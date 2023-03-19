Spain's Peque named Women's Futsal EURO 2023 Player of the Tournament

Spain captain Peque has been named UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 Player of the Tournament.

Now having been part of all three Spain triumphs, following 2019 and 2022, Peque lifted the trophy as captain for the second time, the 35-year-old a masterful presence. She also made a bit of history by converting a penalty 13 seconds into the 5-1 win against Ukraine that clinched the title, the fastest-ever finals goal.

Peque said: "To win a third Women's Futsal EURO is like a dream come true. Not even in my wildest dreams could I imagine I would be experiencing moments like this."

Peque's Women's Futsal EURO 2023 stats Matches: 2

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Official Player of the Tournament winners

2023: Peque (Spain)

2022: Ana Azevedo (Portugal)

2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)