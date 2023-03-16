UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Where to watch UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023: TV, streaming

Thursday, 16 March 2023

You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners and the live streaming of matches in certain territories on UEFA.tv.

Women's Futsal EURO rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official Women's Futsal EURO broadcast partners

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Bulgaria: BNT
Hungary: MTVA Hungary
Kazakhstan: KZTV
Moldova: TVR
Portugal: RTP
Romania: TVR
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
Spain: TVE Spain
Ukraine:﻿ Suspilne

Outside Europe

American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands: TUDN (Univision)

Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Republic of Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo: New World TV

All information subject to change.

