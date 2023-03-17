Meet the Women's Futsal EURO finalists: Ukraine vs Spain

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO holders Spain will take on Ukraine in Sunday's final at Főnix Arena, Debrecen.

Spain will be targeting a third straight title, having won the previous editions in 2019 and 2022, both times beating hosts Portugal in Gondomar, and this time they overcame their neighbours in the semis. Ukraine came fourth in 2019 and took bronze the next time out, but have now made a first final after eliminating hosts Hungary.

These teams met three times in 2022. Spain won two away friendlies in January, 7-0 and 3-1, and then beat Ukraine 9-0 in the EURO semi-finals last July in Gondomar, Portugal.

Women's Futsal EURO 2023 schedule Friday 17 March

Semi-finals:

Spain 3-2 Portugal

Ukraine 2-1 Hungary Sunday 19 March

Third-place play-off:

Hungary vs Portugal (17:00)

Final:

Ukraine vs Spain (20:00) All times CET

How they qualified

Main round Group 2 winners (Poznań﻿, Poland): W5-2 vs Netherlands, W5-1 vs Croatia, D1-1 vs Poland

Semi-final: W2-1 vs Hungary

Qualifying top scorer: Yuliya Tytova 5

Finals scorers: Anna Shuhla 2

2022 final tournament: Third place

Semi-final: L0-9 vs Spain

Third-place match: W2-1 vs Hungary

2019 final tournament: Fourth place

Semi-final: L1-5 vs Portugal

Third-place match: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Russia

Ukraine follow in the footsteps of, and hope to go one better than, their men, who reached their Futsal EURO final in 2001 (losing to Spain) and 2003 (losing to Italy), each time with the squad including Oleg Shaytanov, who is coaching Ukraine in this tournament.

How they qualified

Main round Group 1 winners (Vantaa, Finland): W14-0 vs Belgium, W6-1 vs Sweden, W7-2 vs Finland

Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Portugal

Qualifying top scorer: Vanessa Sotelo 7 (injured for finals)

Finals scorers: Luci, Noelia, Irene Córdoba 1

2022 final tournament: Winners

Semi-final: W9-0 vs Ukraine

Final: W3-3aet, 4-1pens vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Winners

Semi-final: W5-0 vs Russia

Final: W4-0 vs Portugal

Peque (who won her 100th cap on Friday), goalkeeper Silvia, Luci, Mayte, Noelia and Irene Samper were also part of Spain's winning squads in both 2019 and 2022.

Qualifying results