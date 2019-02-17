Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Spain take first title: Women's Futsal EURO at a glance

Sunday 17 February 2019 by Paul Saffer from Gondomar

Spain won the first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO while Vanessa Sotelo was named player of the tournament.

Spain lift the trophy
©Sportsfile
  • Spain win first edition of UEFA Women's Futsal EURO
  • They defeat hosts Portugal in Gondomar final
  • Russia pip Ukraine for bronze on penalties
  • Vanessa Sotelo named player of tournament
Final highlights: Spain 4-0 Portugal
Final
Spain 4-0 Portugal

Third-place match
Russia 2-2 Ukraine (3-2pens)

Semi-finals
Russia 0-5 Spain
Ukraine 1-5 Portugal

Vanessa Sotelo receives her award from Ricardinho
©Sportsfile

Player of the tournament: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)

Top scorers (finals)
Amelia Romero (Spain) 3
Fifó (Portugal) 2
Janice Silva (Portugal) 2
Vanessa Sotelo (Spain) 2

Top scorers (season)
Vanessa Sotelo (Spain) 10
Anastasia Linnik (Belarus) 7
Anastasia Popova (Belarus) 7
Susan Varli (Sweden) 7

