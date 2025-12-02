2025 Women's Nations League final second-leg report: Spain retain title with 3-0 win against Germany

Spain successfully defended their UEFA Women's Nations League crown as Clàudia Pina scored either side of a Vicky López goal in the second half to defeat Germany 3-0 in the second leg of the final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

Friday's first leg in Kaiserslautern had ended goalless, with Germany having the better of the chances. However, the world champions stepped up a gear in the return, watched by more than 55,000 fans, to repeat their success in the inaugural 2023/24 edition.

Key moments 5' Esther González puts ball just wide﻿

45+3' Anyomi drags shot past post

61' Clàudia Pina breaks deadlock for Spain

68' Vicky López doubles advantage

74' Clàudia Pina strikes again

As it happened: Spain 3-0 Germany (agg: 3-0)

What happened?

After losing Aitana Bonmatí to a broken leg at the weekend, Spain brought in Vicky López to start, the only change from Friday for either side. And they were nearly ahead after five minutes, Clàudia Pina setting up Esther González, who slid the ball just past a post.

Germany were unchanged from a first leg in which they were frequently frustrated by Cata Coll, and the Spain goalkeeper produced an early save to deny Franziska Kett. Nevertheless, the holders were having more of the play than on Friday, and Alexia Putellas, Esther González and Vicky López all threatened before the break, though Nicole Anyomi fired narrowly wide for Germany on the stroke of half-time.

The game remained tight after the restart, but just past the hour Spain took the lead, the ball played back by Mariona Caldentey to Clàudia Pina, whose low strike beat Ann-Katrin Berger. Seven minutes later, it was two, Vicky López cutting in from the right into the box, switching the ball to her left foot and curling in a shot.

Spain were 3-0 up soon afterwards, Clàudia Pina intercepting a pass in midfield, advancing and sending an effort inside the top corner. Giulia Gwinn came close to a late consolation, but Germany's nine-year wait since their last major senior title goes on.

Two-goal Clàudia Pina with her Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"In a very tight and tough game, she made an impact from the start with great dribbles, passes and crosses. Working hard on her left-hand side, she cleverly linked up with Mariona Caldentey to score the very important first goal and then followed up with a great strike for the third."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Reporter's view: Andrea De Ferrater from the Estadio Metropolitano

Spain defeated a resilient Germany for only the second time in history, after a second half in which they dictated the pace of the game and created numerous chances, with Clàudia Pina and Vicky López shining as the goalscorers. Sonia Bermúdez secures her first title as Spain coach, the third trophy for this generation of players who continue to make history by successfully defending their Women's Nations League crown.

Key stats

Cata Coll, Ona Batlle, Irene Parades, Olga Carmona, Laia Aleixandri, Athenea del Castillo, Mariona Caldentey, Vicky López and Jenni Hermoso also featured (as did Aitana Bonmatí and Eva Navarro, involved in Friday's first leg) when Spain won the inaugural Women's Nations League final 2-0 against France in Sevilla in February 2024.

Clàudia Pina finished as finals top scorer on four goals, as well as overall joint-top scorer in the 2025 Women's Nations League with Belgium's Tessa Wullaert on eight.

In eight meetings before 2025, Spain had never beaten Germany. This year, Spain have defeated Germany twice in three meetings – today's match and their Women's EURO 2025 semi-final in July, which they won 1-0 after extra time.

The crowd of 55,843 was both a Women's Nations League finals and Spain home match record attendance.

Spain celebrate victory in front of more than 55,000 fans at the Estadio Metropolitano Getty Images

Reaction

Sonia Bermúdez, Spain coach: "It's a very beautiful day to enjoy. We weren't the Spain we wanted to be [in the first leg], but we knew we would have the support here and the crowd have been very important. Germany are a very ambitious team and today we faced a tough opponent.

"It's a day to enjoy, both for us and for all the teams that came before. The goal was to win again and retain the Women's Nations League title. It was all worth it."

Christian Wück, Germany coach: We couldn't maintain our level of play. The first half was very evenly matched, but we didn't take our chances.

"In the second half, we made mistakes that simply can't be made. But I'm even more annoyed about the chances we didn't convert. That's the difference between us and the Spanish team. We gave it our all, but at some point our energy simply gave out."

Clàudia Pina, Player of the Match: "I'm very happy because it's my first title with the national team. Plus, both goals were just how I like them, from outside the box."

Alexia Putellas, Player of the Finals: "It's one of the most magical nights we've experienced, one of the best nights of my career. Thank you very much to these people who have come to support us.

"At this point, some of us have been playing for the national team for 13 years and never imagined this. It says a lot about what we've done for women's football in Spain. We'll continue to inspire girls and boys to fight for their dreams, which sometimes come true."

Giulia Gwinn, Germany captain: "The will was there until the very end. It's frustrating when you put so much good into the game and don't get the reward.

"In the end, 3-0 is very bitter, but I think we put up a very good fight. It's a bit too harsh, but we could have scored goals, especially in the first game and again today."

Player of the Finals: Alexia Putellas Getty Images "Alexia Putellas wins the award for her consistent performances during the tournament. She was always working hard to try to make a difference on the pitch. "She is so important for her team, and of course scored crucial goals against Sweden in the semi-finals."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Line-ups

Spain: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle (Fiamma 88), Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Olga Carmona; Vicky López (Athenea 71), Laia Aleixandri, Alexia Putellas (Fernàndez 88); Mariona, Esther González (Hermoso 80), Clàudia Pina (Imade 88)

Germany: Berger; Gwinn, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Senss, Nüsken (Dallmann 80); Cerci (Zicai 66), Brand (Hendrich 80), Bühl; Anyomi (Martinez 66)

Third-place play-off second leg: Sweden 2-2 France (aet, agg: 3-4)

France celebrate claiming third place UEFA via Getty Images

France, runners-up in 2023/24, added a bronze medal thanks to substitute Kelly Gago's goal 14 minutes from the end of extra time. Les Bleues had won the first leg 2-1 via a last-gasp goal in Reims, and they extended their aggregate advantage in Stockholm when Player of the Match Clara Mateo struck from close range after being set up by Kadidiatou Diani.

With six minutes left, Sweden gave themselves hope when Evelyn Ijeh headed in from fellow substitute Filippa Angeldahl's free-kick, and in added time another replacement, Rosa Kafaji, levelled the aggregate scoreline, nodding home Julia Zigiotti Olme's cross. France, though, were to claim third place after Gago was set up by Perle Morroni inside the box.