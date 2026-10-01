UEFA Women's Europa Cup: Meet the teams

After two rounds of qualifying, the second edition of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup is down to the last 16, with the bracket for the rest of the competition to be set in the draw at 13:00 CET on Friday.

We profile the contenders that emerged from the second qualifying round.﻿

Seeded teams Pairings 1 & 2

1 Wolfsburg (GER)

2 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) Pairings 3 & 4

3 Hammarby (SWE)

4 Sparta Praha (CZE) Pairings 5 & 6

5 Brann (NOR)

6 Ajax (NED) Pairings 7 & 8

7 Real Sociedad (ESP)

8 Rosenborg (NOR)

Unseeded teams 9 Torreense (POR)

10 Spartak Myjava (SVK)

11 Malmö (SWE)

12 PSV Eindhoven (NED)

13 Feyenoord (NED)

14 Brøndby (DEN)

15 Fenerbahçe (TUR)

16 Czarni Sosnowiec (POL)

Team guide at a glance

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners, while Wolfsburg have claimed that title twice. Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) are past semi-finalists in the same competition and Ajax, Brann and Sparta Praha have made the last eight.

Hammarby were runners-up in the inaugural Women's Europa Cup last season, when Frankfurt and Sparta reached the semi-finals and both Ajax and PSV advanced to the round of 16.

Wolfsburg reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season, while Ajax, Brann, Frankfurt and Hammarby have also played in the group stage within the last four seasons.

Feyenoord are enjoying their debut European campaign. Fenerbahçe, Malmö and Torreense also made their own UEFA competition debuts in this season's Women's Champions League, before transferring to the Europa Cup. (A previous Malmö FF club that took part in UEFA competition eventually became Rosengård).

Czarni Sosnowiec, Real Sociedad and Spartak Myjava are through to the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition for the first time; Spartak Myjava are the first Slovakian team to do so.

Teams listed in order of seeding

SEEDED﻿

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 6

How they qualified for Europe: German runners-up

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 3-3agg, 4-5pens vs Inter (2-0 h, 1-3aet a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 8-1agg vs Sturm Graz (6-1 h, 2-0 a)

Last season: Women's Champions League quarter-finals

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Women's Champions League / Women's Cup best: Winners x 2 (2012/13, 2013/14)

Domestic honours: 7 x league champions, 11 x cup winners

Aiming to reach their seventh European final, having appeared in six Champions League deciders.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 13

How they qualified for Europe: German third place

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 8-0 h vs Omonia (semi-finals), 2-0 h vs Malmö (final)

Third qualifying round: 2-6agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-1 h, 1-5aet a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-1agg vs FH (1-0 a, 4-1 a)

Last season: Women's Champions League third qualifying round; Women's Europa Cup semi-finals

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Semi-finals (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Winners x 4 (2001/02, 2005/06, 2007/08, 2014/15)

Domestic honours: 7 x league champions, 9 x cup winners

Only OL Lyonnes have won more UEFA women's club titles than Frankfurt, who lifted the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup in 2001/02 but missed out on a repeat in the first Women's Europa Cup last season after a semi-final loss to Häcken.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 17

How they qualified for Europe: Swedish runners-up

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: ﻿4-0 n vs Apolonia (semi-finals), ﻿1-3aet a vs Juventus (final)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-0agg vs Rangers (2-0 h, 3-0 a)

Last season: Women's Champions League second qualifying round; Women's Europa Cup runners-up

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Runners-up (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Group stage (2024/25)

Domestic honours: 2 x league champions, 5 x cup winners

Took part in the first-ever all-Swedish UEFA competition final last season, losing 4-2 on aggregate to Häcken.

Women's Europa Cup: Hammarby's route to the inaugural final

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 21

How they qualified for Europe: Czech champions

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 3-5agg vs Servette (3-2 h, 0-3 a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 8-1agg vs Farul Constanța (4-1 h, 4-0 a)

Last season: Women's Champions League second qualifying round; Women's Europa Cup semi-finals

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Semi-finals (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2005/06)

Domestic honours: 34 x league champions (including Czechoslovakia), 11 x cup winners

Sparta are competing in their 23rd UEFA women's club competition season, behind only record holders SFK 2000 Sarajevo (24).

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 22

How they qualified for Europe: Norwegian champions

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 5-0 n vs Mitrovica (semi-finals), ﻿3-2 n vs PAOK (final)

Third qualifying round: 2-5agg vs Austria Wien (2-1 h, 0-4 a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 6-0agg vs HJK Helsinki (2-0 a, 4-0 h)

Last season: Women's Champions League third qualifying round; Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Second qualifying round (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2023/24)

Domestic honours: 2 x league champions, 2 x cup winners

Lost in last season's second qualifying round to eventual runners-up Hammarby.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 24

How they qualified for Europe: Dutch runners-up

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 2-0 n vs Brøndby (semi-finals), ﻿2-1 a vs Rangers (final)

Third qualifying round: 1-4 agg vs Real Madrid (0-2 h, 1-2 a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 8-1agg vs Aktobe (8-0 h, 0-1 a)

Last season: Women's Europa Cup round of 16

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Round of 16 (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2023/24)

Domestic honours: 3 x league champions, 6 x cup winners

Lost to eventual runners-up Hammarby in the inaugural Europa Cup. In 2023/24, Ajax finished above Bayern and Roma in their group to became the second Dutch side to reach the Women's Champions League/Women's Cup quarter-finals, after Saestum in 2006/07.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 29

How they qualified for Europe: Spanish third place

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 2-6agg vs Chelsea (2-5 a, 0-1 h)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 4-0agg vs Hearts (0-0 a, 4-0 h)

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Qualifying round 2 (2022/23)

Domestic honours: 1 x cup winners

Real Sociedad are making only their second European entry, having previously lost to Bayern in 2022/23 Champions League qualifying.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 56

How they qualified for Europe: Norwegian third place

Road to round of 16:

Women's Europa Cup

First qualifying round: 3-1agg vs SeaSters Odesa (0-1 a, 3-0 h)

Second qualifying round: 5-4agg vs Slovan Liberec (1-3 a, 4-1 h)

Last season: Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First qualifying round (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Semi-finals (2004/05, as Trondheims-Ørn)

Domestic honours: 7 x league champions, 9 x cup winners (including as Trondheims-Ørn)

Rosenborg's comeback to beat Slovan Liberec in the second qualifying round contrasted with their first qualifying round tie last season, when they beat PSV Eindhoven 3-0 at home but lost 4-0 in the second leg.

UNSEEDED﻿

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): N/A

How they qualified for Europe: Portuguese third place

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 1-2 a vs Juventus (semi-finals),﻿ 5-2 n vs Apolonia (third-place match)

Women's Europa Cup

First qualifying round: 9-2agg vs Kolos Kovalivka (6-1 h, 3-1 a)

Second qualifying round: 6-2agg vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (2-1 a, 4-1 h)

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Domestic honours: 1 x cup winners

This is Torreense's debut European season.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 68

How they qualified for Europe: Slovakian champions

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

First qualifying round: 6-1 h vs Mġarr United (final of a three-team mini-tournament)

Second qualifying round: 2-1 n vs Vllaznia (semi-finals), ﻿2-4 n vs Czarni Sosnowiec (final)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 4-3agg vs PAOK (3-2 a, 1-1 h)

Last season: Women's Champions League second qualifying round

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Qualifying round 1 runners-up (equivalent of second qualifying round in current format)

Domestic honours: 5 x league champions, 4 x cup winners

Spartak Myjava are the first Slovakian team to reach the last 16 of a UEFA women's cub competition.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): N/A

How they qualified for Europe: Swedish third place

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 1-0 n vs Vålerenga (semi-finals), 0-2 a vs Eintracht Frankfurt (final)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-0agg vs St. Pölten (2-0 a, 3-0 h)

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Domestic honours: 1 x league champions

Founded in 2019, Malmö are making their European debut after finishing third in their maiden Damallsvenskan season. A previous Malmö FF representative reached the 2003/04 Women's Cup semi-finals and won several major honours before eventually becoming Rosengård.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 73

How they qualified for Europe: Dutch champions

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: ﻿3-2 n vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (semi-finals), ﻿3-1 n vs HJK Helsinki (final)

Third qualifying round: 1-2agg vs HB Køge Women (0-1 h, 1-1 a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 1-0agg vs Fortuna Hjørring (1-0 h, 0-0 a)

Last season: Women's Champions League second qualifying round; Women's Europa Cup round of 16

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: Round of 16 (2025/26)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Round of 32 (2020/21)

Domestic honours: 1 x league champions, 1 x cup winners

After reaching this round of the Women's Europa Cup last season, PSV went on to claim their first Dutch title a year on from losing out on goal difference to Twente.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): N/A

How they qualified for Europe: Dutch third place

Road to round of 16:

Women's Europa Cup

First qualifying round: 4-3agg vs Anderlecht (1-2 a, 3-1 h)

Second qualifying round: 5-3agg vs Vålerenga (4-1 h, 1-2 a)

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Domestic honours: Best league finish – third place

Founded in 2021 under the coordination of former Netherlands forward Manon Melis, Feyenoord are now making their European debut.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 82

How they qualified for Europe: Danish runners-up

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 0-2 n vs Ajax (semi-finals), ﻿1-1aet, 5-3pens n vs Slavia Praha (third-place match)

Women's Europa Cup

First qualifying round: 9-1 agg vs Spartak Subotiva (5-0 a, 4-1 h)

Second qualifying round: 6-3agg vs Sporting CP (4-1 h, 2-2 a)

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Semi-finals (2003/04, 2006/07, 2014/15)

Domestic honours: 12 x league champions, 11 x cup winners

This is Brøndby's 22nd season in UEFA women's competition, the fifth most of any club.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): N/A

How they qualified for Europe: Turkish champions

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: 2-1 n vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (semi-finals), ﻿1-1aet, 2-4pens a vs OH Leuven (final)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-1agg vs FC Minsk (4-1 a, 1-0 h)

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Domestic honours: 1 x league champions

Making their European debut this season after being re-established in 2021/22, Fenerbahçe came within a penalty shoot-out of knocking out OH Leuven in Champions League qualifying, their opponents having reached the 2025/26 knockout phase play-offs.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 124

How they qualified for Europe: Polish champions

Road to round of 16:

Women's Champions League

First qualifying round: 7-1 h vs Nike (semi-finals), 3-1 h vs Athlone Town (final)

Second qualifying round: 3-3aet, 4-2pens a vs Apollon LFC (semi-finals), 4-2 n vs Spartak Myjava (final)

Third qualifying round: 2-6agg vs OH Leuven (1-4 h, 1-2 a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 7-2agg vs Breidablik (6-2 a, 1-0 h)

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Europa Cup best: First entry

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Third qualifying round (2026/27)

Domestic honours: 14 x league champions, 14 x cup winners

Czarni began the current campaign by becoming the only team under the current Women's Champions League format to go from the first to third qualifying round. They are also the first Polish side to reach the last 16 of a UEFA women's club competition since AZS Wrocław in 2005/06.

Cup wins refer to main domestic FA cup only.

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup match dates

Round of 16

First leg: 28/29 October

Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February

Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March

Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final

First leg: 1/2 May

Second leg: 8/9 May