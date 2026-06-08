Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: Matchday 6 preview

The three League A teams automatically joining Germany at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will be determined when the league stage of the Women's European Qualifiers ends on Tuesday 9 June.

The 32-team line-up for the autumn play-offs, containing nations from all three leagues, will also be finalised on Matchday 6. In addition, promotion and relegation will also be decided ahead of the next edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League.

After Germany secured direct qualification by confirming top spot in Group A4 with victory over Norway on Friday, the three other group winners joining them in Brazil will be determined by Tuesday's results.

Play-off draw

What has been confirmed ahead of Matchday 6? WORLD CUP QUALIFYING Qualified Germany Confirmed in the play-offs League A: Austria, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine League B: Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Türkiye, Wales League C: Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Romania Cannot qualify League B: Luxembourg, Malta League C: Andorra, Armenia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Georgia, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Moldova, North Macedonia PROMOTION/RELEGATION Relegated from League A Poland, Serbia, Ukraine Promoted from League B Switzerland Relegated from League B Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta Promoted from League C Greece, Hungary, Romania

All the league stage fixtures and results

All times CET

League A

Group A1

Tuesday 9 June

Serbia vs Denmark (19:00)

Sweden vs Italy (19:00)

Denmark and Italy are still in contention for Group A1's automatic qualification spot, after both sides won on Matchday 5. Denmark, who narrowly beat Sweden 2-1 in a tight game on Friday, enter Matchday 6 at the top of the table, and face the already-relegated Serbia who have picked up one point in five games on their League A debut.

Women's EURO 2025 semi-finalists Italy kept their hopes of a guaranteed World Cup spot alive by scoring three times in the last half an hour of their Matchday 5 meeting with Serbia. Sweden's defeat to Denmark ended their own chances of securing an automatic berth to the Brazil finals, but they could prove tricky opponents for Italy having beaten them in the opening fixture of the campaign.

Filippa Angeldahl's goal gave Sweden a 1-0 win in Italy on Matchday 1 Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Group A2

Tuesday 9 June

France vs Republic of Ireland (21:00)

Netherlands vs Poland (21:00)

Three consecutive wins have ensured Republic of Ireland enter Matchday 6 with the chance of automatic qualification, despite losing their opening two matches. Their dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands on Friday has given the squad belief they can leapfrog France into first place, with midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn saying: "We're going into the game as underdogs, but we believe in our squad and will try to make it as difficult as possible."

Friday's defeat in Cork saw the Netherlands drop down to third but they still have a chance of finishing top and face the already-relegated Poland, who picked up their only point of the campaign by drawing with the Oranje Leeuwinnen on Matchday 1.

Amber Barrett scored a dramatic late winner against the Netherlands to make it three consecutive Group A2 wins for the Republic of Ireland Sportsfile via Getty Images

Group A3

Tuesday 9 June

England vs Ukraine (21:00)

Iceland vs Spain (21:00)

Spain's emphatic 4-0 defeat of England in Mallorca has brought them level with England on 12 points at the top of Group A3, setting up a potentially thrilling concluding night of fixtures. Women's EURO 2025 winners England will aim to bounce back when hosting Ukraine, who have yet to pick up a point.

Spain face a trip to Reykjavik, where Iceland proved to be tough opponents when England recorded a narrow win there on Matchday 4. But the World Cup holders will be full of confidence after executing a superb attacking display on Friday, against the team that beat them at Wembley on Matchday 3 and on penalties in last summer's Women's EURO final.

Alexia Putellas scored in both halves of Spain's 4-0 victory over England on Friday Getty Images

Group A4

Tuesday 9 June

Norway vs Austria (18:00)

Slovenia vs Germany (18:00)

Germany are already assured of top spot in the group and a place in their tenth Women's World Cup finals when they take on Slovenia, who the two-time world champions beat 5-0 in their opening fixture. Slovenia achieved two straight promotions to make their League A debut, and have proved to be a challenging team to visit by beating Austria 1-0 and pushing Norway all the way despite losing 3-2 to a last-gasp Signe Gaupset goal.

Norway's Matchday 5 defeat to Germany ended their own hopes of automatic qualification, but they will want to end their mixed campaign on a high against an Austria side they beat on Matchday 1. Their opponents are unbeaten in their last two games though, having drawn with Germany and defeated Slovenia.

Germany's victory over Norway on Friday confirmed their spot at the 2027 Women's World Cup Getty Images

State of play

League B

The top three teams in each group will progress to the play-offs, and ten of the 12 berths have already been claimed with two to be decided on Matchday 6.

In Group B1, Albania are currently in third, three points ahead of their Matchday 6 visitors Montenegro, while Slovakia have a similar Group B3 advantage over Latvia, who they will travel to face in their last game.

Switzerland are the only team already guaranteed promotion to League A and Latvia, Luxembourg and Malta are relegated, with the remaining promotion and relegation spots still to be decided on Matchday 6.

Tuesday 9 June

Group B1

Wales vs Czechia (19:00)

Albania vs Montenegro (19:00)

Group B2

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland (19:00)

Malta vs Türki̇ye (19:00)

Group B3

Finland vs Portugal (19:00)

Latvia vs Slovakia (19:00)

Group B4

Luxembourg vs Belgium (19:00)

Israel vs Scotland (19:00)

League C

There are eight play-off spots on offer for the six group winners and two best runners-up. Hungary, Greece and Romania have already clinched play-off berths and promotion to League B. Much still remains to be decided in the other groups on Matchday 6.

Group C1 is still wide open after Estonia joined Bosnia and Herzegovina on ten points, two ahead of Lithuania, who remain able to overtake both. Croatia and Kosovo each have 12 points at the top of Group C2, while only a point separates Kazakhstan and Belarus at the top of Group C6.

Tuesday 9 June

Group C1

Estonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00)

Lithuania vs Liechtenstein (19:00)

Group C2

Croatia vs Bulgaria (19:00)

Gibraltar vs Kosovo (19:00)

Group C3

Hungary vs Andorra (19:00)

North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan (19:00)

Group C4

Georgia vs Greece (19:00)

Group C5

Cyprus vs Moldova (19:00)

Group C6

Belarus vs Armenia (19:00)

When are the FIFA Women's World Cup play-offs? UEFA play-off round 1 and round 2 draw: 18 June 2026

UEFA play-off round 1 (2 legs): 7–13 October 2026

UEFA play-off round 2 (2 legs): 26 November–5 December 2026

Inter-confederation play-offs: February 2027

How does FIFA Women's World Cup qualification work?

UEFA has been allocated 11 places in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. One additional team may qualify through FIFA's intercontinental play-offs.

At the end of the league phase, group standings and overall league rankings will determine:

Direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

The four League A group winners.

Qualification and seeding for the European Qualifier play-offs for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Round 1 of the play-offs will be contested in two paths as follows:

Path 1: the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League A will play against the six first-placed teams and two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C.

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams of League A and four first-placed teams of League B will play against the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League B.

In round 1 of the play-offs, the ties will be determined by means of a draw.

Path 1: the eight League A teams will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams from League A and four first-placed teams from League B will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

The winners of the round 1 play-offs will qualify for the round 2 play-offs.

In round 2 of the play-offs, the ties are determined by means of a draw. The round 1 path 1 ties will be seeded for the round 2 draw and the winners of those ties will play their round 2 second-leg matches at home.

The seven best-ranked round 2 play-off winners according to the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers overall league rankings will qualify directly for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The one remaining round 2 play-off winner will qualify for the Women's World Cup intercontinental play-offs.