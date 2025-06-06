Women's Nations League semi-finals: Germany vs France, Spain vs Sweden
Friday, June 6, 2025
Article summary
Germany and France will replay their 2023/24 semi-final while holders Spain take on Sweden in the last four in October.
Article top media content
Article body
Holders Spain will take on Sweden and Germany and France are matched after the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final ties were set.
Women's Nations League finals
Semi-finals (24 & 28 October)
Germany vs France
Spain vs Sweden
Final & third-place play-off (28 November & 2 December)
Germany / France vs Spain / Sweden
Final schedule and match venues to be confirmed.
The four League A group winners will face off in the knockout finals but in a change to the first edition, both rounds will now be played over two legs. The semi-finals will be played in principle on 24 and 28 October. The final and the third-place play-off will both be played in principle on 28 November and 2 December.
Spain won the inaugural 2023/24 edition, where the finals were one-off ties, defeating Netherlands and France in Seville. Sweden, meanwhile, have made the finals for the first time having been beaten 3-2 at home and 5-3 away by Spain in 2023/24 the league stage, not long after losing a similarly dramatic tie 2-1 in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals.
Germany and France were also matched in the 2023/24 semi-finals, Les Bleues winning 2-1 in Décines. While France went on to lose the final to Spain, Germany beat Netherlands for third place, which carried a berth in the 2024 Olympics –where they were to defeat Spain for bronze.
Germany had previously beaten France 2-1 in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals. All four Women's Nations League contenders will first aim to win Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland in July.