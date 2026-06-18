Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: Play-off ties

The play-off draw for the Women's European Qualifiers has set the ties for 32 teams playing in two rounds of home-and-away ties, with places at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup at stake.

While the four League A group winners (Denmark, France, Germany and Spain) have qualified directly for the finals in Brazil from 24 June to 25 July 2027, Europe's seven other berths, plus a slot in February's inter-confederation play-offs, will be settled by ties in October and November/December, all set in this draw.

Round 1 ties

Path 1

Lithuania vs Sweden

Romania vs Norway

Greece vs England

Croatia vs Iceland

Kazakhstan vs Republic of Ireland

Kosovo vs Austria

Hungary vs Netherlands

Belarus vs Italy

Path 2

Albania vs Wales

Türkiye vs Slovenia

Slovakia vs Ukraine

Israel vs Switzerland

Belgium vs Poland

Czechia vs Scotland

Northern Ireland vs Portugal

Finland vs Serbia

Two-legged ties between 7 and 13 October 2026; match dates TBC. First named team at home in the first leg.

Play-off team guide

England were World Cup runners-up to Spain in 2023 and are winners of the last two Women's EURO final tournaments. Also in 2023, Sweden finished third, the Netherlands were quarter-finalists, Norway and Switzerland made the last 16 and Italy, Portugal and the Republic of Ireland also qualified.

Scotland have previously qualified as well, in 2019. Austria, Belgium, Iceland, Finland, Northern Ireland, Poland, Ukraine and Wales have previously qualified for a Women's EURO but never the World Cup.

Norway and Sweden are hoping to emulate Germany in having qualified for all ten World Cup final tournaments.

Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Lithuania are in the play-offs for a major tournament for the first time.

Wales beat Albania home and away in the qualifying group stage.

Round 2 ties Slovakia / Ukraine vs Greece / England

Finland / Serbia vs Belarus / Italy

Northern Ireland / Portugal vs Croatia / Iceland

Albania / Wales vs Romania / Norway

Israel / Switzerland vs Kosovo / Austria

Czechia / Scotland vs Lithuania / Sweden

Belgium / Poland vs Kazakhstan / Republic of Ireland

Türkiye / Slovenia vs Hungary / Netherlands Two-legged ties between 26 November and 5 December 2026; match dates TBC. First named team at home in the first leg.

How the play-offs work

Round 1 of the play-offs is in two paths.

Path 1

The teams finishing second and third in League A groups will play the six group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League C.

The teams from League A are seeded and play the second legs at home. The eight winners progress to round 2.

Path 2

The four fourth-placed League A teams and four League B group winners will play the teams finishing second and third in the League B groups.

The teams from League A and the League B group winners are seeded and play the second legs at home. The eight winners progress to round 2.

Round 2

In round 2, the teams from both paths come together and have been drawn into eight ties, with seeding for the round 1 path 1 winners, who will be at home in the second leg.

The seven best-ranked round 2 play-off winners according to the 2026 Women’s European Qualifiers overall league rankings qualify directly for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The one remaining round 2 play-off winner qualifies for the World Cup inter-confederation play-offs. The European contenders will directly enter the inter-confederation play-offs in the second phase in February 2027.