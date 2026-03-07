Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup Matchday 2: France, England, Germany, Spain remain perfect

France, England, Germany and Spain remain perfect in League A after the second set of Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The groups began on Tuesday, and continue in April. England and Spain both picked up second Group A3 wins on Saturday, while Germany moved three points clear in Group A4 with a 4-0 victory in Norway and France defeated Poland 3-1 in Group A2. Denmark and Sweden are locked on four points after both Group A1 matches were drawn.

Among the action in the other leagues, Belgium's Tessa Wullaert got a hat-trick to become only the seventh European player to 100 international goals.

The four League A group winners qualify for the finals in Brazil automatically. Thirty-two nations will also progress to the play-offs at the end of the year (12 each from League A and League B, and eight from League C), competing for seven more spots in Brazil, and a further berth in the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027.

Promotion and relegation is also at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.

Group standings

League A

Group A1

Serbia 0-0 Sweden

Serbia secured the first point of their League A debut as they successfully contained Sweden.

The home side lost their opener 3-1 in Denmark while Sweden were winning 1-0 in Italy. Serbia came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, Malmö player Vesna Milivojević curling the ball on to the post. Sweden picked up the pressure after the break through Fridolina Rolfö and substitute Rosa Kafaji but Serbia held out.

Olivia Holdt (centre) celebrates equalising for Denmark in Italy Getty Images

Italy 1-1 Denmark

Denmark came from behind to get a point that keeps them level with Sweden at the top ahead of their14 April Gothenburg encounter. Women's EURO 2025 semi-finalists Italy led on 19 minutes when Martina Piemonte met a Manuela Giugliano corner with a pinpoint header.

Early in the second half, Pernille Harder was brought down for a penalty but her spot-kick hit the post before Laura Giuliani gathered. However, Denmark substitute Olivia Holdt equalised within two minutes of her introduction just past the hour after good work from Sofie Svava down the left, and neither side could force a winner.

Group A2

France 4-1 Poland

France secured a second group win after their opening comeback success in the Republic of Ireland, maintaining their 100% record in 11 meetings with Poland. Early pressure told in the 20th minute, Marie-Antoinette Katoto heading in Sandy Baltimore's cross but Poland, fresh from holding the Netherlands on Matchday 1, equalised before the half-hour, Ewa Pajor finishing smartly after being set up by Tanja Pawollek.

France restored their advantage in the 40th minute; Kadidiatou Diani's effort was parried by Kinga Szemik and the ball was met by Sakina Karchaoui, with Katoto applying the finishing touch. Prior to half-time, the visitors lost Nadia Krezyman to a second booking, and just before the hour Karchaoui converted a penalty after Grace Geyoro was brought down. Diani then pounced for the fourth with 11 minutes left.

Lineth Beerensteyn hurdles Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan after putting the Netherlands 1-0 up Sportsfile via Getty Images

Netherlands 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Netherlands moved on to four points with their April double-header against France looming, but just like Les Bleues on Tuesday, the Oranje Leeuwinnen were made to work by Ireland. Having scored first against France, Ireland began ambitiously but Lineth Beerensteyn was soon causing a threat and on 20 minutes she met Lynn Wilms's ball to register her 40th Netherlands goal.

Visiting goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan did well to deny Beerensteyn before half-time and five minutes into the second period Katie McCabe equalised from the penalty spot after Netherlands goalkeeper Lize Kop fouled Anna Patten. However, with eight minutes left, a Netherlands corner was not cleared and Beerensteyn forced the ball in.

Group A3

England 2-0 Iceland

England kept up their perfect start and inflicted Iceland's second group defeat. The European champions, who were goalless at half-time against Ukraine on Tuesday before cruising to a 6-1 win, went close in the 18th minute as Lauren Hemp headed against the post, and soon after England led as Lucy Bronze nodded in Lauren James's lofted centre.

Beaten 3-0 in Spain in their opener, Iceland continued to be put under pressure, though just after the hour Sandra Jessen tested Hannah Hampton. With 12 minutes left, Georgia Stanway added to her double against Ukraine, volleying in Bronze's cross to seal victory.

Lucy Bronze (right) celebrates England's opener with Lauren James AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine 1-3 Spain

World Cup holders Spain joined England on six points ahead of their trip to Wembley on 14 April for their latest high-stakes encounter. Ukraine did not quite hold out until half-time against Spain, Salma Paralluelo's 44th-minute cross blasted in by Edna Imade, who scored her first international goal on Tuesday.

Before half-time, Lucia Corrales made it two, opening her own Spain account with an effort from distance. Spain were awarded a 55th-minute penalty for handball, which was converted by Vicky López, and both Martina Fernández and Ornella Vignola came on for debuts, the latter just after Olha Ovdiychuk turned in a Viktoriya Hiryn cross from the right to pull one back for Ukraine.

Group A4

Norway 0-4 Germany

A clinical display from Germany gave them an impressive victory to build on their opening 5-0 defeat of Slovenia as the two-time world champions renewed their rivalry with Norway, who beat Austria on Tuesday. Germany went ahead in the 18th minute, Rebecca Knaak finding Franziska Kett to cut back, via a touch from a Norway defender, for Elisa Senss to finish.

In first-half added time, Germany struck twice, Carlotta Wamser applying a finish to a pass from Vivien Endemann, who made it 3-0 herself with a chip after being set up by Nicole Anyomi. Jule Brand got the fourth just before the hour after Ann-Katrin Berger's throw started a quick break and Norway were denied in added time when Caroline Graham Hansen's shot was blocked on the line by Sarai Linder.

Germany cruised to victory in Norway Getty Images

Slovenia 1-0 Austria

In their first home game of their League A debut following consecutive promotions, Slovenia secured victory. In foggy conditions, Slovenia had the better of the play against the side that had beaten them in all seven previous meetings

Slovenia struck on 21 minutes when Zara Kramžar finished after Maja Sternad's pass from the right. It was nearly two late in the first half when Kramžar was sent clear, but she was denied by Mariella El Sherif. Austria gave Nicole Ojukwu a debut after the break but the visitors could not force an equaliser.

League B

Wullaert's hat-trick taking her to 101 Belgium goals ensured another win for the Red Flames, who are level on six Group B4 points with Scotland. Portugal are also perfect in Group B3 after winning against Slovakia, while Finland bounced back from losing to the leaders by overcoming Latvia.

Switzerland and Türki̇ye each made it two victories out of two in Group B3. In Group B1, Wales and Czechia both won and are level on four points, one ahead of Albania.

Group B1





Wales 6-1 Montenegro

Albania 1-5 Czechia

Group B2

Malta 1-4 Switzerland

Northern Ireland 0-1 Türki̇ye

Group B3

Finland 3-1 Latvia

Portugal 4-0 Slovakia

Group B4

Belgium 5-0 Israel

Scotland 7-0 Luxembourg

League C

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Kosovo and Romania all secured second victories to open up leads in their groups. Unbeaten Hungary went top of Group C3 and Belarus also got off to a winning start in one of the trio of three-team sections.

Group C1

Bosnia and Herzegovina 13-1 Liechtenstein

Lithuania 0-0 Estonia

Group C2

Croatia 0-1 Kosovo

Gibraltar 0-5 Bulgaria

Group C3

Hungary 1-0 Azerbaijan

North Macedonia 3-0 Andorra

Group C4

Greece 2-0 Faroe Islands

Group C5

Cyprus 0-4 Romania

Group C6

Kazakhstan 0-1 Belarus