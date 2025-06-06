Women's Nations League semi-finals: Germany vs France, Spain vs Sweden

Holders Spain will take on Sweden and Germany and France are matched after the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final ties were set.

Women's Nations League finals Semi-finals (24 & 28 October)

Germany vs France

Spain vs Sweden Final & third-place play-off (28 November & 2 December)

Germany / France vs Spain / Sweden Final schedule and match venues to be confirmed.

The four League A group winners will face off in the knockout finals but in a change to the first edition, both rounds will now be played over two legs. The semi-finals will be played in principle on 24 and 28 October. The final and the third-place play-off will both be played in principle on 28 November and 2 December.

Spain won the inaugural 2023/24 edition, where the finals were one-off ties, defeating Netherlands and France in Seville. Sweden, meanwhile, have made the finals for the first time having been beaten 3-2 at home and 5-3 away by Spain in 2023/24 the league stage, not long after losing a similarly dramatic tie 2-1 in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals.

Germany and France were also matched in the 2023/24 semi-finals, Les Bleues winning 2-1 in Décines. While France went on to lose the final to Spain, Germany beat Netherlands for third place, which carried a berth in the 2024 Olympics –where they were to defeat Spain for bronze.

Germany had previously beaten France 2-1 in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals. All four Women's Nations League contenders will first aim to win Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland in July.

