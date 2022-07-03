UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 at a glance: Spain do it again

Spain have retained their monopoly on the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO trophy, but unlike in the inaugural 2019 edition, they were pushed all the way by Portugal.

Having won all eight matches they had ever played in this competition, including 4-0 in the first final against hosts Portugal, Spain returned to the scene of that triumph for the 2022 finals – and promptly strolled past eventual bronze-medallists Ukraine in the semis. However, they then trailed Portugal by two goals in the final and were also pegged back in the last minute of extra time before prevailing on penalties.

Finals results

Sunday 3 July



Final highlights: Spain pip Portugal on penalties

Final

Portugal 3-3aet, 1-4pens Spain

Third-place play-off

Hungary 1-2 Ukraine



Friday 1 July



Semi-finals

Ukraine 0-9 Spain

Portugal 6-0 Hungary

Ana Azevedo (Portugal)

Third place: Hungary 1-2 Ukraine

3 Ale de Paz (Spain)

3 Pisko (Portugal)

2 Luci (Spain)

2 María Sanz (Spain)

Top scorers (season)



7 Irene Córdoba (Spain)

7 Pisko (Portugal)

7 Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia)

6 Ale de Paz (Spain)

6 Sara Ferreira (Portugal)

6 Klaudia Tyčiaková (Slovakia)

Roll of honour

Semi-final highlights: Ukraine 0-9 Spain

Winners

2022 (Gondomar): Spain 3-3aet, 4-1pens Portugal

2019 (Gondomar): Spain 4-0 Portugal

Player of the tournament

2022: Ana Azevedo (Portugal)

2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)

Finals top scorers

2022: Ale de Paz (Spain), Pisko (Portugal) 3

2019: Amelia Romero (Spain) 3

Season top scorers

2022: Irene Córdoba (Spain), Pisko (Portugal), Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia) 7

2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain) 10

Semi-final highlights: Portugal 6-0 Hungary

All-time top scorers (finals)

4 Amelia Romero (Spain)

3 Ale de Paz (Spain)

3 Fifó (Portugal)

3 Pisko (Portugal)

3 Luci (Spain)



All-time top scorers (including qualifying)

10 Carla Vanessa (Portugal)

10 Sara Ferreira (Portugal)

10 Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)