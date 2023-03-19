UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 at a glance: Spain dominance continues

The third UEFA Women's Futsal EURO edition in Debrecen, like the first two in 2019 and 2022 in Gondomar, has ended with another victory for Spain. The holders retained the trophy thanks to a 5-1 win against Ukraine – appearing in their maiden final having previously finished fourth and third.

Runners-up as hosts in the inaugural two editions, Portugal had to settle for bronze this time out, after losing to Spain in the semis and then dispatching hosts Hungary by a finals-record 12-0 scoreline.

Portugal's Carla Vanessa grabbed the first-ever finals hat-trick in that game, and among other records she broke during this edition were goals in a single final tournament (five), goals in a a single edition including qualifying (13), all-time finals goals (six) and all-time tournament goals including qualifying (23).

Final highlights: Ukraine 1-5 Spain

Finals results

Sunday 19 March

Final: Ukraine 1-5 Spain

Third-place play-off: Hungary 0-12 Portugal



Friday 17 March

Semi-finals: Spain 3-2 Portugal, Ukraine 2-1 Hungary

Player of the Tournament: Peque

5 Carla Vanessa (Portugal)

3 Anna Shulha (Ukraine)

2 Carol (Portugal)

2 Fifó (Portugal)

Top scorers (season)



13 Carla Vanessa (Portugal)

7 Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)

6 Branka Bagarić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

6 Fifó (Portugal)

6 Justine Gomboso (Belgium)

6 Janice Silva (Portugal)



Semi-final highlights: Spain 3-2 Portugal

Roll of honour

Winners

2023 (Debrecen): Spain 5-1 Ukraine

2022 (Gondomar): Spain 3-3aet, 4-1pens Portugal

2019 (Gondomar): Spain 4-0 Portugal

Silvia Aguete, back-up goalkeeper Marta Balvuena, Peque, Noelia, Luci, Mayte and Irene Samper have been part of all three Spain titles, as has coach Clàudia Pons.

Player of the tournament

2023: Peque (Spain)

2022: Ana Azevedo (Portugal)

2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)

Finals top scorers

2023: Carla Vanessa (Portugal) 5

2022: Ale de Paz (Spain), Pisko (Portugal) 3

2019: Amelia Romero (Spain) 3

Season top scorers

2023: Carla Vanessa (Portugal) 13

2022: Irene Córdoba (Spain), Pisko (Portugal), Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia) 7

2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain) 10

Semi-final highlights: Ukraine 2-1 Hungary

All-time top scorers (finals)

6 Carla Vanessa (Portugal)

5 Fifó (Portugal)

4 Ale de Paz (Spain)

4 Amelia Romero (Spain)

4 Luci (Spain)

4 Pisko (Portugal)

All-time top scorers (including qualifying)

23 Carla Vanessa (Portugal)

17 Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)

12 Janice Silva (Portugal)

11 Irene Córdoba (Spain)

11 Fifó (Portugal)

11 Sara Ferreira (Portugal)

10 Catia Morgado (Portugal)