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UEFA Women's Europa Cup knockout phase fixtures and results

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

The bracket is set from the round of 16 to the two-legged final.

The full Women's Europa Cup knockout phase bracket
The full Women's Europa Cup knockout phase bracket UEFA

The bracket is set for the UEFA Women's Europa Cup knockout phase, from the round of 16 to the two-legged final.

Meet the last 16

Road to the final: Full knockout bracket

Round of 16 fixtures and results

Kick-off times CET

First legs

Wednesday 28 October 2026
Brann 3-0 Czarni Sosnowiec 
Spartak Myjava 1-3 Hammarby 
PSV Eindhoven 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt 
Real Sociedad 2-0 Fenerbahçe 
Wolfsburg 7-0 Feyenoord 
Ajax 1-2 Malmö

Thursday 29 October 2026
Sparta Praha vs Torreense (18:00)
Rosenborg vs Brøndby (18:00)

Second legs

Tuesday 10 November 2026
Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg (19:00)

Wednesday 11 November 2026
Czarni Sosnowiec vs Brann (17:00)
Brøndby vs Rosenborg (18:00)
Fenerbahçe vs Real Sociedad (18:00)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30)
Torreense vs Sparta Praha (19:00)
Hammarby vs Spartak Myjava (19:00)
Malmö vs Ajax (19:00)

Last season: Hammarby's route to the final

Quarter-finals (3/4 & 10/11 February)

1: PSV Eindhoven / Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Sociedad / Fenerbahçe
2: Brann / Czarni Sosnowiec vs Sparta Praha / Torreense
3: Spartak Myjava / Hammarby vs Ajax / Malmö
4: Rosenborg / Brøndby vs Wolfsburg / Feyenoord

Semi-finals (23/24 March & 31 March/1 April)

1: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2
2: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4

Final (1/2 May & 8/9 May)

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2

First named team at home in first leg in all ties.

Team guide at a glance

  • Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners, while Wolfsburg have claimed that title twice. Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) are past semi-finalists in the same competition and Ajax, Brann and Sparta Praha have made the last eight.
  • Hammarby were runners-up in the inaugural Women's Europa Cup last season, when Frankfurt and Sparta reached the semi-finals and both Ajax and PSV advanced to the round of 16.
  • Frankfurt beat PSV in the round of 16 last season.
  • Wolfsburg reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season, while Ajax, Brann, Frankfurt and Hammarby have also played in the group stage within the last four seasons.
  • Feyenoord are in their debut European campaign. Fenerbahçe, Malmö and Torreense also made their own first UEFA competition appearances in this season's Women's Champions League, before transferring to the Europa Cup. (A previous Malmö FF club that took part in UEFA competition eventually became Rosengård).
  • Czarni Sosnowiec, Real Sociedad and Spartak Myjava are through to the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition for the first time; Spartak Myjava are the first Slovakian team to do so.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

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