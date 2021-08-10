Women’s Futsal EURO preliminary round: Belgium, Slovakia through

The second edition of the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO has begun with Belgium and Slovakia winning the first two preliminary round groups, the other being played from Monday (all postponed from the original dates in May 2020).

The preliminary round winners progress to October's main round, joining the 13 highest-ranked entrants, which in turns leads to the four-team knockout final tournament on 24 or 25 and 26 or 27 March 2022.

Results/fixtures

Group standings

Through from preliminary round so far: Belgium, Slovakia

Debutants Gibraltar and Bosnia & Herzegovina are among 11 sides starting in the preliminary round.

The three group winners advance to the main round join the 13 teams given byes.

Group A (complete)

Group winners: Slovakia

Also in group: Serbia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania (hosts)

Slovakia won all three games to advance.

Northern Ireland's 1-0 win against Lithuania was their nation's first competitive futsal victory at any level.

Group B (16–19 August): Netherlands, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova (hosts)

Group C (complete)

Group winners: Belgium

Also in group: Gibraltar (hosts)

Belgium beat newcomers Gibraltar 5-4 in sudden death penalties as their game was tied 2-2 on 40 minutes and 3-3 after extra time with only two teams competing in the section.

The games involving the scheduled third team in the group, Kazakhstan, were cancelled.

Main round groups (19–22 October)

The four group winners will advance to the knockout finals in late March, with one of the nations appointed as hosts.

Group 1: Russia, Hungary, Belarus (hosts), winner preliminary round Group B

Group 2: Portugal, Croatia (hosts), Poland, Slovenia

Group 3: Ukraine (hosts), Finland, Czech Republic, Belgium

Group 4: Spain (holders), Italy, Sweden (hosts), Slovakia