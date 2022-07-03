UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 at a glance: Spain do it again

Sunday 3 July 2022

Spain repeated their Women's Futsal EURO success in Gondomar, but only after Portugal pushed them all the way.

Spain are champions again
Spain are champions again UEFA via Getty Images

Spain have retained their monopoly on the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO trophy, but unlike in the inaugural 2019 edition, they were pushed all the way by Portugal.

Having won all eight matches they had ever played in this competition, including 4-0 in the first final against hosts Portugal, Spain returned to the scene of that triumph for the 2022 finals – and promptly strolled past eventual bronze-medallists Ukraine in the semis. However, they then trailed Portugal by two goals in the final and were also pegged back in the last minute of extra time before prevailing on penalties.

Finals results

Sunday 3 July

Final highlights: Spain pip Portugal on penalties

Final
Portugal 3-3aet, 1-4pens Spain

Third-place play-off
Hungary 1-2 Ukraine

Friday 1 July

Semi-finals
Ukraine 0-9 Spain
Portugal 6-0 Hungary

Player of the tournament

Ana Azevedo (Portugal)

Third place: Hungary 1-2 Ukraine

Top scorers (finals)

3 Ale de Paz (Spain)
3 Pisko (Portugal)
2 Luci (Spain)
2 María Sanz (Spain)

Top scorers (season)

7 Irene Córdoba (Spain)
7 Pisko (Portugal)
7 Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia)
6 Ale de Paz (Spain)
6 Sara Ferreira (Portugal)
6 Klaudia Tyčiaková (Slovakia)

Roll of honour

Semi-final highlights: Ukraine 0-9 Spain

Winners
2022 (Gondomar): Spain 3-3aet, 4-1pens Portugal
2019 (Gondomar): Spain 4-0 Portugal

Player of the tournament
2022: Ana Azevedo (Portugal)
2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)

Finals top scorers
2022: Ale de Paz (Spain), Pisko (Portugal) 3
2019: Amelia Romero (Spain) 3

Season top scorers
2022: Irene Córdoba (Spain), Pisko (Portugal), Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia) 7
2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain) 10

Semi-final highlights: Portugal 6-0 Hungary

All-time top scorers (finals)
4 Amelia Romero (Spain)
3 Ale de Paz (Spain)
3 Fifó (Portugal)
3 Pisko (Portugal)
3 Luci (Spain)

All-time top scorers (including qualifying)
10 Carla Vanessa (Portugal)
10 Sara Ferreira (Portugal)
10 Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 3 July 2022