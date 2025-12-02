Alexia Putellas named 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Player of the Finals

Alexia Putellas of Spain has been named the Player of the Finals following the UEFA Women's Nations League decider at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

The midfielder played a pivotal role in Spain's 3-0 triumph against Germany and in her side's success against Sweden in the semi-finals. She was a constant presence in midfield, dictating play and showing leadership as her team retained their title.

Alexia scored three goals across Spain's two-legged semi-final against Sweden, finding the net twice in the 4-0 first-leg victory. The Barcelona midfielder was then named Player of the Match in the second leg, after converting Clàudia Pina's assist with an unstoppable shot under the crossbar to decide the game.

Overall, she found the net five times in Spain's Women's Nations League campaign, playing eight matches.

"Alexia Putellas performed consistently well during the tournament," said the UEFA Technical Observer Group. "She was always working hard to try to make a difference on the pitch. She is so important for her team and, of course, scored crucial goals against Sweden in the semi-finals."

Alexia Putellas' 2025 Women's Nations League stats

Minutes played: 682

Matches played: 8

Goals: 5

Assists: 0