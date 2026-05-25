Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: Matchday 5 and 6 preview

The league stage of the Women's European Qualifiers ends with Matchdays 5 and 6 on Friday 5 June and Tuesday 9 June.

Four direct qualification spots for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil will be decided by the last games in League A, while the 32-team line-up for the autumn play-offs, containing nations from all three leagues, will be finalised. In addition, promotion and relegation will also be decided ahead of the next edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Among the huge encounters that could decide automatic qualification just on Matchday 5 are Spain vs England, Denmark vs Sweden, Germany vs Norway and the Republic of Ireland vs the Netherlands, with France and Italy also very much still in contention to top groups.

What has been confirmed so far? WORLD CUP QUALIFYING Confirmed in the play-offs League A: Austria, Iceland, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine League B: Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Türkiye, Wales League C: Greece, Romania Cannot qualify League B: Luxembourg, Malta League C: Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein PROMOTION/RELEGATION ﻿Relegated from League B Luxembourg, Malta Promoted from League C Greece, Romania

All the league stage fixtures and results

All times CET

League A

Group A1

Friday 5 June

Italy vs Serbia (18:15)

Denmark vs Sweden (19:15)

Tuesday 9 June

Serbia vs Denmark (19:00)

Sweden vs Italy (19:00)

Denmark's dramatic 2-1 comeback win away to Sweden in April, followed by a 0-0 draw with Italy, leaves them top, a point ahead of their neighbours as they meet in Odense. Victory, combined with Italy not defeating Serbia would be enough for Denmark to qualify for the second World Cup running, with a game to spare.

Italy, meanwhile, know victory would keep their hopes of automatic qualification alive for their trip to Sweden, a potentially dramatic conclusion especially if Sweden avoid defeat in Odense and remain in contention. Serbia are already in the play-offs on their League A debut, and must win in Italy to maintain hopes of preserving top-flight status for the Women's Nations League.

Women's EURO 2025 highlights: Denmark 0-1 Sweden

Group A2

Friday 5 June

Poland vs France (18:00)

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands (20:30)

Tuesday 9 June

France vs Republic of Ireland (21:00)

Netherlands vs Poland (21:00)

The Netherlands won at home to France and then drew away to end April a point ahead of Les Bleues, with the Republic of Ireland one point further back after their two defeats of Poland. Victory in Ireland, combined with France failing to beat play-off bound, relegation-threatened Poland, would take the Netherlands to a fourth consecutive World Cup (having never qualified before 2015).

Ireland, though, only narrowly lost 2-1 to the top two in March and, with their own fate very much in their hands, they will be welcoming the Netherlands to the same Cork venue where they beat France in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifying. France themselves need the Netherlands to drop points for any hopes of maintaining their run of seven straight major World Cup and EURO qualifications without recourse to play-offs.

Group A3

Friday 5 June

Ukraine vs Iceland (18:00)

Spain vs England (21:00)

Tuesday 9 June

England vs Ukraine (18:00)

Iceland vs Spain (21:00)

The latest chapter of the Spain-England rivalry will be played out in Palma de Mallorca when the World Cup holders welcome the European champions. England beat Spain 1-0 at Wembley in April and, with the only perfect record remaining in League A, will qualify with a game to spare if they avoid defeat.

However, in the 2025 Women's Nations League, Spain lost 1-0 at Wembley before beating England 2-1 on Matchday 6 to qualify and eventually win the competition (after having lost the Women's EURO final to England on penalties). Meanwhile, Ukraine must defeat Iceland to avoid immediate relegation, with both teams heading for the play-offs.

Women's EURO 2025 final highlights: England 1-1 Spain (AET, 3-1 pens)

Group A4

Friday 5 June

Austria vs Slovenia (18:00)

Germany vs Norway (20:35)

Tuesday 9 June

Norway vs Austria (18:00)

Slovenia vs Germany (18:00)

Germany won their first three games, scoring a total of 14 goals, but were held 0-0 by Austria on Matchday 4, allowing Norway to cut their lead to one point. Still, a victory against Norway in Cologne would ensure two-time champions Germany keep up their record of qualifying for all ten World Cups.

Nevertheless, thanks to the leaders' dropped points in Austria, a draw in Cologne would not totally end Norway's hopes of avoiding the play-offs to reach their own tenth consecutive final tournament, while any victory would take them top ahead of Matchday 6. Elsewhere, Slovenia – making their League A debut after two straight promotions – will maintain that status for sure if they defeat Austria, with both teams already confirmed in the play-offs.

League B

The top three teams in each group will progress to the play-offs, and ten of the 12 berths have already been claimed. In Group B1, Albania are currently in third, three points ahead of their Matchday 6 visitors Montenegro, while Slovakia have a similar Group B3 advantage over Latvia, who they will travel to face in their last game.

In contrast, first place and therefore promotion and a higher play-off seeding remain up for grabs in all four groups. In Group B1, that will be decided by the Matchday 6 visit of Czechia to Wales, while in Group B2 Switzerland will seal top spot with a game to spare by beating relegated Malta, regardless of the result between their challengers Türki̇ye and Northern Ireland (or if both games are drawn).

In Group B3, Portugal have a maximum 12 points and are three points clear of Finland, who they beat 2-0 in March and who they will face again in Tampere on Matchday 6. As for Group B4, Scotland lead Belgium on overall goal difference, with Israel two points adrift. Scotland are set to meet Israel twice, while Belgium have a double-header against relegated Luxembourg.

Friday 5 June

Group B1

Czechia vs Albania (17:30)

Montenegro vs Wales (18:00)

Group B2

Türki̇ye vs Northern Ireland (19:00)

Switzerland vs Malta (19:30)

Group B3

Slovakia vs Finland (16:00)

Portugal vs Latvia (21:00)

Group B4

Scotland vs Israel (18:00)

Belgium vs Luxembourg (20:15)

Tuesday 9 June

Group B1

Wales vs Czechia (19:00)

Albania vs Montenegro (19:00)

Group B2

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland (19:00)

Malta vs Türki̇ye (19:00)

Group B3

Finland vs Portugal (19:00)

Latvia vs Slovakia (19:00)

Group B4

Luxembourg vs Belgium (19:00)

Israel vs Scotland (19:00)

League C

There are eight play-off spots on offer for the six group winners and two best runners-up. The group winners will also earn promotion, and so far Greece and Romania are assured of going up as well as already clinching play-off berths.

The other six play-off places remain very much up for grabs. In Group C1, Bosnia and Herzegovina are two points ahead of both their June opponents, Lithuania and Estonia, while Kosovo, having secured four perfect wins, will confirm first place in Group C2 if they avoid a home defeat by challengers Croatia.

Hungary go to Azerbaijan in Group C3 holding a one-point lead (meaning an away victory would seal top spot), while all three teams in Group C6 are still in contention, with Armenia six points adrift of opponents Kazakhstan and Belarus. Even in the other two groups, the sides unable to catch Greece and Romania for first place may yet go into the play-offs among the two best runners-up.

Friday 5 June

Group C1

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Lithuania (17:00)

Liechtenstein vs Estonia (19:00)

Group C2

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar (17:00)

Kosovo vs Croatia (19:00)

Group C3

Azerbaijan vs Hungary (16:00)

Andorra vs North Macedonia (19:30)

Group C4

Georgia vs Faroe Islands (15:30)

Group C5

Moldova vs Romania (17:00)

Group C6

Armenia vs Kazakhstan (16:00)

Tuesday 9 June

Group C1

Estonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00)

Lithuania vs Liechtenstein (19:00)

Group C2

Croatia vs Bulgaria (19:00)

Gibraltar vs Kosovo (19:00)

Group C3

Hungary vs Andorra (19:00)

North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan (19:00)

Group C4

Georgia vs Greece (19:00)

Group C5

Cyprus vs Moldova (19:00)

Group C6

Belarus vs Armenia (19:00)

When are the FIFA Women's World Cup play-offs? UEFA play-off round 1 and round 2 draw: 18 June 2026

UEFA play-off round 1 (2 legs): 7–13 October 2026

UEFA play-off round 2 (2 legs): 26 November–5 December 2026

Inter-confederation play-offs: February 2027

How does FIFA Women's World Cup qualification work?

UEFA has been allocated 11 places in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. One additional team may qualify through FIFA's intercontinental play-offs.

At the end of the league phase, group standings and overall league rankings will determine:

Direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

The four League A group winners.

Qualification and seeding for the European Qualifier play-offs for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Round 1 of the play-offs will be contested in two paths as follows:

Path 1: the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League A will play against the six first-placed teams and two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C.

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams of League A and four first-placed teams of League B will play against the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League B.

In round 1 of the play-offs, the ties will be determined by means of a draw.

Path 1: the eight League A teams will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams from League A and four first-placed teams from League B will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

The winners of the round 1 play-offs will qualify for the round 2 play-offs.

In round 2 of the play-offs, the ties are determined by means of a draw. The round 1 path 1 ties will be seeded for the round 2 draw and the winners of those ties will play their round 2 second-leg matches at home.

The seven best-ranked round 2 play-off winners according to the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers overall league rankings will qualify directly for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The one remaining round 2 play-off winner will qualify for the Women's World Cup intercontinental play-offs.