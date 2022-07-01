UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Futsal EURO finals results

Friday 1 July 2022

Spain retained the title on penaties ahead of hosts Portugal, Ukraine and Hungary.

Fans watch Portugal play Hungary UEFA via Getty Images

Holders Spain beat Ukraine and hosts Portugal defeated Hungary in the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 semi-finals and then two days later Spain overcame Portugal on penalties, with Ukraine claiming bronze.

Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar again staged the finals: Spain also beat hosts Portugal there in the inaugural decider of 2019.

Match schedule

Friday 1 July:
Semi-finals
Ukraine 0-9 Spain
Portugal 6-0 Hungary*

Sunday 3 July:
Third place play-off
Hungary 0-2 Ukraine
Final
Portugal 3-3aet, 1-4pens Spain

*Hungary replace Russia

Finals postponed from March

