UEFA Women's Europa Cup knockout phase fixtures and results

The bracket is set for the UEFA Women's Europa Cup knockout phase, from the round of 16 to the two-legged final.

Meet the last 16

Road to the final: Full knockout bracket

Round of 16 fixtures and results

Kick-off times CET

First legs

Wednesday 28 October 2026

Brann 3-0 Czarni Sosnowiec

Spartak Myjava 1-3 Hammarby

PSV Eindhoven 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Sociedad 2-0 Fenerbahçe

Wolfsburg 7-0 Feyenoord

Ajax 1-2 Malmö

Thursday 29 October 2026

Sparta Praha vs Torreense (18:00)

Rosenborg vs Brøndby (18:00)

Second legs

Tuesday 10 November 2026

Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg (19:00)

Wednesday 11 November 2026

Czarni Sosnowiec vs Brann (17:00)

Brøndby vs Rosenborg (18:00)

Fenerbahçe vs Real Sociedad (18:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30)

Torreense vs Sparta Praha (19:00)

Hammarby vs Spartak Myjava (19:00)

Malmö vs Ajax (19:00)

Last season: Hammarby's route to the final

Quarter-finals (3/4 & 10/11 February)

1: PSV Eindhoven / Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Sociedad / Fenerbahçe

2: Brann / Czarni Sosnowiec vs Sparta Praha / Torreense

3: Spartak Myjava / Hammarby vs Ajax / Malmö

4: Rosenborg / Brøndby vs Wolfsburg / Feyenoord

Semi-finals (23/24 March & 31 March/1 April)

1: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2

2: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4

Final (1/2 May & 8/9 May)

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2

First named team at home in first leg in all ties.

Team guide at a glance