UEFA Women's Europa Cup knockout phase bracket set
Friday, October 2, 2026
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The bracket is set from the round of 16 to the two-legged final.
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The bracket is set for the UEFA Women's Europa Cup knockout phase from the round of 16 to the two-legged final.
Among those who earned their places by coming through September's second qualifying round are last season's inaugural runners-up Hammarby, former European champions Eintracht Frankurt and Wolfsburg and four teams in their debut UEFA competition season: Fenerbahçe, Feyenoord, Malmö and Torreense. Spartak Myjava are the first Slovakian club to play in the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition.
Frankurt have again been paired with PSV Eindhoven, who they beat in the last 16 in 2025/26 on their way to the semis; Sparta Praha also reached last season's last four. The fixture schedule for the round of 16 will be confirmed in due course.
Road to the final: Full knockout bracket
Round of 16 (28/29 October & 10/11 November)
PSV Eindhoven vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Sociedad vs Fenerbahçe
Brann vs Czarni Sosnowiec
Sparta Praha vs Torreense
Spartak Myjava vs Hammarby
Ajax vs Malmö
Rosenborg vs Brøndby
Wolfsburg vs Feyenoord
Quarter-finals (3/4 & 10/11 February)
1: PSV Eindhoven / Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Sociedad / Fenerbahçe
2: Brann / Czarni Sosnowiec vs Sparta Praha / Torreense
3: Spartak Myjava / Hammarby vs Ajax / Malmö
4: Rosenborg / Brøndby vs Wolfsburg / Feyenoord
Semi-finals (23/24 March & 31 March/1 April)
1: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2
2: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4
Final (1/2 May & 8/9 May)
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2
First named team at home in first leg in all ties.
Team guide at a glance
- Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners, while Wolfsburg have claimed that title twice. Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) are past semi-finalists in the same competition and Ajax, Brann and Sparta Praha have made the last eight.
- Hammarby were runners-up in the inaugural Women's Europa Cup last season, when Frankfurt and Sparta reached the semi-finals and both Ajax and PSV advanced to the round of 16.
- Frankfurt beat PSV in the round of 16 last season.
- Wolfsburg reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season, while Ajax, Brann, Frankfurt and Hammarby have also played in the group stage within the last four seasons.
- Feyenoord are in their debut European campaign. Fenerbahçe, Malmö and Torreense also made their own first UEFA competition appearances in this season's Women's Champions League, before transferring to the Europa Cup. (A previous Malmö FF club that took part in UEFA competition eventually became Rosengård).
- Czarni Sosnowiec, Real Sociedad and Spartak Myjava are through to the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition for the first time; Spartak Myjava are the first Slovakian team to do so.