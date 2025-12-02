2025 Women's Nations League winners: Spain

Spain repeated their success in the inaugural 2023/24 edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League by retaining the title in 2025, triumphing 3-0 on aggregate against Germany after all the goals were scored in the second leg of the final in Madrid.

Spain

Group A3 winners

21/02/2025: Spain 3-2 Belgium

26/02/2025: England 1-0 Spain

04/04/2025: Portugal 2-4 Spain

08/04/2025: Spain 7-1 Portugal

30/05/2025: Belgium 1-5 Spain

03/06/2025: Spain 2-1 England

Semi-finals

24/10/2025: Spain 4-0 Sweden

28/10/2025: Sweden 0-1 Spain (agg: 0-5)

Final

28/11/2025: Germany 0-0 Spain

02/12/2025: Spain 3-0 Germany (agg: 3-0)

Sonia Bermúdez took over as coach of the world champions from Montse Tomé (who had led them through the league stage) after Spain lost the Women's EURO 2025 final on penalties to England (the team they had pipped to the Nations League last four). In her first two matches, Bermúdez oversaw a comfortable semi-final defeat of Sweden in which Mapi León and Jenni Hermoso returned to the squad, with Alexia Putellas scoring three goals over the two legs.

Cata Coll starred in goal as Spain drew the first leg of the final 0-0 against Germany in Kaiserslautern. However, the return at the Estadio Metropolitano proved to be a different matter, despite the blow of Aitana Bonmatí breaking her leg in training between the two matches.

Clàudia Pina celebbrates the first of her two final goals AFP via Getty Images

Watched by a record home crowd of 55,843, Spain had the better of the first half and stepped up a further gear in the second. Clàudia Pina struck either side of a goal from Aitana's replacement Vicky López, with all three goals coming in a 14-minute spell just past the hour.

It meant the reigning world champions kept up their monopoly of the trophy, having also won the inaugural 2023/24 edition, while Clàudia Pina ended as both the finals top scorer on four goals and joint-leader for the season with Belgium's Tessa Wullaert on eight. Alexia Putellas was named Player of the Finals.

2025 Women's Nations League scorers (including finals)

Clàudia Pina 8, Alexia Putellas 5, Esther González 4, Aitana Bonmatí 2, Athenea del Castillo 2, Laia Aleixandri 1, Mariona Caldentey 1, Lucía García 1, Patri Guijarro 1, Vicky López 1, Cristina Martin-Prieto 1, Salma Paralluelo 1, Alba Redondo 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Winners

Semi-finals (Seville): Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France

Previous major finals

FIFA Women's World Cup

2023: 1-0 vs England (Sydney)

UEFA Women's EURO

2025: 1-1aet, 1-3pens vs England (Basel)

UEFA Women's Nations League

2023/24: 2-0 vs France (Seville)