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2027 UEFA Women's Nations League: League phase groups set

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

The league phase draw for the 2027 UEFA Women's Nations League has been made.

The groups in all three leagues are displayed
The groups in all three leagues are displayed UEFA

The league phase draw for the 2027 UEFA Women's Nations League has been made.

League A draw

Group A1: Spain (holders), Norway, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland

Group A2: France, England, Austria, Portugal

Group A3: Denmark, Italy, Iceland, Wales

Group A4: Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Scotland

League B draw

Group B1: Serbia, Belgium, Albania, Romania

Group B2: Ukraine, Czechia, Greece, Lithuania

Group B3: Poland, Finland, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group B4: Slovenia, Türkiye﻿, Hungary, Kosovo

League C draw

Group C1: Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Gibraltar

Group C2: Latvia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Liechtenstein

Group C3: Israel, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Andorra

Group C4: Luxembourg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, San Marino

Group C5: Malta, Moldova, Cyprus

Group C6: Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Armenia

The 54 UEFA member associations participating in the competition are divided into three leagues based on their positions in the final overall 2026 Women's European Qualifiers rankings, with participating teams that did not participate in the 2025–27 competition cycle starting at the bottom of the League C rankings.

There are 16 teams in League A, 16 in League B and the other 22 in League C. Leagues A and B were drawn into four groups of four teams, while League C consists of four groups of four teams and two groups of three teams.

2027 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar

League stage 

Matchdays 1 & 2: Between 23 February and 6 March 2027
Matchdays 3 & 4: Between 13 and 24 April 2027
Matchdays 5 & 6: Between 7 and 15 June 2027

Finals 
Draw: 18 June 2027 (TBC)﻿
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 4 and 12 October 2027
Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 23 November and 4 December 2027﻿

Promotion/relegation matches
Draw: 18 June 2027 (TBC)
Matches (two legs): Between 4 and 12 October 2027

How do the groups work?

All matches in the league phase are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

All the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into promotion/relegation matches?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2029.

The four third-placed teams play over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

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