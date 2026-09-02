Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round concludes: Vålerenga, Breidablik, Feyenoord progress

Feyenoord, Vålerenga and Rosenborg are among the teams through to Friday's UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying draw after winning their first qualifying round ties.

Vålerenga, Brøndby and last season's quarter-finalists Breidablik demonstrated their goalscoring prowess by all building on first-leg leads to each win 9-1 on aggregate. Hanna Andersson scored twice in Brøndby's 4-1 defeat of Spartak Subotica and Katelyn Duong netted the single goal of Breidablik's win against FK Csíkszereda, while Ronja Arnesen and Marie Preus both scored twice in Vålerenga's 7-1 triumph over Radomlje.

Gintra and Sturm contested an entertaining eight-goal thriller, from which Sturm prevailed as 7-4 aggregate victors with Brigitta Pulins delivering a hat-trick. European debutants FH Hafnarfjördur and Slovan Liberec each defended first-leg advantages to successfully progress, while fellow newcomers Feyenoord came from behind to win 3-1 against Anderlecht and progress 4-3 on aggregate and Rosenborg turned their tie against SeaSters Odesa around with a 3-0 victory.

Second qualifying round draw

How the Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round works The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties advance to the second qualifying round, drawn at 15:00 CET on Friday. They will be joined by the 11 Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round results

Wednesday 2 September

Gintra 3-5 Sturm Graz (agg 4-7)

Agram 0-1 FC Minsk (agg 0-1)

Slovan Liberec 1-1 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (agg 4-3)

Kolos Kovalivka 1-3 Torreense (agg 2-9)

FH Hafnarfjördur 0-1 Apollon LFC (agg 2-1)

Csíkszereda 0-1 Breidablik (agg 1-9)

Rosenborg 3-0 SeaSters Odesa (agg 3-1)

Brøndby 4-1 Spartak Subotica (agg 9-1)

Fortuna Hjørring 1-1 Hajduk Split (agg 3-1)

Vålerenga 7-1 Radomlje (agg 9-1)

Feyenoord 3-1 Anderlecht (agg 4-3)

Tuesday 1 September

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 5-0 Mitrovica (agg 5-0)

Saturday 29 August

FC Minsk 0-0 Agram

Wednesday 26 August

SeaSters Odesa 1-0 Rosenborg

Radomlje 0-2 Vålerenga

Apollon LFC 0-2 FH Hafnarfjördur

Mitrovica 0-0 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 Slovan Liberec

Hajduk Split 0-2 Fortuna Hjørring

Sturm Graz 2-1 Gintra

Anderlecht 2-1 Feyenoord

Breidablik 8-1 FK Csíkszereda

Spartak Subotica 0-5 Brøndby

Torreense 6-1 Kolos Kovalivka

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 4 September, Nyon

First leg: 23 September

Second leg: 30 September

Round of 16

Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket

First leg: 28/29 October

Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February

Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March

Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final (two legs)

First leg: 1 or 2 May

Second leg: 8 or 9 May