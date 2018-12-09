WEUROFutsal semis: Russia-Spain, Ukraine-Portugal

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2019 hosts Portugal will meet Ukraine after Spain face Russia in the first of the two semi-finals, following the draw made by Ricardinho at Casa Branca de Gramido, Valbom.

The first ever final tournament will be played at Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar, Porto, with the semis on 15 February and the matches for first and third place two days later. Tickets go on sale 4 February.

Finals schedule (local time is 1 hour behind CET)

Friday 15 February: semi-finals

Russia v Spain (20:00CET)



These teams have met 28 times, with Spain winning 22 games to Russia's three and draws in the other three contests. They last crossed paths in November in Spain, where the home team prevailed 2-0 before losing 1-0 the next day, ending a run of six straight losses to their rivals for Russia, including 1-0 in the Victory Day Tournament final in Krasnogorsk in May.

Ukraine v Portugal (22:45CET)

Portugal have won all four of these teams' meetings, most recently 3-2 last February in a home friendly.

Sunday 17 February:

Third-place play-off (17:00CET)

Final (19:30CET)



What happened in qualifying?

Portugal qualified and were picked as hosts ©FPF

Main round: 12–15 September

Group 1 winners: Spain

Group 2 winners: Russia

Group 3 winners: Ukraine

Group 4 winners: Portugal

The four group winners progressed to February's knockout finals, with Portugal picked as hosts

Preliminary round: 21–24 August

Group A winners: Sweden



Group B winners: Finland

Group C winners: Belarus