm Graz 2-1 Gintra
Anderlecht 2-1 Feyenoord
Breidablik 8-1 FK Csíkszereda
Spartak Subotica 0-5 Brøndby
Torreense 6-1 Kolos Kovalivka

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 4 September, Nyon
First leg: 23 September
Second leg: 30 September

Round of 16

Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket
First leg: 28/29 October
Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final (two legs)

First leg: 1 or 2 May
Second leg: 8 or 9 May

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, September 2, 2026

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