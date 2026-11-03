2027 UEFA Women's Nations League: League phase groups set

The league phase draw for the 2027 UEFA Women's Nations League has been made.

League A draw Group A1: Spain (holders), Norway, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland Group A2: France, England, Austria, Portugal Group A3: Denmark, Italy, Iceland, Wales Group A4: Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Scotland

League B draw Group B1: Serbia, Belgium, Albania, Romania Group B2: Ukraine, Czechia, Greece, Lithuania Group B3: Poland, Finland, Northern Ireland, Belarus Group B4: Slovenia, Türkiye﻿, Hungary, Kosovo

League C draw Group C1: Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Gibraltar Group C2: Latvia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Liechtenstein Group C3: Israel, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Andorra Group C4: Luxembourg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, San Marino Group C5: Malta, Moldova, Cyprus Group C6: Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Armenia

The 54 UEFA member associations participating in the competition are divided into three leagues based on their positions in the final overall 2026 Women's European Qualifiers rankings, with participating teams that did not participate in the 2025–27 competition cycle starting at the bottom of the League C rankings.

There are 16 teams in League A, 16 in League B and the other 22 in League C. Leagues A and B were drawn into four groups of four teams, while League C consists of four groups of four teams and two groups of three teams.

2027 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar League stage



Matchdays 1 & 2: Between 23 February and 6 March 2027

Matchdays 3 & 4: Between 13 and 24 April 2027

Matchdays 5 & 6: Between 7 and 15 June 2027 Finals

Draw: 18 June 2027 (TBC)﻿

Semi-finals (two legs): Between 4 and 12 October 2027

Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 23 November and 4 December 2027﻿ Promotion/relegation matches

Draw: 18 June 2027 (TBC)

Matches (two legs): Between 4 and 12 October 2027

How do the groups work?

All matches in the league phase are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

All the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into promotion/relegation matches?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2029.

The four third-placed teams play over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.