Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine in Women's Futsal EURO finals

Saturday 15 September 2018

Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine topped their main round groups to earn berths in February's knockout finals.

Portugal celebrate scoring against Finland
Portugal celebrate scoring against Finland ©FPF

Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine topped their UEFA Women's Futsal EURO main round groups to earn berths in February's inaugural knockout finals at Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar, Porto.

Last year UEFA announced the launch of its first women's futsal competition for national teams, to be held every two years with initially a four-team knockout final tournament. That will be held in mid-February 2019, to be hosted by one of the four qualifiers, picked as Porto on 27 September by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Qualifying began on 21 August with the preliminary round, where the ten lowest-ranked entrants competed for the three vacant places in September's main round. Northern Ireland, playing their first competitive futsal international for men or women, staged the group won by Sweden, with Finland and Belarus coming through the other sections.

They joined the 13 nations given byes in the main round mini-tournaments, hosted by Spain, Croatia, Ukraine and Portugal. And three of those came through their groups, with Spain, Ukraine and Portugal topping their sections, and Russia beating Croatia to complete the last four.

Main round: 12–15 September

Group 1 winners: Spain

Group 2 winners: Russia

Group 3 winners: Ukraine

Group 4 winners: Portugal

  • The four group winners progress to February's knockout finals, with Portugal picked as hosts

Preliminary round: 21–24 August

Group A winners: Sweden

Group B winners: Finland

Group C winners: Belarus

  • The three group winners progressed to the main round to join the 13 teams given byes

THE CALENDAR

Qualifying draw: 5 July, Nyon
Preliminary round: 21–24 August
Main round: 12–15 September
Finals draw: 13:30CET, 9 December, Casa Branca de Gramido, Valbom
Final tournament: 14 or 15 & 16 or 17 February, Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar, Porto

