Women's Nations League group deciders: Preview

The last set of UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures across the groups will be played on Friday and next Tuesday.

The four League A winners qualify for the finals, with 2023/24 runners-up France already through and holders Spain among the teams aiming to join them. Meanwhile, automatic promotion and relegation will also be at stake, as well as play-off spots, with the leagues that emerge then set to be used for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

UEFA.com previews the League A games and also looks ahead at the upcoming action in Leagues B and C.

League A

Group A1

Germany and the Netherlands met for third place in 2023/24, but only one can reach the finals this time around, with both having claimed maximum points since their Matchday 1 draw in Breda. Victory for either in Bremen on Friday would secure a finals berth; otherwise, Germany will go into Matchday 6 still leading by seven goals on goal difference. The Netherlands have recalled Shanice van de Sanden.

As for Scotland, they have appointed a new coach in Melissa Andreatta since Matchday 4, and her side must beat Austria on Friday to avoid immediate relegation back to League B. Better yet, a two-goal victory would give them a head-to-head edge over the only other nation in League A not set to feature at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in July. Scotland's Rachel Corsie, capped more than 150 times, will retire form football after these two games.

Friday 30 May

Germany vs Netherlands

Scotland vs Austria

Tuesday 3 June

Austria vs Germany

Netherlands vs Scotland



Group A2

France's four wins have given them an unassailable eight-point lead and Les Bleues can already start looking forward to the finals – as well as Women's EURO 2025, where their group stage opponents will include the two most recent champions, England and the Netherlands.

This summer's EURO may also be in the thoughts of the other three teams in this section, who will all be in the same group in Switzerland. The tussle to avoid relegation is their more immediate concern, though, with Norway's 2-1 home win against Switzerland on Matchday 2 the only match between any of the bottom three sides that has not ended in a draw.

Friday 30 May

France vs Switzerland

Norway vs Iceland



Tuesday 3 June

Iceland vs France

Switzerland vs Norway



Group A3

England were in control of this group after beating Spain 1-0 at Wembley in February. However, following a 5-0 victory against Belgium on Matchday 3, the European champions then fell 3-2 to the Red Flames four days later, allowing Nations League holders Spain to go top with a 7-1 success against Portugal (completing a second win against their upcoming Women's EURO 2025 group opponents).

Should Spain win away to Belgium, another side they will meet in Switzerland, they could seal a finals return if England – who have Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp back in the squad but are missing Millie Bright – do not beat Portugal. Otherwise, everything could be decided when Spain host England in Barcelona, though a Portugal win at Wembley would keep Francisco Neto's side in contention if Spain lose to Belgium.

Friday 30 May

Belgium vs Spain

England vs Portugal

Tuesday 3 June

Portugal vs Belgium

Spain vs England



Group A4

In a group not short of drama, Sweden lead the way thanks to wins against Denmark and Italy, despite a pair of draws with Wales. Behind the Scandinavian side, Italy's 3-0 victory in Denmark on Matchday 4 kept them in contention, and both those teams now lie two points behind the leaders, who visit the Azzurre on Friday.

Sweden will qualify if they win and Denmark do not. Otherwise, Sweden vs Denmark next Tuesday – another game that will be replayed at Women's EURO 2025 – could be the decider, though Italy will claim the finals place themselves with two wins.

As for Wales, they lie four points adrift and face a huge task to avoid relegation, but their results so far have shown their ability ahead of a Women's EURO debut in which they will face the Netherlands, France and England.

Friday 30 May

Denmark vs Wales

Italy vs Sweden

Tuesday 3 June

Sweden vs Denmark

Wales vs Italy



League B

No team has sealed automatic promotion yet, but that may well change on Friday. Indeed, Poland will snare a return to League A if they manage to avoid defeat in Northern Ireland in their next fixture. The Poles dropped Group B1 points for the first time in Bosnia and Herzegovina last time out, but a late equaliser kept them three points ahead of their upcoming hosts and closest pursuers.

Poland's fellow Women's EURO 2025 contenders Finland are three points behind Serbia in Group B3. Serbia host Hungary on Friday and, even if they do not seal promotion then, they will at worst travel to Finland on Matchday 6 knowing a draw would earn them a League A debut.

The two other group leaders are also seeking first appearances in League A. Slovenia, yet to drop a Group B2 point, can seal a second promotion in a row as they host Greece and then visit nearest rivals the Republic of Ireland, a team they crucially beat 4-0 at home. Lastly, Ukraine will win Group B4 if they defeat either Albania or relegated Croatia, with Czechia three points behind.

League C

Slovakia, Malta, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Israel and Latvia lead the groups going into the last sets of games. Particularly close is Group C4, where Montenegro and Azerbaijan have drawn twice and are only split on goals scored – with each still to play Lithuania, who are without a point but will finish top if they win both their remaining games.

How do the groups work?

All matches in the league stage are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League champions.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best-ranked third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.