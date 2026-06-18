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Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: Play-off ties

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Two rounds of ties will decide seven World Cup berths and one inter-confederation play-off place.

Two rounds of ties will decide Europe's last seven automatic qualifiers and one inter-confederation play-off slot
Two rounds of ties will decide Europe's last seven automatic qualifiers and one inter-confederation play-off slot UEFA via Getty Images

The play-off draw for the Women's European Qualifiers has set the ties for 32 teams playing in two rounds of home-and-away ties, with places at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup at stake.

While the four League A group winners (Denmark, France, Germany and Spain) have qualified directly for the finals in Brazil from 24 June to 25 July 2027, Europe's seven other berths, plus a slot in February's inter-confederation play-offs, will be settled by ties in October and November/December, all set in this draw.

Round 1 ties

Path 1
Lithuania vs Sweden
Romania vs Norway
Greece vs England
Croatia vs Iceland
Kazakhstan vs Republic of Ireland
Kosovo vs Austria
Hungary vs Netherlands
Belarus vs Italy

Path 2
Albania vs Wales
Türkiye vs Slovenia
Slovakia vs Ukraine
Israel vs Switzerland
Belgium vs Poland
Czechia vs Scotland
Northern Ireland vs Portugal
Finland vs Serbia

Two-legged ties between 7 and 13 October 2026; match dates TBC. First named team at home in the first leg.

Play-off team guide

  • England were World Cup runners-up to Spain in 2023 and are winners of the last two Women's EURO final tournaments. Also in 2023, Sweden finished third, the Netherlands were quarter-finalists, Norway and Switzerland made the last 16 and Italy, Portugal and the Republic of Ireland also qualified.
  • Scotland have previously qualified as well, in 2019. Austria, Belgium, Iceland, Finland, Northern Ireland, Poland, Ukraine and Wales have previously qualified for a Women's EURO but never the World Cup.
  • Norway and Sweden are hoping to emulate Germany in having qualified for all ten World Cup final tournaments.
  • Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Lithuania are in the play-offs for a major tournament for the first time.
  • Wales beat Albania home and away in the qualifying group stage.

Round 2 ties

Slovakia / Ukraine vs Greece / England
Finland / Serbia vs Belarus / Italy
Northern Ireland / Portugal vs Croatia / Iceland
Albania / Wales vs Romania / Norway
Israel / Switzerland vs Kosovo / Austria
Czechia / Scotland vs Lithuania / Sweden
Belgium / Poland vs Kazakhstan / Republic of Ireland
Türkiye / Slovenia vs Hungary / Netherlands

Two-legged ties between 26 November and 5 December 2026; match dates TBC. First named team at home in the first leg.

How the play-offs work

Round 1 of the play-offs is in two paths.

Path 1

The teams finishing second and third in League A groups will play the six group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League C.

The teams from League A are seeded and play the second legs at home. The eight winners progress to round 2.

Path 2

The four fourth-placed League A teams and four League B group winners will play the teams finishing second and third in the League B groups.

The teams from League A and the League B group winners are seeded and play the second legs at home. The eight winners progress to round 2.

Round 2

In round 2, the teams from both paths come together and have been drawn into eight ties, with seeding for the round 1 path 1 winners, who will be at home in the second leg.

The seven best-ranked round 2 play-off winners according to the 2026 Women’s European Qualifiers overall league rankings qualify directly for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The one remaining round 2 play-off winner qualifies for the World Cup inter-confederation play-offs. The European contenders will directly enter the inter-confederation play-offs in the second phase in February 2027.

Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 Women's World Cup

Number of UEFA places in the finals: 11
Number of UEFA places in the inter-confederation play-offs: 1

Women's European Qualifiers league stage direct qualifiers: 4 (League A group winners)
Women's European Qualifiers play-off winners: 8 (7 qualify directly, 1 team enters the inter-confederation play-offs)

Qualifying slots by confederation
AFC: 6
CAF: 4
CONCACAF: 4
CONMEBOL: 3 (including hosts Brazil)
OFC: 1
UEFA: 11
Inter-confederation play-offs: 3

Inter-confederation play-off slots by confederation
AFC: 2
CAF: 2
CONCACAF: 2
CONMEBOL: 2
OFC: 1
UEFA: 1
Both CONCACAF entrants, the best-ranked CONMEBOL entrant and the UEFA entrant will enter in the second of the two phases.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, June 18, 2026

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