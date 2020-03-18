Women’s Futsal EURO 2021 qualifying guide

The second edition of the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO starts with the preliminary round (postponed from its original dates in May), one of two stages ahead of the four-team knockout final tournament in February 2021.

Debutants Gibraltar and Bosnia & Herzegovina are among 11 sides starting in the preliminary round.

The three preliminary round group winners advance to the main round join the 13 teams given byes (including holders Spain and fellow 2019 finals contenders Portugal, Russia and Ukraine).



The four main round group winners in September qualify for the knockout finals in February, in principle hosted by one of the contenders.

Preliminary round

Group A: Serbia, Lithuania (hosts), Slovakia, Northern Ireland

Group B: Netherlands, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova (hosts)

Group C: Kazakhstan, Belgium, Gibraltar (hosts)

Main round draw (1–6 September)

Group 1: Russia, Hungary, Belarus (hosts), winner preliminary round Group B

Group 2: Portugal, Croatia (hosts), Poland, Slovenia

Group 3: Ukraine (hosts), Finland, Czech Republic, winner preliminary round Group C

Group 4: Spain (holders), Italy, Sweden (hosts), winner preliminary round Group A

The four group winners will advance to the knockout finals in mid-February, with one of the nations appointed as hosts.



The calendar

Preliminary round: tbc

Main round: 1–6 September 2020

Finals draw: tbc

Final tournament: 11/12 & 13/14 February 2021