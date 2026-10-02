UEFA Women's Europa Cup knockout phase bracket set

The bracket is set for the UEFA Women's Europa Cup knockout phase from the round of 16 to the two-legged final.

Among those who earned their places by coming through September's second qualifying round are last season's inaugural runners-up Hammarby, former European champions Eintracht Frankurt and Wolfsburg and four teams in their debut UEFA competition season: Fenerbahçe, Feyenoord, Malmö and Torreense. Spartak Myjava are the first Slovakian club to play in the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition.

Frankurt have again been paired with PSV Eindhoven, who they beat in the last 16 in 2025/26 on their way to the semis; Sparta Praha also reached last season's last four. The fixture schedule for the round of 16 will be confirmed in due course.

Meet the last 16

Road to the final: Full knockout bracket

Round of 16 (28/29 October & 10/11 November)

PSV Eindhoven vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Sociedad vs Fenerbahçe

Brann vs Czarni Sosnowiec

Sparta Praha vs Torreense

Spartak Myjava vs Hammarby

Ajax vs Malmö

Rosenborg vs Brøndby

Wolfsburg vs Feyenoord

Last season: Hammarby's route to the final

Quarter-finals (3/4 & 10/11 February)

1: PSV Eindhoven / Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Sociedad / Fenerbahçe

2: Brann / Czarni Sosnowiec vs Sparta Praha / Torreense

3: Spartak Myjava / Hammarby vs Ajax / Malmö

4: Rosenborg / Brøndby vs Wolfsburg / Feyenoord

Semi-finals (23/24 March & 31 March/1 April)

1: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2

2: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4

Final (1/2 May & 8/9 May)

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2

First named team at home in first leg in all ties.

Team guide at a glance