Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup Matchday 3 round-up: England beat Spain, Germany perfect, crucial wins for Denmark and Netherlands

England and Germany remain perfect in League A after the third set of Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, while Netherlands and Denmark secured crucial wins.

An early Lauren Hemp goal gave European champions England a 1-0 success against World Cup holders Spain to move three points clear in Group A3, as Iceland won 1-0 against Ukraine. Germany defeated Austria 5-1 for a third big Group A4 victory while Norway beat Slovenia 5-0 to stay within three points.

Janni Thomsen's last-gasp strike earned Denmark a 2-1 comeback win in Sweden to move three Group A1 points ahead of their neighbours, who were caught by Italy after they prevailed 6-0 in Serbia. Netherlands beat France 2-1 to overtake Les Bleues in Group A2, the Republic of Ireland getting off the mark by winning 3-2 in Poland.

The four League A group winners will qualify automatically for the finals in Brazil. Thirty-two nations will also progress to the play-offs at the end of the year (12 each from League A and League B and eight from League C). The play-off contenders will compete for seven more spots in Brazil and a further berth in the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027.

Promotion and relegation is also at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League. The qualifiers continue on Saturday with the last two sets of fixtures in June.

Group standings

League A

Group A1

Sweden 1-2 Denmark

Thomsen's added-time winner allowed Denmark to move three points ahead of their hosts thanks to a comeback victory. With Kosovare Asllani injured, it was a changed Sweden line-up including debutant Sofia Reidy but they led in the eighth minute in Gothenburg when Monica Jusu Bah struck after combining with Häcken club-mate Felicia Schröder, who had previously hit the post.

Stina Blackstenius headed against the woodwork for Sweden before Pernille Harder equalised on the half-hour after being supplied by Cecilie Fløe. Harder was forced off injured in the second half but her replacement Thomsen proved Denmark's last-gasp hero when she calmly finished having run clear from Fløe's through ball.

Janni Thomsen scores Denmark's winner in Sweden Getty Images

Serbia 0-6 Italy

Italy are now level on points with Sweden, never looking back after starting brightly. Cristiana Girelli headed in Manuela Giugliano's 20th-minute free-kick to give them the lead. Elisabetta Oliviero made it two, shooting inside the far post after an exchange of passes, and just before the break Martina Lenzini got her first Italy goal after a Giugliano corner.

Not long after the hour, Arianna Caruso scored from distance to increase Italy's advantage. Late in the game, substitute Sofia Cantore curled a shot inside the post, Giada Greggi completing the scoring to open up a three-point gap on fourth-placed Serbia.

Group A2

Netherlands 2-1 France

Netherlands beat France for the first time in more than ten years to overtake their previously perfect visitors and go a point clear. Just 11 minutes into her senior international debut, 19-year-old Renee van Asten struck after a Lynn Wilms free-kick to give the home side the lead.

France levelled early in the second half when Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar turned a Sandy Baltimore cross into her own net. But as the visitors pushed for a second, Esmee Brugts what proved to be a Dutch winner after a swift counterattack launched by Wieke Kaptein.

The Netherlands celebrate Renee van Asten scoring on her debut ANP via Getty Images

Poland 2-3 Republic of Ireland

Ireland got off the mark in the group, overtaking Poland to move third, having gone ahead on 12 minutes when Denise O'Sullivan found Marissa Sheva, who cut inside and beat Kinga Szemik. Eight minutes later it was 2-0 thanks to Katie McCabe's terrific volley from outside the box after a corner had been half-cleared.

Just before half-time Tanja Pawollek pulled one back for Poland, heading in Paulina Tomasiak's cross following a short corner. It was 3-1 ahead of the hour when Marissa Sheva found the top corner after a pass from Murphy and, although Ewa Pajor reduced arrears with a chip 12 minutes from time and McCabe hit a late penalty over the bar, Ireland took the three points.

Group A3

England 1-0 Spain

England moved three points clear of Spain in front of a European Women's World Cup qualifying record crowd of 62,306 at Wembley. The Lionesses got their goal in the third minute as Spain failed to deal with an Alex Greenwood corner and Hemp hooked the ball in despite Alexia Putellas' attempt to clear.

Hemp was then denied by the post after Lucy Bronze back-heeled a return pass into her path. Early in a gripping second half Olga Carmona hit the underside of the bar and, after England had gone close more than once, Vicky López's shot clipped the post. Hannah Hampton made a diving save near the end from substitute Edna Imade and England were able to celebrate a crucial win on a night when Keira Walsh earned her 100th cap.

A record crowd for European Women's World Cup qualifying was set at Wembley The FA via Getty Images

Iceland 1-0 Ukraine

In a meeting of the teams both beaten by England and Spain last month, Iceland got off the mark in a tight match.

Each side had their first-half chances, the best when Ukraine pounced on a back-pass and Roksolana Kravchuk was sent clear but Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir saved. Iceland led early in the second half as Glodis Viggósdóttir flicked on a Sveindís Jónsdóttir long throw and Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir headed in for what proved the winner.

Group A4

Germany 5-1 Austria

After comfortable defeats of Slovenia and Norway last month, Germany produced another big win to stay three points clear and inflict Austria's third group loss. The two-time World Cup winners made their pressure tell in the 17th minute when Nicole Anyomi scrambled the ball in, the second arriving not long after the break as Vivien Endemann met Jule Brand's deep cross.

Sjoeke Nüsken nodded in a Brand corner at the near post in the 68th minute. Brand added to her assists with a goal of her own, her shot going in via a deflection after a slick passing move. Chiara D'Angelo pulled one back almost immediately – the first goal conceded by Germany in the group – following a swift counterattack but Lea Schüller, not long on for Anyomi, shot in off the inside of the post.

Germany beat Austria to keep up their grip on Group A4 Getty Images

Norway 5-0 Slovenia

Ada Hegerberg scored twice on her 99th cap as Norway got their campaign back on track after last month's 4-0 home loss to Germany, staying within three points of the leaders. The hosts had a succession of chances in the first half but it was not until added time that they broke the deadlock, Hegerberg turning in Caroline Graham Hansen's incisive ball for her 53rd international goal.

Julie Blakstad doubled the lead in the 69th minute with a ferocious finish after being set up by Tottenham Hotspur colleague Signe Gaupset. Graham Hansen got the third, striking into the roof of the net, and Synne Jensen found fellow substitute Karina Sævik to make it four before Hegerberg got another as Slovenia slipped three points behind second-placed Norway.

How Women's European Qualifiers work

League B

Switzerland secured a 3-1 Group B2 win against Türki̇ye to stay perfect and move three points clear of their opponents. Portugal also have nine points in Group B3 thanks to their 3-0 win in Latvia.

Scotland's Kathleen McGovern equalised deep in added time for a 1-1 draw against Belgium to keep her team ahead of the Red Flames in Group B4 on goal difference. In Group B2, Czechia and Wales are level on points, goal difference and goals scored after respectively winning 5-0 against Montenegro and 4-0 versus Albania.

Group B1

Czechia 5-0 Montenegro

Wales 4-0 Albania

Group B2

Switzerland 3-1 Türki̇ye

Northern Ireland 4-0 Malta

Group B3

Finland 4-2 Slovakia

Latvia 0-3 Portugal

Group B4

Israel 6-0 Luxembourg

Scotland 1-1 Belgium

Women's European Qualifiers: Fixtures and results

League C

Kosovo have three Group C2 wins out of three following a 3-1 victory in Bulgaria, and Greece are similarly placed, their 3-2 triumph in the Faroe Islands taking them nine points clear in Group C4. Belarus have a perfect six points in Group C6, while Lithuania went top of Group C1 after a 2-0 win ended Bosnia and Herzegovina's unblemished start, with Hungary also unbeaten at the Group C3 summit.

Group C1

Estonia 2-1 Liechtenstein

Lithuania 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C2

Bulgaria 1-3 Kosovo

Gibraltar 0-1 Croatia

Group C3

North Macedonia 0-5 Hungary

Andorra 1-3 Azerbaijan

Group C4

Faroe Islands 2-3 Greece

Group C5

Moldova 0-0 Cyprus

Group C6

Armenia 0-3 Belarus