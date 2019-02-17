Spain take first title: Women's Futsal EURO at a glance
Sunday 17 February 2019
Article summary
Spain won the first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO while Vanessa Sotelo was named player of the tournament.
Article top media content
Article body
- Spain win first edition of UEFA Women's Futsal EURO
- They defeat hosts Portugal in Gondomar final
- Russia pip Ukraine for bronze on penalties
- Vanessa Sotelo named player of tournament
- Click on match links to watch highlights
Final
Spain 4-0 Portugal
Third-place match
Russia 2-2 Ukraine (3-2pens)
Semi-finals
Russia 0-5 Spain
Ukraine 1-5 Portugal
Player of the tournament: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)
Top scorers (finals)
Amelia Romero (Spain) 3
Fifó (Portugal) 2
Janice Silva (Portugal) 2
Vanessa Sotelo (Spain) 2
Top scorers (season)
Vanessa Sotelo (Spain) 10
Anastasia Linnik (Belarus) 7
Anastasia Popova (Belarus) 7
Susan Varli (Sweden) 7