Portugal to host Women's Futsal EURO finals in Gondomar, Porto

Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar will again host the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO finals from 25 to 27 March, following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) was selected to stage the event, returning to the venue which held the inaugural final tournament in February 2019. Previously the setting for the men’s UEFA Futsal EURO 2007, Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar will once more welcome Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine. The same four teams were in the 2019 finals, with Spain beating Portugal in the final and Russia taking bronze.

The semi-finals will be on 25 March and the final and third-place play-off two days later, having been postponed a year from the original schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the competition will return on its original cycle for the 2022/23 edition. The draw will be held on 28 January at MartiniPlaza in Groningen at half-time of the men's UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 fixture between Ukraine and Portugal, which kicks off at 20:30 CET.