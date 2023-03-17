Meet the Women's Futsal EURO finalists: Ukraine vs Spain
Friday, 17 March 2023
Article summary
Spain will go for a third title out of three on Sunday as they face Ukraine in Debrecen.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Women's Futsal EURO holders Spain will take on Ukraine in Sunday's final at Főnix Arena, Debrecen.
Spain will be targeting a third straight title, having won the previous editions in 2019 and 2022, both times beating hosts Portugal in Gondomar, and this time they overcame their neighbours in the semis. Ukraine came fourth in 2019 and took bronze the next time out, but have now made a first final after eliminating hosts Hungary.
These teams met three times in 2022. Spain won two away friendlies in January, 7-0 and 3-1, and then beat Ukraine 9-0 in the EURO semi-finals last July in Gondomar, Portugal.
Women's Futsal EURO 2023 schedule
Friday 17 March
Semi-finals:
Spain 3-2 Portugal
Ukraine 2-1 Hungary
Sunday 19 March
Third-place play-off:
Hungary vs Portugal (17:00)
Final:
Ukraine vs Spain (20:00)
All times CET
Ukraine
How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Poznań, Poland): W5-2 vs Netherlands, W5-1 vs Croatia, D1-1 vs Poland
Semi-final: W2-1 vs Hungary
Qualifying top scorer: Yuliya Tytova 5
Finals scorers: Anna Shuhla 2
2022 final tournament: Third place
Semi-final: L0-9 vs Spain
Third-place match: W2-1 vs Hungary
2019 final tournament: Fourth place
Semi-final: L1-5 vs Portugal
Third-place match: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Russia
- Ukraine follow in the footsteps of, and hope to go one better than, their men, who reached their Futsal EURO final in 2001 (losing to Spain) and 2003 (losing to Italy), each time with the squad including Oleg Shaytanov, who is coaching Ukraine in this tournament.
Spain (holders)
How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Vantaa, Finland): W14-0 vs Belgium, W6-1 vs Sweden, W7-2 vs Finland
Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Portugal
Qualifying top scorer: Vanessa Sotelo 7 (injured for finals)
Finals scorers: Luci, Noelia, Irene Córdoba 1
2022 final tournament: Winners
Semi-final: W9-0 vs Ukraine
Final: W3-3aet, 4-1pens vs Portugal
2019 final tournament: Winners
Semi-final: W5-0 vs Russia
Final: W4-0 vs Portugal
- Peque (who won her 100th cap on Friday), goalkeeper Silvia, Luci, Mayte, Noelia and Irene Samper were also part of Spain's winning squads in both 2019 and 2022.